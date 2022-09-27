ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

China says it’s ready to create new world order with Russia

A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
The Hill

Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress

Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
The Hill

Russian foreign minister: U.S. ‘playing with fire around Taiwan’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the United States of “playing with fire around Taiwan” in a speech to the U. N. General Assembly on Saturday. “They are promising military support to Taiwan,” Lavrov said. “Clearly, the notorious Monroe Doctrine is becoming global in scope. Washington is trying to turn the entire world into its own backyard.”
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan

US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
The Hill

US military points to Ukraine in warning China against Taiwan attack

U.S. defense officials are looking to leverage Ukraine’s unexpected success in resisting Russia to dissuade China from a potential invasion of Taiwan. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters last week that Chinese leaders “would be making an enormous mistake to invade Taiwan,” pointing to the economic consequences Russia has incurred and warning the tab for such aggression “can be very significant.”
nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
104.1 WIKY

U.S. pace of sanctions on Russia to continue, focus on finance, technology

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is working with allies and partners to quickly impose severe economic costs on Moscow over “sham” referendums held by Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine, according to prepared remarks from the U.S. State Department’s head of sanctions coordination on Wednesday. James O’Brien,...
Reuters

Oil price dips as dollar strengthens, demand weakens

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices retreated slightly on Thursday after gaining more than $3 in the prior session, with a strong dollar capping oil demand from buyers using other currencies and concerns over the faltering economic outlook clouding market sentiment.
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in China (September 26, 2022)

New York (CEOWORLD magazine) – As of September 26, 2022, Zhong Shanshan was the wealthiest man in China, with an estimated net worth of 66.5 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Zhang Yiming (No. 2, $49.5 billion), Ma Huateng (No. 3, $31.4 billion); and William Lei Ding (No. 4, $25.4 billion).
