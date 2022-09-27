Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
China says it’s ready to create new world order with Russia
A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress
Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
The Most Powerful Person in the World Is China's President
While China's economy overtook all others, Xi Jinping consolidated power as no leader since Mao
Russian foreign minister: U.S. ‘playing with fire around Taiwan’
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the United States of “playing with fire around Taiwan” in a speech to the U. N. General Assembly on Saturday. “They are promising military support to Taiwan,” Lavrov said. “Clearly, the notorious Monroe Doctrine is becoming global in scope. Washington is trying to turn the entire world into its own backyard.”
S.Korea's Yoon urges closer communication with China over U.S. missile shield
SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday that close communication with China is needed to ensure that a U.S. missile defence system stationed in South Korea will not pose a hurdle to bilateral ties, Yoon's office said.
Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan
US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
US military points to Ukraine in warning China against Taiwan attack
U.S. defense officials are looking to leverage Ukraine’s unexpected success in resisting Russia to dissuade China from a potential invasion of Taiwan. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters last week that Chinese leaders “would be making an enormous mistake to invade Taiwan,” pointing to the economic consequences Russia has incurred and warning the tab for such aggression “can be very significant.”
nationalinterest.org
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
U.S. sending 'dangerous signals' on Taiwan, China tells Blinken
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China has accused the United States of sending "very wrong, dangerous signals" on Taiwan after the U.S. secretary of state told his Chinese counterpart on Friday that the maintenance of peace and stability over Taiwan was vitally important.
Harris calls China's behavior 'disturbing' and reiterates US support for Taiwan in speech
Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday accused China of "undermining key elements of the international rules-based order" and called its behavior in the East China Sea, South China Sea and Taiwan Strait "disturbing."
americanmilitarynews.com
GOP reps seek Treasury reports on ‘millions’ paid to Biden family by Chinese company
Republicans in the House of Representatives are calling for the U.S. Treasury Department to release as many as 150 Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) linked to millions in payments the Biden family received from investors linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the ranking member of the...
Enough. Those of Us Caught in the Middle of U.S.-China Tensions Must Speak Up Now
Those who love both China and the U.S. need to speak up now
China vows interference with Taiwan will be ‘crushed’ by ‘wheels of history’
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered an ominous message on Saturday at the U.N. General Assembly, stating that international efforts to interfere with Taiwan will be “crushed by the wheels of history.”. “Any scheme to interfere in China’s internal affairs is bound to meet the strong opposition of all...
U.S. lawmakers want Biden order boosting oversight of outbound investment in China
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to issue an executive order to boost oversight of investments by U.S. companies and individuals in China and other countries.
104.1 WIKY
U.S. pace of sanctions on Russia to continue, focus on finance, technology
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is working with allies and partners to quickly impose severe economic costs on Moscow over “sham” referendums held by Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine, according to prepared remarks from the U.S. State Department’s head of sanctions coordination on Wednesday. James O’Brien,...
Oil price dips as dollar strengthens, demand weakens
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices retreated slightly on Thursday after gaining more than $3 in the prior session, with a strong dollar capping oil demand from buyers using other currencies and concerns over the faltering economic outlook clouding market sentiment.
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in China (September 26, 2022)
New York (CEOWORLD magazine) – As of September 26, 2022, Zhong Shanshan was the wealthiest man in China, with an estimated net worth of 66.5 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Zhang Yiming (No. 2, $49.5 billion), Ma Huateng (No. 3, $31.4 billion); and William Lei Ding (No. 4, $25.4 billion).
Boeing, Taiwan's China Airlines finalize 787 order
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan's China Airlines (2610.TW) has finalized an order for 16 Boeing Co (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner jets, with an option for 8 more, the companies said on Wednesday, nearly a month after disclosing a provisional agreement.
