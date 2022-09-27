Read full article on original website
Related
Mali players filmed fighting each other at women’s basketball World Cup
Basketball’s world governing body has opened an investigation after players on the Mali women’s team were filmed physically fighting one another following their World Cup loss to Serbia in Sydney. The scuffle between Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou broke out during a post-match interview with Serbia’s Sasa...
Look: Coolest World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The 2022 Men's World Cup, set to be played in Qatar, is now less than two months away. In about eight weeks, the world's greatest soccer countries will descend on Qatar to play for the sport's top trophy. In recent years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has had a World Cup-feel, with...
Kobe Bryant shocked the Olympic team by leveling his Lakers teammate on the first play of a game
Kobe Bryant was determined to set the tone for Team USA at the 2008 Olympics, so he blew up his Lakers teammate Pau Gasol's screen in a game against Spain.
NBA・
americanmilitarynews.com
US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch
The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
RELATED PEOPLE
China tones down rhetoric on Taiwan after U.S. and Canadian ships transit strait
China says that it is inevitable self-governing Taiwan will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve the aim peacefully.
nationalinterest.org
How U.S. Airpower Could Thwart a Chinese Attack on Taiwan
Any Chinese amphibious advance would be vulnerable to being destroyed by U.S. and allied air power. Any Chinese maritime buildup for an amphibious attack on Taiwan would most likely be seen by U.S. and allied surveillance systems. Yet given the size and lethality of China’s fast-growing navy, such a prospect clearly poses a major threat to Taiwan, the United States, and U.S. allies in the Pacific.
Defense One
Air Force Secretary: ‘China Would be Making an Enormous Mistake to Invade Taiwan’
One day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would defend Taiwan militarily, his Air Force secretary issued a stern warning to Beijing: Don’t do it. Frank Kendall said Chinese leaders should look no further than Russia’s botched attempt to take over Ukraine to see why an invasion of Taiwan would not be easy and would have severe consequences.
Justin Thomas admits Si-woo Kim ‘beat my ass’ after angry reaction to Korean shushing American crowd
Justin Thomas has admitted that he “loved” a highly-competitive singles encounter against Si-woo Kim on the final day of action at the 2022 Presidents Cup.The United States (17 1/2) beat the International team (12 1/2), winning six of the individual matches having established a four-point lead entering the Sunday singles slate.Kim and Thomas opened proceedings in North Carolina with a tight battle eventually decided on the final hole, with the South Korean emerging 1 up to score an early point for his team.Tempers flared between the pair, with Thomas appearing to be angered by Kim’s shushing of the American crowd...
GOLF・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV Golfers requesting to remove their names as plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuit against PGA as Saudi-backed circuit steps in to push for players to compete on BOTH tours
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV golfers to ask a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Poulter, Talor Gooch, and Hudson Swafford filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players - Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones - and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.
GOLF・
USA set basketball World Cup record as quarter-finals take shape
A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium, France and China all booked their place in the quarter-finals. Aiming to better their fourth place in 2018, they swept home 85-55 to join the United States and China in the last eight from Group A. Kyara Linskens and Julie Vanloo both chipped in with 13 points for their third straight win of the 10-day competition after an opening day loss to the United States.
ESPN
Neymar nears Pele's Brazil mark, Messi leads Argentina: South America's World Cup stars shine
South America's four World Cup-bound squads -- Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador -- all played friendlies on Monday as they prepare for Qatar. Brazil and Uruguay earned respective wins over teams that will also be at the World Cup (5-1 over Tunisia and 2-0 over Canada) while Ecuador played a scoreless draw with Qatar-bound Japan. Argentina, meanwhile, had a convincing 3-0 win over Jamaica.
Roger Federer praises Team World’s ‘amazing comeback’ and hints at Laver Cup return in Vancouver
Roger Federer has hinted that he intends to return to the Laver Cup next year in a “different position” after his retirement from professional tennis.The 20-time grand slam singles champion played his final competitive match alongside Rafael Nadal in London, losing to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday evening.Tiafoe and Sock’s win helped the John McEnroe-captained Team World to their first Laver Cup victory as Team Europe missed out on a fifth consecutive title at the event.The European selection, which also featured Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, had led 8-4 entering the final day of competition...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Puerto Rico reaches first World Cup quarterfinals
SYDNEY (AP) — Puerto Rico is headed to the quarterfinals of the women’s World Cup for the first time. Mya Hollingshed scored 29 points and Arella Guirantes added 18 to lead Puerto Rico to the 92-73 win over South Korea on Tuesday on the final day of pool play.
CBS Sports
Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia
PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
FIFA・
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
World Cup worries mount for USA after draw with Saudis in final Qatar tune-up
The United States ended their World Cup tune-up matches in unimpressive fashion, playing to a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night at Murcia, Spain, that saw oft-injured Gio Reyna come off in the 30th minute because of muscle tightness. Christian Pulisic returned to the depleted US lineup after...
ESPN
Women's World Cup ticket sales to begin Oct. 6
Although the field is not quite set, tickets for the 2023 Women's World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand go on sale next month. Ticket package sales begin on Oct. 6 and run through Oct. 12 for sponsor Visa cardholders, then Oct. 13-21 for others. The draw is set for Oct. 22 in New Zealand.
UEFA・
Arthur Cyr: Divided Korea symbolizes our world
Korea is in the news on several fronts, with even more noteworthy developments than usual. First, the negative news. In the latest outrageous declaration from North Korea, leader Kim Jong-un has decreed nuclear weapons may be used preemptively to defend the nation. The puppet parliament of his totalitarian nightmare state, the Supreme People’s Assembly, this month rubber-stamped a law confirming the point. ...
Thomas Muller: Real Madrid resilience 'an example' for Germany at the World Cup
Germany captain Thomas Muller urges his side to follow the example of Real Madrid as they look towards the World Cup.
theScore
Santos urges Portugal 'to focus on winning' against Spain
Braga, Portugal, Sept 26, 2022 (AFP) - Portugal coach Fernando Santos said his team would not settle for the draw they need to reach the Nations League finals when they host Spain in Braga on Tuesday. Portugal, who won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2019, moved top of...
Comments / 1