City of Pittsburgh searching for this year's holiday tree

By Mike Darnay
 1 day ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The City of Pittsburgh is launching its annual search for the perfect holiday tree that will be on display at the City-County Building.

The city says this will be the 107th year that the tree will sit outside the building.

"Even though it's September, Forestry is busy with holiday planning," says Lisa Ceoffe, City Forester with the Department of Public Works. "We are excited to find the perfect tree for the City-County Building this year and look forward to celebrating the holiday season with Pittsburgh."

The city says after the tree is selected, it will be moved to the City-County Building ahead of Light Up Night, which is scheduled for Saturday, November 19.

In order for a tree to qualify to be selected, it must be an evergreen and must be at least 40 feet tall.

Last year, the city selected a blue spruce that was planted in the 1990's and donated from a family in Lincoln Place. Pittsburgh Public Works

If you're interested in donating a tree from your property, you can contact 311 or the Department of Public Works' Forestry Division at 412-255-2621.

