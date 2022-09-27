ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Hotel Monaco wins two prestigious awards, named top workplace

By Mike Darnay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r40gf_0iBdnRlD00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of Pittsburgh's top hotels has received two prestigious awards and been named one of the top workplaces in the area.

The downtown Kimpton Hotel was recently named a Gold List winner in the MUSE Travel Awards in two different boutique hotel categories.

In addition to these awards, Hotel Monaco was also named one of the top 2022 workplaces in the Greater Pittsburgh Area by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"We're beyond honored that the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh continues to be recognized as a leader in the city," said General Manager Rob Mallinger. "I'm incredibly proud to work alongside such a talented, heartfelt and dedicated team."

To read the Post-Gazette's full list of best workplaces, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pghcitypaper.com

Best New Restaurant: Moonlit Burgers

Only in Pittsburgh would a burger joint win the title of Best New Restaurant. But, believe us, Moonlit Burgers is worthy. The Dormont restaurant specializes in smashburgers, the trendy American fast-food sensation that involves smashing a hamburger onto a hot grill as it cooks, resulting in a thin patty with crispy edges. Pair one up with Moonlit’s smash fries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Penn Brewery’s New Owner Looks Toward The Future While Preserving The Past

Stefan Wolfgang Nitsch was rockin’ lederhosen long before he bought Penn Brewery. A native of Austria, the 41-year-old has donned the traditional garb and hoisted a stein at Oktoberfest in Munich, where, thanks to 16th century Bavarian Reinheitsgebot purity laws, beer ingredients are limited to water, barley, hops and yeast.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Bartender: Lara Borasso

Lara Borasso doesn’t have a signature cocktail; she’s not that kind of bartender. “I’m a volume girl,” she tells Pittsburgh City Paper on a recent Saturday night at Rugger’s Pub, the South Side dive where she’s tended bar for the last nine years and managed for the last six. “I’d rather spend five minutes making 20 things than five minutes making one thing.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Muse, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Resources Council hosting final 'Hard To Recycle' event of the season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is still time to sign up for the final "Hard to Recycle" collection event of the season. The event is hosted by the Pennsylvania Resources Council and for a fee, people can drop off TVs, monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, freon appliances, and more. Other items that can be dropped off free include cell phones and computer accessories. The event is set for this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Settlers Cabin Wave Pool. You can sign up and see a full list of items they will be taking at this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Major pieces to new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal emerge

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP — Signs of a new airport terminal are more prominent now than at any other time since the Allegheny County Airport Authority announced plans for the new facility in Findlay Township. Bridge columns for a three-deck bridge structure and the first section of the terminal's steel frame...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Luke & Mike's in Aspinwall gets new culinary team

There’s a new culinary team at Luke & Mike’s Frontporch in Aspinwall. The newest face customers will see there is Scott Baker, of Pittsburgh’s North Side. Baker, 31, will serve as executive kitchen supervisor. He was born in Charleston, S.C. After graduating high school, Baker began working...
ASPINWALL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Hotels#Boutique Hotel#Workplaces#Hotel Monaco#The Muse Travel Awards#Post Gazette
WPXI Pittsburgh

Square One announces closure in Regent Square

PITTSBURGH — Square One, which opened in Regent Square as a secondary location to the Square Cafe in East Liberty at the start of April 2022, has closed. The announcement of the closure, which was made on Square One’s Facebook and Instagram pages, comes after just short of six months of operation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Monessen native Coolio, "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper, dead at 59

LOS ANGELES (AP/KDKA) — Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press. The cause was not immediately clear.Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for "Gangsta's Paradise," the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film "Dangerous Minds" that sampled Stevie Wonder's 1976 song "Pastime Paradise."He was nominated for five other...
MONESSEN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Several Western Pa. EMS providers traveling to Florida to provide assistance during Hurricane Ian

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall, several Western Pennsylvania EMS agencies are heading to Florida to provide assistance.Murrysville Medic One says that they, along with Rostraver/West Newton Ambulance and Fayette EMS all have headed south as part of a national EMS response plan. Hurricane Ian is expected to continue strengthening as Florida remains in the path of the storm.Mandatory evacuations were ordered on Monday for low-lying areas surrounding Tampa Bay, CBS News reports.It's unclear when the storm may make landfall in Florida. 
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Travel
nextpittsburgh.com

10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try

Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

The Hungry Cowgirl delivers tasty — and affordable — Tex-Mex

When I stumbled upon The Hungry Cowgirl Cocina on the restaurant's. opening day, coincidentally, I was browsing through Uber Eats for something different, and The Hungry Cowgirl delivered. But the folks behind the business say they’re only just beginning. The restaurant, which opened on Sept. 21, is a new...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Native Son Receives Esteemed Award from Dance Magazine

An award celebrating “living legends who’ve made a lasting impact on dance” has gone to Pittsburgh native Kyle Abraham. Dance Media Foundation, in conjunction with Dance Magazine, announced five awardees for the 65th annual Dance Magazine Awards: Abraham, Lucinda Childs, Herman Cornejo, Brenda Dixon Gottschild and Dianne McIntyre. Past awards have gone to the likes of Fred Astaire and Bob Fosse.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City of Pittsburgh searching for this year's holiday tree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The City of Pittsburgh is launching its annual search for the perfect holiday tree that will be on display at the City-County Building.The city says this will be the 107th year that the tree will sit outside the building."Even though it's September, Forestry is busy with holiday planning," says Lisa Ceoffe, City Forester with the Department of Public Works. "We are excited to find the perfect tree for the City-County Building this year and look forward to celebrating the holiday season with Pittsburgh."The city says after the tree is selected, it will be moved to the City-County Building ahead of Light Up Night, which is scheduled for Saturday, November 19.In order for a tree to qualify to be selected, it must be an evergreen and must be at least 40 feet tall.If you're interested in donating a tree from your property, you can contact 311 or the Department of Public Works' Forestry Division at 412-255-2621.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

In Case You Missed It: Touching moment on airplane celebrates cancer survivor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A heartwarming moment recently took place as a woman was taking a trip with her friends for a special reason.The group was on their flight when the pilot came on with an announcement."I would like to add a special welcome to a special guest in today's flight. We have a passenger who's headed to Hawaii with us today to celebrate her victory over late stage breast cancer."The announcement was made on a Southwest flight earlier this month and the victory was for Jyrl Oldham.Jyrl's husband Kevin, and two other couples made the trip.The group have been lifelong friends and this trip was about celebration.Valeri Jones, who provided the video, says her husband is the one who notified the airline."Here in today's environment, it just makes it special that we can share in the human bond," Jones said. "Take care of each other. Everybody's a big family out there. Welcome aboard."She says each of the couples have three kids, including Jryl and her husband. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Antique Shop: The Lincoln Highway Hub

We’ve all had the experience of going to an antique store that feels exactly like your grandmother’s basement: stuffy, overcrowded, and requiring real fortitude to sort the gold from the garbage. Sorting through grandma’s basement may have its own appeal, but sometimes you simply don’t want to work hard, especially when participating in America’s top form of recreation: shopping.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
81K+
Followers
30K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy