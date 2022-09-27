ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Judge Hidalgo Threatens to Force A Quorum to Pass a Budget, Raise Tax Rate

By Nik Rajkovic
 2 days ago

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is looking into whether she has the authority to force a quorum to pass a spending plan and tax rate increase.

Judge Hidalgo argues two Republican commissioners are holding back money for public safety, health care and flood control by refusing to show up.

She emphasized a $45 million "deficit" within the hospital system, warning of long wait times, fewer staff, less options for preventative medicine.

"Right now, they're not coming because they've lost the debate. They can't prevail. So rather than engaging in the debate, they're running away," Hidalgo said Monday.

"One of the things that drives people nuts about politics is politicians who would rather weaponize problems than solve them."

One of the holdouts, Commissioner Jack Cagle, says they've offered a solution, but Hidalgo and her two Democrat colleagues refuse to listen.

"Commissioner (Tom) Ramsey and I said if you will come in and improve the benefits to our sheriffs, in terms of actually boots on the ground and adding real pay to the officers and deputies, and will trim the tax rate just a little bit more, there is zone for a compromise," he says.

Cagle questions a tax rate increase when residents already are suffering from sky high inflation.

"What about the taxpayer? Haven't they also faced rising cost and inflation coming out of the pandemic? Coming out of Harvey?"

As for the hospitals, Cagle argues they're sitting on a $1.4 billion reserve. Plus, they earn revenue through surrounding counties, local, state and federal grants.

Photo: Nakanishi, Chad

Houston, Meet Houston. This is Us.

What an amazing gift the Greater Houston Partnership provides to Houston every year. Read this.
Houston, TX
