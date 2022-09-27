ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Man arrested in fatal shooting of his twin brother outside NE Portland hotel, police say

A man has been arrested in the shooting death of his twin brother outside a Northeast Portland hotel, police said. Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday night in Renton, Washington, police said in a statement about the case. Authorities said he will be charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm in the death of his brother, Martese Oliver.
PORTLAND, OR
KOMO News

Seattle man arrested with Molotov cocktails on Metro bus, report says

SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a man who was taken into custody after he allegedly brought two Molotov cocktails on a Metro bus in downtown Seattle. Robert William Johnson, 31, of Seattle, was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of possession of an incendiary device. On...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton being held on $50K bail

RENTON, Wash. — A man accused of endangering drivers in Renton by throwing large rocks and objects at fast-moving vehicles is being held on $50,000 bail. Shawn Perantie, 55, is facing charges for Malicious Mischief and Reckless Endangerment related to multiple incidents in September where Perantie allegedly threw rocks and other objects at drivers on SR 900 near Renton. He also has charges stemming from a previous case in August where Washington State Patrol troopers say he was jumping in and out of traffic, and they recovered a gun in his backpack. Witnesses also reported the same suspect had pointed a gun at vehicles in the past.
RENTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, WA
q13fox.com

Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman dead this summer. Investigators said on Aug. 15, a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway in Everett. Patricia Oman died about a week later. Patti,...
EVERETT, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent Police Blotter: Sept. 15-25

Felony warrant: 4:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 10700 block of SE 238th Street. An unknown subject was asleep in a vehicle and the reporting party could not wake the person up. Upon arrival officers woke up the subject who was not cooperative. Officers were able to identify the suspect who had an outstanding felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm, violation of the uniform controlled substances act and had a caution alerting officers he was commonly armed and dangerous. Officers began to arrest the subject on his outstanding warrant in which a .38 revolver was found in his pocket. The suspect started to resist but was unsuccessful. The officers resumed their search and found over 40 fentanyl pills and a couple grams of methamphetamine. The suspect was booked into the King County jail.
KENT, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Man shot, killed in south Burien Tuesday morning

Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that a man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022 in south Burien. Police say that Tuesday morning, just after 9:30 a.m., King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a 911 call regarding a shooting in south Burien.
BURIEN, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
KUOW

Retired Seattle cop arrested after five-hour standoff in Mount Vernon, Wash.

A retired Seattle police officer surrendered in Mount Vernon on Tuesday morning after a five-hour standoff with police at a single-family residence there. Eugene Louis Schubeck III, the retired Seattle officer involved in the standoff, is infamous in Seattle police circles. In 2009, Schubeck was acting as a hostage negotiator when he shot the man he was speaking with in the jaw.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Little League umpire accused of drugging, raping child in King County

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County authorities put a $500,000 warrant out on a man charged with raping a child and giving her drugs—and the suspect works with children. According to court documents FOX 13 News obtained, 58-year-old Michael Alan Wearmouth groomed a girl, starting when she was 14 years old, with meth and other drugs.
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memorial Bench#Murder#Violent Crime#La Familia Sports Pub
kentreporter.com

Seattle man charged for attacking Kent Police officer

A 53-year-old Seattle man faces a third-degree assault charge for reportedly attacking a Kent Police officer who had responded to a physical domestic call. King County prosecutors also charged Van Owen Winbush with felony harassment for threatening to kill another man during the same incident. Two officers responded at about...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

New bodycam footage: Three separate shootings around the Puget Sound region

FOX 13 is getting a better look at bodycam footage of three shootings involving officers in Pierce County, Washington. 1. A domestic assault suspect fired 15 rounds at an officer in Tacoma more than a month ago. 2. An officer shoots a hit-and-run suspect who brandished a knife in Tacoma. 3. Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies open fire on a driver of a stolen vehicle.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn Police seek help identifying car theft suspect

AUBURN, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a car in Auburn last weekend. According to surveillance camera footage provided by the Auburn Police Department (APD), the suspect stole a vehicle just before 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The suspect...
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
My Clallam County

Men arrested in Forks sentenced for 2018 murder of Tacoma woman

Tacoma – 34-year-old Jeremy Jay Warren of Forks was sentenced Friday in US District Court in Tacoma to nearly 22 years in prison for his role in the murder of a 34-year-old woman on federal land belonging to Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Also sentenced was 53-year-old Bobbie Pease of Tacoma,...
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Man gets 19 years in prison for 8 felonies

A Lakewood man was sentenced to 19 years in jail after pleading guilty to eight felonies and one misdemeanor committed in April 2022 and November 2021. Gata Leilua plead guilty to the following charges on Sept. 21, according to the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. First-degree attempted robbery. Second-degree...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Timothy Pauley survivor pleads against killer's release

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Prosecutors told Maggie Dowell she never had to worry about the man who killed her husband being released from prison. More than 40 years after Timothy Pauley was sentenced to three life sentences, Dowell testified against his potential release Monday. ”He is not to me releasable...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies looking for 'armed and dangerous' assault suspect wanted in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Bonney Lake Police and Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find 28-year-old Marcus Wagar. In addition to his felony arrest warrants for multiple assault charges, failure to remain at an injury accident, second-degree attempted theft, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, he is also a suspect in multiple recent car prowls and catalytic converter thefts.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy