Felony warrant: 4:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 10700 block of SE 238th Street. An unknown subject was asleep in a vehicle and the reporting party could not wake the person up. Upon arrival officers woke up the subject who was not cooperative. Officers were able to identify the suspect who had an outstanding felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm, violation of the uniform controlled substances act and had a caution alerting officers he was commonly armed and dangerous. Officers began to arrest the subject on his outstanding warrant in which a .38 revolver was found in his pocket. The suspect started to resist but was unsuccessful. The officers resumed their search and found over 40 fentanyl pills and a couple grams of methamphetamine. The suspect was booked into the King County jail.

KENT, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO