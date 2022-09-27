Read full article on original website
Man arrested in fatal shooting of his twin brother outside NE Portland hotel, police say
A man has been arrested in the shooting death of his twin brother outside a Northeast Portland hotel, police said. Martre Tirik Oliver, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday night in Renton, Washington, police said in a statement about the case. Authorities said he will be charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm in the death of his brother, Martese Oliver.
Seattle man arrested with Molotov cocktails on Metro bus, report says
SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a man who was taken into custody after he allegedly brought two Molotov cocktails on a Metro bus in downtown Seattle. Robert William Johnson, 31, of Seattle, was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of possession of an incendiary device. On...
Man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton being held on $50K bail
RENTON, Wash. — A man accused of endangering drivers in Renton by throwing large rocks and objects at fast-moving vehicles is being held on $50,000 bail. Shawn Perantie, 55, is facing charges for Malicious Mischief and Reckless Endangerment related to multiple incidents in September where Perantie allegedly threw rocks and other objects at drivers on SR 900 near Renton. He also has charges stemming from a previous case in August where Washington State Patrol troopers say he was jumping in and out of traffic, and they recovered a gun in his backpack. Witnesses also reported the same suspect had pointed a gun at vehicles in the past.
Officer injured during arrest of suspect in North Seattle
SEATTLE — A Seattle officer was injured while law enforcement was working to arrest a 22-year-old man wanted for multiple felony warrants in North Seattle on Monday afternoon. At 4:30 p.m., authorities said they were attempting to arrest a man who was wanted for robbery, assault and harassment, among...
Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman dead this summer. Investigators said on Aug. 15, a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway in Everett. Patricia Oman died about a week later. Patti,...
Kent Police Blotter: Sept. 15-25
Felony warrant: 4:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 10700 block of SE 238th Street. An unknown subject was asleep in a vehicle and the reporting party could not wake the person up. Upon arrival officers woke up the subject who was not cooperative. Officers were able to identify the suspect who had an outstanding felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm, violation of the uniform controlled substances act and had a caution alerting officers he was commonly armed and dangerous. Officers began to arrest the subject on his outstanding warrant in which a .38 revolver was found in his pocket. The suspect started to resist but was unsuccessful. The officers resumed their search and found over 40 fentanyl pills and a couple grams of methamphetamine. The suspect was booked into the King County jail.
Man shot, killed in south Burien Tuesday morning
Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that a man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022 in south Burien. Police say that Tuesday morning, just after 9:30 a.m., King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a 911 call regarding a shooting in south Burien.
22-Year-Old Arrested After A Car Collision In North Seattle (Seattle, WA)
On Monday afternoon, a warrant suspect caused a collision in North Seattle that injured an officer. An arrest attempt was made in the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North by members of SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit and US Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force at about 4:30 p.m. As...
Retired Seattle cop arrested after five-hour standoff in Mount Vernon, Wash.
A retired Seattle police officer surrendered in Mount Vernon on Tuesday morning after a five-hour standoff with police at a single-family residence there. Eugene Louis Schubeck III, the retired Seattle officer involved in the standoff, is infamous in Seattle police circles. In 2009, Schubeck was acting as a hostage negotiator when he shot the man he was speaking with in the jaw.
Video shows Wash. man firing multiple rounds at officers before being fatally shot
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police body-worn camera footage and surveillance video released by Pierce County deadly force investigators Monday show how a gunfight that killed an assault suspect and closed down four blocks on the city's south side last month unfolded. During the course of about four minutes, Peter...
Little League umpire accused of drugging, raping child in King County
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County authorities put a $500,000 warrant out on a man charged with raping a child and giving her drugs—and the suspect works with children. According to court documents FOX 13 News obtained, 58-year-old Michael Alan Wearmouth groomed a girl, starting when she was 14 years old, with meth and other drugs.
One person injured in shooting near City Hall Park, neighbors express frustrations
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating a shooting near City Hall Park in downtown Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd Ave. and Yesler Way. Police say a 27-year-old man was shot. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical...
Seattle man charged for attacking Kent Police officer
A 53-year-old Seattle man faces a third-degree assault charge for reportedly attacking a Kent Police officer who had responded to a physical domestic call. King County prosecutors also charged Van Owen Winbush with felony harassment for threatening to kill another man during the same incident. Two officers responded at about...
Bodycam footage shows final moments of South Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — What started off as a routine call quickly escalated to a deadly shootout in South Tacoma in August. Officers responded to a domestic violence call at the 6700 block of South Monroe Street after a man called 911 and reported a relative of his assaulted him.
New bodycam footage: Three separate shootings around the Puget Sound region
FOX 13 is getting a better look at bodycam footage of three shootings involving officers in Pierce County, Washington. 1. A domestic assault suspect fired 15 rounds at an officer in Tacoma more than a month ago. 2. An officer shoots a hit-and-run suspect who brandished a knife in Tacoma. 3. Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies open fire on a driver of a stolen vehicle.
Auburn Police seek help identifying car theft suspect
AUBURN, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a car in Auburn last weekend. According to surveillance camera footage provided by the Auburn Police Department (APD), the suspect stole a vehicle just before 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The suspect...
Men arrested in Forks sentenced for 2018 murder of Tacoma woman
Tacoma – 34-year-old Jeremy Jay Warren of Forks was sentenced Friday in US District Court in Tacoma to nearly 22 years in prison for his role in the murder of a 34-year-old woman on federal land belonging to Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Also sentenced was 53-year-old Bobbie Pease of Tacoma,...
Man gets 19 years in prison for 8 felonies
A Lakewood man was sentenced to 19 years in jail after pleading guilty to eight felonies and one misdemeanor committed in April 2022 and November 2021. Gata Leilua plead guilty to the following charges on Sept. 21, according to the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. First-degree attempted robbery. Second-degree...
Timothy Pauley survivor pleads against killer's release
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Prosecutors told Maggie Dowell she never had to worry about the man who killed her husband being released from prison. More than 40 years after Timothy Pauley was sentenced to three life sentences, Dowell testified against his potential release Monday. ”He is not to me releasable...
Deputies looking for 'armed and dangerous' assault suspect wanted in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Bonney Lake Police and Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find 28-year-old Marcus Wagar. In addition to his felony arrest warrants for multiple assault charges, failure to remain at an injury accident, second-degree attempted theft, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, he is also a suspect in multiple recent car prowls and catalytic converter thefts.
