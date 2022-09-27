Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Anything new? Check out the changes in the latest LSWA High School Football Polls
This week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association high school football polls. First-place votes in parentheses. Others receiving votes: St. Augustine 20, Captain Shreve 17, Parkway 16, West Monroe 5, Southside 5, Carencro 1. Class 4A. School Rec Pts Prv. 1. Westgate (10) 4-0 120 1. 2. Neville 3-1 100 4. 3....
LSU running back commit breaks Louisiana All-Time rushing record
Heading into the Union Parish Farmers’ fourth game of the 2022 season, 2023 Tigers commit Trey Holly was 247 yards shy of Nick Brossette’s state career record of 8,704 yards that he set at University Lab from 2010-14. In the Farmers’ 62-12 win over the Bastrop Rams, Holly...
247Sports
Auburn starting safety, Louisiana native could return against LSU
Auburn could have a starting defensive back — and Louisiana native — return to its ranks against a talented LSU receiving corps this weekend. Safety Donovan Kaufman is "day-to-day" after missing last Saturday's SEC-opening win over Missouri with a minor injury, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Destrehan takes top spot in the 2022 Class 5A LSWA football poll after Karr infraction
Karr spent just one week atop the LSWA Class 5A statewide football poll thanks to sanctions imposed by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. The LHSAA ruled Karr used an ineligible player in its first three games and must forfeit those victories. That allowed undefeated Destrehan (4-0) to move into...
Picayune's Dante Dowdell voted SBLive's Mississippi Athlete of the Week (Sept. 11-18)
Congratulations to Picayune running back Dante Dowdell for being voted SBLive's Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 11-18! Dowdell rushed nine times for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 win over D’Iberville. He received 90.6 percent of the vote, beating out Ridgeland ...
Tidbits: LSU basketball closing in on top targets?
LSU Basketball is still looking for commitment No. 2 in the 2023 recruiting class, but Matt McMahon & Co. might not be far off. Here's the latest recruiting scoop.
Walker football player Hayden Price is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 12-18)
By Buck Ringgold Hayden Price had a hand, not to mention an arm, in his team's come-from-behind win on Sept. 15. Price, a junior quarterback at Walker, completed 10-of-18 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 53-yard pass with less than two minutes remaining, as ...
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: A strange and wonderful series between Auburn, LSU
Five missed field goal tries in Baton Rouge cost Auburn the 2005 West Division championship and a second consecutive 8-0 SEC record. An ill-advised squib kickoff attempt.
