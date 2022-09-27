The USA Basketball women’s national team plays Canada tomorrow morning in the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Here is the preview. What’s in store: The Americans are looking for a chance at a guaranteed medal if they win. For Canada, this is a trip of a lifetime. They have never won an Olympic medal, and the last time the Canadians won a medal was the bronze in 1986. Canada has also gradually improved on the world stage in the last two Olympic cycles, where they feature three WNBA players in Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton. Even Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn (who is American), is an assistant for the Canadians.

BASKETBALL ・ 19 HOURS AGO