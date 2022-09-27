ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: Team USA plays Canada in FIBA Women’s World Cup semifinals

The USA Basketball women’s national team plays Canada tomorrow morning in the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Here is the preview. What’s in store: The Americans are looking for a chance at a guaranteed medal if they win. For Canada, this is a trip of a lifetime. They have never won an Olympic medal, and the last time the Canadians won a medal was the bronze in 1986. Canada has also gradually improved on the world stage in the last two Olympic cycles, where they feature three WNBA players in Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton. Even Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn (who is American), is an assistant for the Canadians.
FIBA Women’s World Cup: US Women Dominate in Run for 4th Consecutive Championship

Missing the electric excitement of the WNBA playoffs? Anxiously awaiting the return of NBA action? We're so close. May I suggest the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC). You might be asking, 'What's the Women's World Cup,' and 'Why didn't I know about it?' No worries. Here's a quick look at what it is and why -- if you love basketball -- you should be paying attention.
Portugal manager Fernando Santos names Spain amongst World Cup favourites

It was a sweet night for Spain in Braga on Tuesday, as they overcame their neighbours Portugal to secure top spot with an Alvaro Morata goal. It sends La Roja through to the final four of the Nations League, where they will face one of Croatia, Italy or the Netherlands in the semi-finals.
Gabriel Jesus’ camp confident he will be in Brazil squad for Qatar World Cup after Arsenal striker’s shock axing

GABRIEL JESUS’ representatives are confident he will earn a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad – despite not being selected during this international break. The Arsenal striker, 25, has been on fire since his £45million summer move from Manchester City, with four goals and three assists in his opening seven Premier League games this season.
India at ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships: All you need to know

The 2022 edition of ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals begin in Chengdu, China from September 30 amid a strict Covid protocol and for India, in the absence of one of its best players - Achanta Sharath Kamal. The delayed Worlds is the first international event in China since...
