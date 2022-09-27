Read full article on original website
‘M’ restored in Manitou Springs, unveiling scheduled for Friday
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Manitou Springs tradition has returned!. Viewers started reaching out to KKTV 11 News last week when they noticed some changes to the big “M” by the water tower in the city. For years, the white ‘M’ has been fading away. However, Manitou Springs School District 14 staff, the Manitou Springs Fire Department and historians have brought it back to life.
WATCH: Three people die in separate crashes in Colorado Springs in one night
WATCH: City council approves utilities rate changes in Colorado Springs
Crews respond to fire at Quail Creek Condos in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to a working fire at the Quail Creek Condos on Monday. The complex is located West of Oro Blanco Drive and south of N. Carefree Circle. The call came in at about 4:20 p.m. A firefighter at the scene told 11 News there was a small fire contained to one room. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major southern Colorado highway is back open after a deadly crash. The Colorado Springs Police Department reports around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walking on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass was hit and killed by a semi-truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.
Record amount of apartment units permitted in Pikes Peak region in 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of apartment units are coming to the Pikes Peak region. 11 News spoke with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, which reports more than 4,100 apartment units were permitted so far in 2022, with several months still to go in the year. That number beats the previous record year of 2021, where more than 3,800 apartment units were permitted.
Colorado Springs city council approves rate increase for natural gas and decrease for electric
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council unanimously approved an increase to natural gas rates and a decrease to electric rates on Tuesday. Colorado Springs Utilities proposed the rate change at a city council work session Monday. The total impact of both on an average winter bill (December - February) would be an increase of about $5/month when compared to the same months in 2021. However, individual bill impacts vary depending on weather, household use and efficiency factors.
El Paso County awarded $20.9 million to continue providing clean, drinking water
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County say it is taking more steps to make sure people in our area have access to clean, safe drinking water. The county announced it plans to use COVID relief funds on several projects across the county. Many local leaders say they would not be able to complete some of these projects without the grant.
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t able to share a lot of information about an incident taking place in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out about law enforcement activity along Corinth Drive. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city off Templeton Gap Road to the east of Austin Bluffs Parkway.
City of Colorado Springs approves minimum of $100,000 settlement tied to arrest at a protest in 2020
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council approved a settlement of at least $100,000 in connection to the arrest of a woman more than two years ago. KKTV 11 News was at the scene on June 2, 2020 in the downtown Colorado Springs area when Tara Hadam reportedly confronted police officers during a protest along S. Nevada Avenue. Video of the incident in question can be watched at the top of this article. 11 News confirmed with the law firm representing Hadam, Frank Law Office LLC., that the vote in city council on Tuesday was tied to her arrest.
Colorado Springs police cruiser rear-ended at red light, suspect vehicle sped away
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect vehicle sped away after rear-ending a local police cruiser. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a Colorado Springs police officer was stopped at a red light on N. Chelton and E. Pikes Peak. A black SUV with three unidentified men inside rear ended the marked police cruiser and drove rapidly away from the scene.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near UCCS Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near UCCS. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Austin Bluffs Parkway and Mallow Road near UCCS to a crash involving a car and motorcycle. The motorcyclist died on scene, although they have not yet been identified.
Family Dollar armed robbery suspect sought by Colorado Springs police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are hoping a surveillance photo can help them identify a suspect in an armed robbery. Police are reporting the first crime tied to the suspect pictured at the top of this article was carried out more than a month ago on Aug. 6 at the Family Dollar Store, 3770 Airport Road. In the first robbery, the suspect reportedly entered the store, took items and left without paying. The second robbery happened on Aug. 8, when police say the same suspect returned to the store and held an employee at gunpoint before leaving with cash.
Colorado Springs to pay minimum $100,000 settlement to woman who sued 5 city police officers
1 person dead after hit-and-run crash in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash. Around 10 pm. Tuesday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded near the area of Academy and Maizeland to a car versus pedestrian crash. Police say the person was hit by a car and killed. That car fled the scene.
Police investigate suspicious package in Colorado Springs near North Academy and Flintridge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a suspicious package Monday afternoon. Police tell KKTV 11 News they received a call at about 2:36 p.m. for the package in question in an area close to the 4700 block of North Academy Boulevard. The area is near Flintridge Drive north of Palmer Park. The bomb squad was called to investigate.
WATCH: Suspected child killer files lawsuit against El Paso County
Dog likely dead and man seriously injured during RV fire in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is likely dead and a man has serious injuries following an RV fire in Pueblo County Monday night. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on the tragedy with the public Tuesday afternoon, stating deputies were called to the Wildhorse neighborhood on the north side of the county just before 11 p.m.
Elderly driver injured after going down embankment onto train tracks in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An elderly driver is injured after going down an embankment onto train tracks. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the area of Nevada and Mill Street, south of downtown, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say a car went down an embankment and onto train tracks.
