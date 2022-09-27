ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

‘M’ restored in Manitou Springs, unveiling scheduled for Friday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Manitou Springs tradition has returned!. Viewers started reaching out to KKTV 11 News last week when they noticed some changes to the big “M” by the water tower in the city. For years, the white ‘M’ has been fading away. However, Manitou Springs School District 14 staff, the Manitou Springs Fire Department and historians have brought it back to life.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crews respond to fire at Quail Creek Condos in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to a working fire at the Quail Creek Condos on Monday. The complex is located West of Oro Blanco Drive and south of N. Carefree Circle. The call came in at about 4:20 p.m. A firefighter at the scene told 11 News there was a small fire contained to one room. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Society
City
Mesa, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Entertainment
KKTV

Record amount of apartment units permitted in Pikes Peak region in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of apartment units are coming to the Pikes Peak region. 11 News spoke with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, which reports more than 4,100 apartment units were permitted so far in 2022, with several months still to go in the year. That number beats the previous record year of 2021, where more than 3,800 apartment units were permitted.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs city council approves rate increase for natural gas and decrease for electric

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council unanimously approved an increase to natural gas rates and a decrease to electric rates on Tuesday. Colorado Springs Utilities proposed the rate change at a city council work session Monday. The total impact of both on an average winter bill (December - February) would be an increase of about $5/month when compared to the same months in 2021. However, individual bill impacts vary depending on weather, household use and efficiency factors.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Blues Music#The Blues#Roots Music#Gray Media#Gold Hill Mesa#American
KKTV

FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t able to share a lot of information about an incident taking place in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out about law enforcement activity along Corinth Drive. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city off Templeton Gap Road to the east of Austin Bluffs Parkway.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

City of Colorado Springs approves minimum of $100,000 settlement tied to arrest at a protest in 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council approved a settlement of at least $100,000 in connection to the arrest of a woman more than two years ago. KKTV 11 News was at the scene on June 2, 2020 in the downtown Colorado Springs area when Tara Hadam reportedly confronted police officers during a protest along S. Nevada Avenue. Video of the incident in question can be watched at the top of this article. 11 News confirmed with the law firm representing Hadam, Frank Law Office LLC., that the vote in city council on Tuesday was tied to her arrest.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Motorcyclist killed in crash near UCCS Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near UCCS. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Austin Bluffs Parkway and Mallow Road near UCCS to a crash involving a car and motorcycle. The motorcyclist died on scene, although they have not yet been identified.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
KKTV

Family Dollar armed robbery suspect sought by Colorado Springs police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are hoping a surveillance photo can help them identify a suspect in an armed robbery. Police are reporting the first crime tied to the suspect pictured at the top of this article was carried out more than a month ago on Aug. 6 at the Family Dollar Store, 3770 Airport Road. In the first robbery, the suspect reportedly entered the store, took items and left without paying. The second robbery happened on Aug. 8, when police say the same suspect returned to the store and held an employee at gunpoint before leaving with cash.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police investigate suspicious package in Colorado Springs near North Academy and Flintridge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a suspicious package Monday afternoon. Police tell KKTV 11 News they received a call at about 2:36 p.m. for the package in question in an area close to the 4700 block of North Academy Boulevard. The area is near Flintridge Drive north of Palmer Park. The bomb squad was called to investigate.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Suspected child killer files lawsuit against El Paso County

Letecia Stauch, accused in death of stepson, files lawsuit for alleged mistreatment in jail. Colorado Springs to pay minimum $100,000 settlement to woman who sued 5 city police officers. Updated: 3 hours ago. Colorado Springs City Council votes to approve a settlement tied to the arrest of a protester. Updated:...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Dog likely dead and man seriously injured during RV fire in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is likely dead and a man has serious injuries following an RV fire in Pueblo County Monday night. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on the tragedy with the public Tuesday afternoon, stating deputies were called to the Wildhorse neighborhood on the north side of the county just before 11 p.m.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy