Free parking in downtown Yakima might be on its last leg, city staff is now recommending paid parking in downtown Yakima. City staff tells us its been a back and forth battle between paid and free parking in downtown Yakima, but now with many parking lots in dire need of repairs, city staff tell us you could be paying one dollar a hour to park and some local businesses aren't too happy about it.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO