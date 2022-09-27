ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

KIMA TV

Police say retail theft is spiking in Yakima

Yakima is dealing with increasing amounts of retail theft. The police department reporting a 25% increase over the last year. With theft's on the rise, Yakima businesses may want to monitor who's going in and out of their store more closely. Yesterday, a local man was in court charged with...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Paid parking could be coming to downtown Yakima

Free parking in downtown Yakima might be on its last leg, city staff is now recommending paid parking in downtown Yakima. City staff tells us its been a back and forth battle between paid and free parking in downtown Yakima, but now with many parking lots in dire need of repairs, city staff tell us you could be paying one dollar a hour to park and some local businesses aren't too happy about it.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Firefighters investigating suspicious vehicle fire

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County Fire District #1 is investigating a suspicious vehicle fire that created a brush fire just off of Interstate 82 and Coffin Rd. on Sept. 27. Around 11:15 p.m., Firefighters arrived on a farm access road off Coffin Rd. and found a semi cab...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima man shot, victim didn't see it coming

YAKIMA -- A Yakima man is being treated after he was shot in the thigh Tuesday evening. Yakima police say they got the call at 8:40pm Tuesday night of gunshots heard on the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue. Officers found the 23-year-old man shot in the leg. He was given...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Gas prices in Yakima rise 42 cents since last week

Prices below 4 dollars didn't last long as Yakima saw the average gas price increase by 42 cents over the past week, and people are not happy about it. At Tall Men's Supermarket, prices are now up to $4.79 when they used to be closer to $4 just a short time ago.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Garbage truck catches fire on I-82

YAKIMA -- A dumpster truck caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Yakima. The truck was driving on I-82 when the garbage load burst into flames, according to a report. The truck then exited the highway and offloaded the garbage near Central Pre-Mix. The garbage continued to burn, emitting bright...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Lucian's family addresses negativity on social media

YAKIMA—It’s been 18 days since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia went missing at a park in Yakima. In that time, there has been a lot of reaction on social media. Some have sent thoughts and prayers, while others have started conspiracy theories regarding what happened. “It’s really hard to see...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Kennewick man killed in car vs semi crash on US 395

KENNEWICK, Wash. — [UPDATE: 1:30 a.m. Tuesday] Washington State Patrol identified the person killed in a crash on US 395 Monday night as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa, a Kennewick resident. Investigators said Hinojosa was stopped in his car in the southbound lanes of 395 at milepost 18, after a...
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima Police say domestic violence leads to more violent crimes than gangs

YAKIMA -- Yakima Police say gangs aren't the biggest danger in Yakima. Domestic Violence is the leading cause of violent crimes in the city. Officials say 31% of all aggravated assaults are domestic violence incidents. "People just continue to assault each other with fists - fists and feet," Casey Schilperoort,...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Othello Police searching for man accused of raping a child

OTHELLO, Wash. — Othello Police are searching for a man who is suspected of raping a child. Police said Jesus Gutierrez-Guerrero failed to appear for a pretrial court hearing on Sept. 19. Officials said he has an active felony warrant for Rape of a Child in the 3rd Degree.
OTHELLO, WA

