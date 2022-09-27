Open to the Public with Pre-Registration, North County Residents Are Invited to Submit Questions for Candidates. Carlsbad, CA -The League of Women Voters invites North County voters to attend online nonpartisan Candidate Forums, starting Sept. 27 and running through October, for local races including Oceanside City Council Districts 1 and 2, Encinitas Mayor, Del Mar City Council, and Encinitas City Council Districts 3 and 4 as well as an in-person Rancho Santa Fe School Board Forum. Information about these and additional candidate forums can be found at: https://bit.ly/LWVNCSD_Events.

ENCINITAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO