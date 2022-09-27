Read full article on original website
NO LUCK NEEDED FOR FITCH
YOUNGSTOWN OH- The No. 15 ranked Austintown-Fitch Lady Falcons went on the road Tuesday evening to take on the Ursuline Lady Irish in a highly anticipated volleyball matchup. Fitch was coming in off a loss the night before, which was just their second of the year, and Ursuline was looking to pull the massive upset. That would ultimately not be the case as Fitch bounced back off the loss with a near perfect game against the Irish.
VAUGHN TAKES HOME BIG DOG OF THE VALLEY
Austintown, OH- Junior quarterback and safety Deshawn Vaughn has won this past weeks Big Dogs of The Valley competition. Vaughn has been a key leader to the Falcons this season after losing quarterback Devin Sherwood from last year. Vaughn has led the Falcons to a 5-1 start, with a plethora of big time wins against: Foothill (NV), Ursuline, Canton McKinley, and Lewis J. Bennett(NY).
RED DEVILS FINISH STRONG IN FIVE SET THRILLER
WARREN OH- Campbell continued to rack up wins on Tuesday night as they traveled to Champion in a MVAC showdown. It wasn’t easy, as the Devils and Flashes went back and forth for five sets. It was Campbell that made the final push though and pulled out the victory. (22-25 25-19 25-19 23-25 15-13)
SUPERIOR SMITH
AUSTINTOWN, OH – Football has been a part of the family way for generations, and Austintown Fitch senior Cam Smith has done a great job carrying on the family legacy. Smith, an Iowa State commit, has been a leader on the field all year long for the Falcons. A multi-sport athlete for Austintown Fitch, Smith possesses many abilities that make him a standout on the field, as he combines his hard-hitting strength with his track speed which will make him a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12 for the next few years after graduation.
FITZGERALD AND THE FALCONS FLY HIGH
AUSTINTOWN, OH – Austintown Fitch’s identity for much of the 2022 season has been its physicality, which has helped Fitch get off to a 5-1 start through the first six weeks of the season. You don’t have to look past 6’4″ lineman Josh Fitzgerald to see a reason for why Austintown has dominated like they have. Fitzgerald is part of a Fitch line that has paved the way for one of the most impressive rushing attacks in the area. Fitzgerald’s play has not gone unnoticed on the field as well, as he currently possesses five collegiate offers, including two from Division I programs (Saint Francis (PA), Youngstown State). Fitch faces a test this week from a Division I opponent in Strongsville and will need Fitzgerald to have another big week if the Falcons want to grab their sixth win of the season.
GARFIELD KEEPS UP THEIR PACE
GARRETTSVILLE OH- Going into Tuesday night, The Liberty Lady Leopards volleyball team were a team dubbed “The Cardiac Cats” for the amount of 5-set matches they have competed in this year. Traveling to Garfield, The Leopards looked to avenge a straight set loss to The Lady G-Men earlier this month.
LAKEVIEW ROCKS THE FIELDHOUSE
STRUTHERS OH- Lakeview continued their run inside the NE8 on Tuesday as they traveled to Struthers and sweeps away the Wildcats. (25-10 25-5 25-11) Tara Lytle stayed hot as she led the offense with 15 kills. Maggie Pavlansky ran the Bulldog offense well as she finished with 23 assists. Brook Schneider handled the back row with 13 digs to lead the defense. Pavlansky, and Reagan Price both finished with 4 aces as well.
ROCCO RUNS THE SHOW
AUSTINTOWN, OH – Rocco Odom has arguably the most important job on the football field for the Austintown Fitch offense, that is being the Center. Odom has been pretty good at that for the Falcons during his varsity career, being dawned as an All-Conference performer. He has helped lead a Fitch offense that has been one of the most explosive ones we have seen across the area this year, and he hopes that this journey through his last season can continue for quite a while longer.
RAIDERS SNEAK PAST HUBBARD
CANFIEKD OH- South Range came in to Tuesday night needing to gather momentum in to the second half of the season. They took a big home victory over Hubbard in four sets. (25-23 24-26 25-22 25-21) Maria Primavera had a monster day going for a double double with 17 kills,...
CLIPPERS GET REVENGE ON SOUTHERN
COLUMBIANA OH- It wasn’t a happy trip for the Clippers to Salineville the last time Columbiana and Southern Local met on the volleyball floor. Now, with plenty of games under the belt since then the two teams met up again. This time the venue was Columbiana, and the Clippers enjoyed some home cooking. Columbiana dominates the final set of a five set thriller to earn the victory. (25-21 27-29 25-19 23-25 15-1)
A RACE TO THE FINISH
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – It takes a lot of mental toughness when it comes to excelling at the sport of Cross Country, not only do you have to be in pristine physical shape, but you also have to be able to have the courage inside you to be able to push yourself when your body doesn’t want to go any further. Jarett Gordulic and Rachel Klucinec each embody what it takes to be successful at such a difficult sport. Jarett and Rachel are both coming off great performances at the Canfield Fairgrounds where they were able to place Top 50 in their events!
TIGERS HUNT DOWN BOARDMAN
HOWLAND OH- It was a cold and wet Monday evening in Howland as the Lady Tigers played host to the Boardman Lady Spartans. The Tigers got off to a quick start as Gracie Villwock snagged the first goal of the day within the first fifteen minutes of play. But from there it was a slow defensive battle for quite some time as neither team could get anything past midfield. Boardman in the middle of the first half was able to grab a goal thanks to a great run from Morgan Auck to even the contest back up. However, the Lady Tigers would quickly take another goal from Ava Yannucci to recapture the lead at the end of the first half. In the second half of play it was all Tigers, Kalliopi Liakaris would score the first goal and Villwock would take the second, which was also the second of the day for her.
AUSTINTOWN FITCH FALCONS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 1) WITH TJ PARKER
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons are coming off their first taste of defeat during the 2022 season, falling to the Massillon Washington Tigers 49-28 in front of a packed house at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. The Falcons have a lot to take away though from a game where they held their own with not only one of the best teams in Division II but one of the best teams in the state of Ohio regardless of. division. With Massillon’s defense doing a great job neutralizing the normally dominant Fitch rushing attack, Quarterback DeShawn Vaughn Jr. stepped up in a big way for the Falcons, completing 16-of-his-23 pass attempts for 266 yards and three touchdowns, which were caught by Jayden Eley, Dominic Perry, and Jamell James. The Falcons showed as a team that they are threatening offensively in multiple ways, and that is something that will surely go a long way as the season progresses, with the playoffs only being a few weeks away.
LUCAS LOVES THE TRENCHES
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – There have been many standout football players that have dawned the Green and Gold for the Ursuline Irish throughout the years, and Isaac Lucas. fits right into that long list. The Ball State commit is one of the many linemen for Ursuline who came into this year with prior varsity. experience, and he is one of the big reasons why the Irish have had such high expectations this season after advancing all the way to the state championship game a year ago. If the Irish can find a way to take down the Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s Fighting Irish this week, a feat they haven’t done successfully in a decade, it will take a group effort, and Lucas can be one of the big names to look at to lead the way.
AUER COMPLETES THE ACE RECORD TRIFECTA
COLUMBIANA OH- Grace Auer has already locked in some impressive serving records this season. Coming in to Tuesday, Auer already had the record for aces in a career, and aces in a match. All she needed was aces in a season. With 8 of them on the night Auer broke the record with 80 and counting in the campaign. The Rebels were also able to sweep Newton Falls. (25-9 25-15 25-10)
LEOPARDS HAVE NO TROUBLE AGAINST CENTRAL CATHOLIC
LOUISVILLE OH- The Leopards girls soccer team won their sixth straight match against Canton Central Catholic on Monday 6-0. The win moves their record to 6-5. Sammi Beatty started things off for the Leopards with a goal early in the first half to put them on the board. The assist went to Payton Allen. Alyssa Schilling would drill the next goal for the Leopards, before Sydney Sheldon found Brooke Manly for the third goal of the half.
URSULINE GOLF DOMINATES THE GREENS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The 2022 Ursuline Irish Girls Golf squad brings a lot of senior leadership to the Fall season, and Serena Grenga and Maddie Rauzan have been there every step of the way to help the Irish provide good scores as a team. Grenga and Rauzan, alongside their teammates, were able to help Ursuline capture the 2022 Terlesky Invitational. Serena and Maddie have played a pivotal role in each event this year, as they have been big performers for the Irish on the course throughout their time playing. Ursuline has won multiple events this year, and you can give a lot of credit to the experience of this year’s squad.
CHEER CAPTURES EVERYONE’S HEARTS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – A lot of pride comes with being a cheerleader for the Ursuline Irish, and Gabby Howe and Olivia Perline fully embody that. The duo has been able to be a part of a lot of fun moments cheering on the Irish on the gridiron over the past few years and have made a lot of memories along the way. They hope to create many more over the next few months as Ursuline looks to get back to a position they were in last year, the state championship game, and win that final game in Week 16 this time around. Howe and Perline help a squad that hypes up the Irish support system and help guide them on their way to victory.
THE RAMS NOT SHAKEN BY SALEM
MINERAL RIDGE OH- Mineral Ridge improved to a record of 14-1 with their fourth non-conference victory on Monday and remain 10-0 in the conference. The Rams were led by Ava Hulett with 13 kills, 10 digs and 4 aces, Sammie Aulet with 23 assists, 8 aces and 3 kills and Faith Schneider with 18 digs and 5 kills. Salem now with a season record of 4-11 was led by Zoie Reid with 7 kills, Kayla Johnson with 3 kills and Sofia Cibien with 15 assists.
LADY BULLDOGS LET LOOSE ON LISBON
EAST PALESTINE, OH- The East Palestine Volleyball team was able to get back over .500 on Monday night against EOAC rival Lisbon with a 25-16, 20-25, 25-9, 26-24 victory. Mia Lee set the tone with 6 stuffs and 23 kills. Elle Berger had 8 points, 6 kills, and an ace. Sophia Fertsch added five kills, and Mackenzie Parker filled up the stat sheet with 19 points, 20 assists, and 3 aces.
