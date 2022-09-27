Read full article on original website
How to Carve a Pineapple for Halloween
Do you know the history of pumpkin carving for Halloween? The European legend has it that Jack, a town drunk, swindler and trickster, landed up in a situation where he could enter neither heaven nor hell. Instead, Jack was banished to a darker realm with only a coal to guide the way. He placed his coal in a hallowed turnip and continued on. The term “Jack of the lantern” soon became “Jack o’ lantern.”
Cayler Ellingson's family hosts prayer service for slain 18-year-old: 'Kind, smart, and big-hearted person'
The family of Cayler Ellingson hosted a prayer service on Sunday night at a funeral home in Carrington, North Dakota, for the teenager who died after Shannon Brandt allegedly admitted to mowing him down with an SUV. Shannon Brandt, 41, admitted during a 911 call during the early morning hours...
Dog's Reaction to Owner's Spooky Halloween Costume Is Downright Priceless
With Halloween right around the corner, it's time to prepare the decorations and costumes. You don't want to wait until the last minute to see if your costume fits. More importantly, you want to make sure it has the scare factor. And what better way to test it than recruit...
Pumpkin Sprinkle Pinata Cupcakes
Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/pumpkin-sprinkle-pinata-cupcakes. Surprise, surprise! Bite into one of these pumpkin piñata cupcakes and you’re in for a treat! Fluffy vanilla cupcakes are hollowed out, stuffed with a generous spoonful of festive sprinkles, and frosted into the cutest mini pumpkins you ever did see. Unbeknownst to your trick-or-treaters, they’ll be rewarded with a hidden treasure upon taking a bite. A mini avalanche of Halloween sprinkles spills out of these sweet pumpkin treats! Don’t worry, these festive cupcakes are easier to make than you think – just follow our simple recipe below to whip up a batch for your next Halloween party. We guarantee your party ghouls, ghosts, and goblins will be pleasantly surprised!
Golden Retriever's Spooky Photoshoot Has Us Ready to Decorate for Halloween
What screams 'Halloween' louder than pumpkins and ghosts? Not much, but a spooky autumn photoshoot sure doesn't hurt. Just ask dog dad @kjp and his beloved Golden Retriever, Bennie--they make a magical photography duo. and TikTok is living for it. From Bennie's classic ghost costume to the perfect autumnal scenery,...
’Tis the season to be spooky: have you decorated your Halloween tree yet?
Name: The Halloween tree. Age: The term dates back to Ray Bradbury’s 1972 fantasy novel of the same name. Appearance: Christmas tree from hell. From hell, you say? Think of an artificial Christmas tree, dragged from the loft in early October, and bedecked with skulls and cobwebs. Is it...
How to enjoy fall festivities during the COVID pandemic
Skip the tailgate and go for a socially-distanced orchard excursion this fall. PixabaySome autumnal traditions can be riskier for your health than others.
Get Your Home Halloween-Ready With Govee: Save Up to 40%
October is nearly here and Halloween seems just around the corner. As you start stocking up on candy, pumpkins, and cinnamon, maybe you want to start getting what you need to turn your home into a Halloween scene as well. While skeletons, witches, and cobwebs are our regular decorations, this...
Halloween 2022 Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Candy Buckets, Movie Picks and More
Ready for spooky season? October 31st will be here before you know it, and our shopping carts are already full of Halloween essentials for the holiday festivities!. After last year's somewhat of a Halloween hiatus, Halloween 2022, which falls on Monday night, is bringing back the fun. Whatever your Halloween weekend plans are — whether you're heading to the movie theater, watching Hocus Pocus 2 at home, a haunted house, a scary Halloween event, trick-or-treating with the kids or hosting a small Halloween party with close friends — ET has created the ultimate guide to prepping yourself and your home for Halloween night.
