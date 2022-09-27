ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste Of Home

How to Carve a Pineapple for Halloween

Do you know the history of pumpkin carving for Halloween? The European legend has it that Jack, a town drunk, swindler and trickster, landed up in a situation where he could enter neither heaven nor hell. Instead, Jack was banished to a darker realm with only a coal to guide the way. He placed his coal in a hallowed turnip and continued on. The term “Jack of the lantern” soon became “Jack o’ lantern.”
RECIPES
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Owner's Spooky Halloween Costume Is Downright Priceless

With Halloween right around the corner, it's time to prepare the decorations and costumes. You don't want to wait until the last minute to see if your costume fits. More importantly, you want to make sure it has the scare factor. And what better way to test it than recruit...
PETS
News Channel Nebraska

Pumpkin Sprinkle Pinata Cupcakes

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/pumpkin-sprinkle-pinata-cupcakes. Surprise, surprise! Bite into one of these pumpkin piñata cupcakes and you’re in for a treat! Fluffy vanilla cupcakes are hollowed out, stuffed with a generous spoonful of festive sprinkles, and frosted into the cutest mini pumpkins you ever did see. Unbeknownst to your trick-or-treaters, they’ll be rewarded with a hidden treasure upon taking a bite. A mini avalanche of Halloween sprinkles spills out of these sweet pumpkin treats! Don’t worry, these festive cupcakes are easier to make than you think – just follow our simple recipe below to whip up a batch for your next Halloween party. We guarantee your party ghouls, ghosts, and goblins will be pleasantly surprised!
RECIPES
Cicero
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Spooky Photoshoot Has Us Ready to Decorate for Halloween

What screams 'Halloween' louder than pumpkins and ghosts? Not much, but a spooky autumn photoshoot sure doesn't hurt. Just ask dog dad @kjp and his beloved Golden Retriever, Bennie--they make a magical photography duo. and TikTok is living for it. From Bennie's classic ghost costume to the perfect autumnal scenery,...
ANIMALS
makeuseof.com

Get Your Home Halloween-Ready With Govee: Save Up to 40%

October is nearly here and Halloween seems just around the corner. As you start stocking up on candy, pumpkins, and cinnamon, maybe you want to start getting what you need to turn your home into a Halloween scene as well. While skeletons, witches, and cobwebs are our regular decorations, this...
THEATER & DANCE
#Pumpkin#Muses#Legos#Jack O
ETOnline.com

Halloween 2022 Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Candy Buckets, Movie Picks and More

Ready for spooky season? October 31st will be here before you know it, and our shopping carts are already full of Halloween essentials for the holiday festivities!. After last year's somewhat of a Halloween hiatus, Halloween 2022, which falls on Monday night, is bringing back the fun. Whatever your Halloween weekend plans are — whether you're heading to the movie theater, watching Hocus Pocus 2 at home, a haunted house, a scary Halloween event, trick-or-treating with the kids or hosting a small Halloween party with close friends — ET has created the ultimate guide to prepping yourself and your home for Halloween night.
SHOPPING
Fox News

