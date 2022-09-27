ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Narcity

All Of Canada's Travel Restrictions Are Ending & Here's Everything You Should Know

For the first time in over two years, travellers will face no COVID-19 travel restrictions in Canada. On Monday, September 26, the federal government confirmed rumours that travel rules in Canada would be scrapped starting on Saturday. Speaking during a press conference, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced, "We are removing...
KUOW

No more vaccine requirement for travelers entering Canada next month

This Saturday, Canada is dropping its Covid vaccination requirement for travelers wanting to enter the country. Travelers will also no longer have to upload their vaccination information to the Arrive CAN app starting Oct. 1. They also won't have to wear masks on planes, trains, and cruise ships. Canadian officials...
Business Insider

Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies

Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
CNN

The airports that travelers dread

A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
Daily Mail

Biden to announce new rules for airlines and travel sites not to hide TRUE additional fees that made them at least $700 million in 2021 - and after a summer of travel chaos

Joe Biden's Department of Transportation (DOT) is looking to keep airlines and travel websites more accountable after Americans lost $700 million in cancellation and change fees alone in 2021. The president will announce Monday a new rule requiring more transparency on websites to disclose additional fees outside the base ticket...
airlive.net

ALERT Fighter jets were scrambled after a passenger claimed there was a bomb on board Singapore Airlines Flight #SQ33

A Singapore Airlines flight to San Francisco was escorted by fighter jets after a passenger allegedly claimed there was a bomb in his carry-on bag and assaulted the crew. A 37-year old man was arrested on Wednesday morning (28 September) after making a bomb threat on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from San Francisco.
Time Out Global

Changi Airport implements higher airport fees on travellers starting Nov 1

While international travel has officially picked up this year, it’s important to note that passengers departing from Singapore’s Changi Airport will now have to pay extra airport fees and levies starting November 1, 2022 to Mar 31, 2023. Changi Airport departure fees will be increased from $52.30 to...
cruisefever.net

Cruises to Canada Opening to All Passengers

Canada is lifting their COVID-19 travel restrictions and unvaccinated passengers will be allowed to visit Canada on a cruise starting on October 1, 2022. On Saturday, all of Canada’s COVID entry requirements will be lifted. While the 2022 Alaska season is coming to a close, 2023 will be open to all passengers. All cruises to Canada either have a stop in Canada or leave from Vancouver.
WFAE

WFAE

ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

