Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
All Of Canada's Travel Restrictions Are Ending & Here's Everything You Should Know
For the first time in over two years, travellers will face no COVID-19 travel restrictions in Canada. On Monday, September 26, the federal government confirmed rumours that travel rules in Canada would be scrapped starting on Saturday. Speaking during a press conference, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced, "We are removing...
KUOW
No more vaccine requirement for travelers entering Canada next month
This Saturday, Canada is dropping its Covid vaccination requirement for travelers wanting to enter the country. Travelers will also no longer have to upload their vaccination information to the Arrive CAN app starting Oct. 1. They also won't have to wear masks on planes, trains, and cruise ships. Canadian officials...
Canada to end entry requirements: Travelers will not be required proof of COVID-19 vaccine, testing
Canada will drop all COVID-19 entry requirements on Oct. 1. Travelers will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or take a test before arrival.
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
RELATED PEOPLE
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
A congressman was barred from his flight after airline staff thought his power wheelchair violated safety regulations
Airline staff said the lithium-ion batteries in his wheelchair were a safety issue, per a report. FAA and international regulations state otherwise.
Air Canada ordered to pay 2 passengers $2,000 after their flight was delayed by 16 hours due to crew shortages rather than 'safety' issues
The Canadian Transportation Agency ruled the lengthy delay was related to staffing issues and told the airline to pay a mother and son $1,000 each.
Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies
Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The airports that travelers dread
A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
Biden to announce new rules for airlines and travel sites not to hide TRUE additional fees that made them at least $700 million in 2021 - and after a summer of travel chaos
Joe Biden's Department of Transportation (DOT) is looking to keep airlines and travel websites more accountable after Americans lost $700 million in cancellation and change fees alone in 2021. The president will announce Monday a new rule requiring more transparency on websites to disclose additional fees outside the base ticket...
Wrongful detentions of Americans by foreign powers are fast rising, a new study says
The number of Americans who are wrongfully held by state actors such as China, Iran and Russia has seen a dramatic increase compared to a decade ago, according to a new study that finds a growing list of nations are targeting U.S. nationals to exert political leverage over Washington. The...
airlive.net
ALERT Fighter jets were scrambled after a passenger claimed there was a bomb on board Singapore Airlines Flight #SQ33
A Singapore Airlines flight to San Francisco was escorted by fighter jets after a passenger allegedly claimed there was a bomb in his carry-on bag and assaulted the crew. A 37-year old man was arrested on Wednesday morning (28 September) after making a bomb threat on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from San Francisco.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
Changi Airport implements higher airport fees on travellers starting Nov 1
While international travel has officially picked up this year, it’s important to note that passengers departing from Singapore’s Changi Airport will now have to pay extra airport fees and levies starting November 1, 2022 to Mar 31, 2023. Changi Airport departure fees will be increased from $52.30 to...
Puerto Rico seeks a U.S. waiver to allow for more fuel shipments to the island
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's governor on Tuesday requested that the U.S. government waive a federal law to allow for more fuel shipments to the island amid concerns over a dwindling supply of diesel in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi warned that a shortage...
Which airports do Americans like most?
This new study ranks North American airports based on customer satisfaction.
Canada to drop COVID-19 requirements for travelers on Saturday
Canada said it will move forward to remove COVID-19 entry requirements for travelers coming to the country on Saturday.
Model fearing Myanmar military heads to asylum in Canada
A fashion model from Myanmar who feared being arrested by the country's military government if she was forced back home from exile has flown to Canada, which she says has granted her asylum
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
cruisefever.net
Cruises to Canada Opening to All Passengers
Canada is lifting their COVID-19 travel restrictions and unvaccinated passengers will be allowed to visit Canada on a cruise starting on October 1, 2022. On Saturday, all of Canada’s COVID entry requirements will be lifted. While the 2022 Alaska season is coming to a close, 2023 will be open to all passengers. All cruises to Canada either have a stop in Canada or leave from Vancouver.
Flight attendants picket airports — demanding that airlines fix chronic delays
Thousands of Southwest Airlines and United Airlines flight attendants picketed outside airport terminals Tuesday — calling for smoother operations, better pay and safety on the job.
WFAE
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0