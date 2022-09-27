HAWAIʻI ISLAND - This week's update includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases recorded since the start of the pandemic. (BIVN) – The addition of historic COVID-19 reinfection data resulted in a skewed count of 12,755 new cases identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, up from the 1,132 reported last week. Of that number, 1,240 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 145 cases reported the week before.

HAWAII STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO