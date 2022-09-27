Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Weekly Update: Historic Reinfection Data Skews Count
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - This week's update includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases recorded since the start of the pandemic. (BIVN) – The addition of historic COVID-19 reinfection data resulted in a skewed count of 12,755 new cases identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, up from the 1,132 reported last week. Of that number, 1,240 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 145 cases reported the week before.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi Police Warn Of Increasing Fentanyl Dangers
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Police have seen an increase in rainbow fentanyl in pill form, and there has also been a rise in fentanyl-related overdose deaths over the last year. Hawaiʻi police on Wednesday issued a warning to the public concerning the dangers of fentanyl – including the recent arrival of rainbow fentanyl – on the Big Island.
bigislandvideonews.com
Possible Missing Diver Reported In Waters Off Puna
UPDATE – (11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27) A diver reportedly went missing on Monday, and was last seen in the waters near the cliffs at the end of Beach Road in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Kea‘au. Witnesses reported the man had a light-colored buoy with a red...
bigislandvideonews.com
Flood Advisory Issued For West Hawaiʻi
KONA, Hawaiʻi - The National Weather Service on Sunday evening issued a Flood Advisory after excessive rainfall fell over an area of West Hawaiʻi. UPDATE – (9:15 p.m. HST on Sunday, September 25) Due to flooding, the Hawaiʻi Police Department reports the closure of Kuakini Highway, between...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigislandvideonews.com
Arrest Made In Connection With Puna Shooting
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Police have initiated an attempted murder investigation following a shooting incident in the Eden Roc subdivision on Monday night. UPDATE – (11 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27) 40-year-old Shane Fann was arrested following a report of a man who had been shot in the Mountain...
Comments / 0