smithcountyinsider.com
Gold Wing and Gun Raffle at Annual Izzy Cruise-In and Scott Allmon Memorial Run this weekend
The 1991 Honda Goldwing pictured above and Winchester SXP gauge pump action shotgun will be items featured in the raffle at the upcoming annual events sponsored by the Justified Riding Club and Caney Fork ABATE this weekend. You can join the fun and purchase a chance to win at the...
smithcountyinsider.com
Auction and Fish Fry to benefit Smith County foster children set for October 15, 2022
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, a Fish Fry and Benefit Auction to benefit foster children in Smith County will be held at the Smith County Ag Center. The Fish Fry will begin at 4:00 p.m. and the Benefit Auction will start promptly at 5:00 p.m. Items for the auction include...
smithcountyinsider.com
Crowd returns to William Walton Harvest Festival 2022
The William Walton Harvest Festival was held on Saturday, September 24th 2022. With over 40 vendors, food trucks and attractions participants could enjoy a variety of experiences. Rackley Roofing brought their zip line and racing simulator to Main Street. Zero Gravity provided the bungee jump event . Smith County Events Committee hosted a kids area with bounce houses and yard games. Several craft vendors and artisans provided home goods, holiday decorations, clothing, candles and much more. Food trucks and tents offered a variety that could satisfy the those looking for something savory or sweet. Local performers provided entertainment on the stage at the Historic Courthouse throughout the day.
Cocaine seized, 2 men arrested after deputy finds box truck parked in middle of Williamson County road
A Williamson County deputy pulls up on a suspicious situation in the middle of Hillsboro Road and Berry's Chapel. It soon turns into a cocaine investigation and two men behind bars.
Injured hiker rescued at Cummins Falls State Park
An injured hiker has the Putnam County Rescue Squad to thank for helping them get to safety at Cummins Falls State Park.
WSMV
Deputy considered hero for stopping speeding car before crash into homecoming parade route
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Macon County school resource officer is recovering after crashing into and stopping a car speeding towards hundreds of elementary school students and teachers lining a parade route. Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn said they were seconds away form a tragedy if the speeding car turned...
ucbjournal.com
Big R Farm & Home Celebrate Grand Opening
Pictured, l. to r. from front: – Bruce Keepes, Emily Rose holding Rowen, Rebecca Amoussou holding Lyla, Paul Jones, Daniel Huddleston, Lynn Adcock, Ryan Jones , Cindy Jones, Maddy Jones, Mayor Randy Porter; Middle Row: Donna Jones, Dre Anchondo, Zach Rose, Tom Grime, Sara Neufelder, Tammy Norris, Tim Norum , Aaron Crocker, Jared Hasewinkle, Heather Thomas, Kim Taylor; Back Row – Megan Pearson, Wesley Adkins, Kirby Beverly.
Nashville Parent
Gallatin Main Street Festival Returns Oct. 1
Bring the family and invite your friends to the Gallatin Main Street Festival, an annual event in downtown Gallatin, on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Though it is the older of city’s two events, it has grown in size to over 200 vendors and in excess of 30,000 visitors!
3 killed after train hits car crossing railroad tracks in Marshall County
Three people from Nashville reportedly lost their lives Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a train in Marshall County.
williamsonherald.com
Former Williamson County sheriff to join Highway Patrol colonel for Policy Talks
Policy Talks for the month of September will feature someone familiar to Williamson County residents as Williamson, Inc. hosts its monthly program Friday at Columbia State Community College in Franklin. Jeff Long, former sheriff of Williamson and current commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, will be...
Nashville Parent
Berry Farms Animal Hospital to Host Pet Adoption Event
Berry Farms Animal Hospital will partner with Saint Goose and the Williamson County Animal Center for Bow Wow & Bubbles, a pet adoption event for neighbors and their canine friends at Saint Goose on Friday, October 7, from 6 – 9 p.m. This special pet adoption event will include...
3 killed after car is struck by a train in Marshall County
Three people were killed after their car was stuck by a train in Marshall County Saturday afternoon.
ucbjournal.com
Supply Chain Issues Force Cancellation of Wine on The WestSide￼
Cookeville – Wine on The WestSide is a tradition in Cookeville, Tn. Craft beer lovers and wine adorers gather yearly to enjoy the best of both offered around the Upper Cumberland area. Described as a “street party” where you can “sip and stroll”, last year people from all around gathered in Cookeville’s WestSide cultural district to enjoy the featured 125 wines and craft beers, 35 tasting tents, two live bands, DJ and food samplings.
Cast your vote for News 2’s Meaghan Thomas in the 2022 Oticon Focus on People Awards
News 2 Meteorologist Meaghan Thomas has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 Oticon Focus on People Awards, a national competition that recognizes individuals who are helping to change perceptions of what it means to live with hearing loss.
WSMV
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
smithcountyinsider.com
River City Ball 2023 benefitting cause application now available
The River City Ball is now taking applications for consideration as the beneficiary of our May 2023 event. All local charities, organizations, and non profits are invited to apply. The River City Ball was created to benefit local non-profits working to improve the quality of life in Smith County through...
Popular Nashville Chicken Restaurant Said To Be A Total Loss After Fire
No injuries were reported during the mid-day blaze.
WSMV
Putnam Co. man dies in crash on Interstate 40 in Smith Co.
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Putnam County man died after crashing into a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in Smith County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Timothy Burton, 61, of Silver Point, Tennessee, died after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer around 4 p.m.
WSMV
Law enforcement pushes for safety on Briley Parkway with “Operation Roundabout”
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Recently as of Wednesday Briley Parkway, has had a number of state troopers out and about. The troopers have been out there for an initiative called Operation Roundabout, executed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Metro Nashville Police Department. “Those of us that have been in...
wgnsradio.com
Local Suspect Charged with Robbery and Theft Under $1,000 after Allegedly Stealing $29
(MURFREESBORO, TN) After parking his car behind JD’s Market at the intersection of Vine Street and Maney Avenue, the soon-to-be victim began walking towards the store. In his hand, he carried a total of $9 in cash with his intent focused on making a quick purchase. To his surprise, a man ran up behind him and forcibly grabbed the $9 from his hand. To the surprise of the alleged thief, the victim ran after the suspect – grabbing the subjects shorts in an effort to stop him. The 33-year-old suspect dropped the cash, allowing for the victim to retrieve his money.
