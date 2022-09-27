The William Walton Harvest Festival was held on Saturday, September 24th 2022. With over 40 vendors, food trucks and attractions participants could enjoy a variety of experiences. Rackley Roofing brought their zip line and racing simulator to Main Street. Zero Gravity provided the bungee jump event . Smith County Events Committee hosted a kids area with bounce houses and yard games. Several craft vendors and artisans provided home goods, holiday decorations, clothing, candles and much more. Food trucks and tents offered a variety that could satisfy the those looking for something savory or sweet. Local performers provided entertainment on the stage at the Historic Courthouse throughout the day.

CARTHAGE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO