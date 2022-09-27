ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TN

Crowd returns to William Walton Harvest Festival 2022

The William Walton Harvest Festival was held on Saturday, September 24th 2022. With over 40 vendors, food trucks and attractions participants could enjoy a variety of experiences. Rackley Roofing brought their zip line and racing simulator to Main Street. Zero Gravity provided the bungee jump event . Smith County Events Committee hosted a kids area with bounce houses and yard games. Several craft vendors and artisans provided home goods, holiday decorations, clothing, candles and much more. Food trucks and tents offered a variety that could satisfy the those looking for something savory or sweet. Local performers provided entertainment on the stage at the Historic Courthouse throughout the day.
CARTHAGE, TN
