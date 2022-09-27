Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas Metro Police respond to 4 fentanyl deaths in 36 hours
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As of Monday, Metro police said they responded to six deadly overdoses in the past 36 hours. At least four, they said, were connected to fentanyl. A new video released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department showcases exactly what officers have encountered when confronted with an individual who is overdosing on the synthetic opioid, fentanyl.
8newsnow.com
Henderson officer shot in face, returns fire, killing shooter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– New details have been released regarding an officer-involved shooting that closed down Eastern Avenue from Ione Road to St. Rose Parkway. On Monday, Henderson officers responded to a call of a suspicious man seen carrying a gun. According to the Henderson Police Department, while officers were en route, they were told that the man matched the description of a suspect involved in a domestic incident that happened earlier that same day.
8newsnow.com
Animal shelters across Las Vegas feeling overwhelmed
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– After 8 admissions employees left their job at the Animal Foundation, the CEO. Hilarie Grey said it can be a stressful job for their workers. Overcrowding is a big issue not only for the Animal Foundation but for other shelters across the country as well. The...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Two big freeway projects
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It’s not a competition to see which Nevada Dept of Transportation project will drive you crazier. While we’ve been talking a lot about the early stages of the I-15/Tropicana rebuild, there’s something else you should know about. Remember all the...
Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
8newsnow.com
Grasshoppers return to Las Vegas; more could be on the way
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?. Swarms of locusts invaded Las Vegas at the end of July 2019, taking over the strip, blotting out streetlights, and now they may be returning. “They were just chirping and chirping and chirping at a very shrill level,” said Trish...
8newsnow.com
Game Day Ready With The Wild Collective
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas has officially become a sports town, but what makes it so fun is all the fashionable team gear that’s available to us. Jillian Lopez chats with Whitney Bansin, the CEO of The Wild Collective to talk about their latest collection.
8newsnow.com
Construction underway on Las Vegas Strip for Formula 1
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Formula one racing in Las Vegas is just over a year away. The race headquarters will be located several blocks east of the Strip, behind Planet Hollywood, at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. This year, Formula 1 spent nearly $240 million for just under 40 acres...
