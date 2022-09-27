ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Hurricane Ian batters Florida with ‘catastrophic’ winds and surge

After days of anxious waiting and preparation, Category 4 Hurricane Ian crashed ashore near Punta Gorda on Wednesday afternoon, slamming southwest Florida with “catastrophic” 150 mph winds, driving rain and a dozen feet of storm surge. It was already one for the record books, setting historic storm surge...
Texas A&M’s fall 2022 enrollment approaches 75,000

Texas A&M University recently reported a fall 2022 enrollment of 74,829 students. This figure represents an increase of 1,546 students, a 2.1% increase since the fall 2021 semester. A&M’s enrollment remains the largest in Texas and one of the largest nationwide. “We are proud that students from across Texas,...
Gov. Abbott deploys Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he has deployed Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impending landfall on the Sunshine State. Texas A&M Task Force 1 has deployed a Type 3 urban search-and-rescue team comprised of 45 people, four boats and two canines. "The...
Report: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena

DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena to testify Tuesday in an abortion access case, according to court documents. A process server wrote in an affidavit...
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 5

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 5 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Thomas earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after running all over Georgetown in a 48-34 win. The junior rushed for 175 yards and two scores, while also showing off his hands with a receiving touchdown.
