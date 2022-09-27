Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian batters Florida with ‘catastrophic’ winds and surge
After days of anxious waiting and preparation, Category 4 Hurricane Ian crashed ashore near Punta Gorda on Wednesday afternoon, slamming southwest Florida with “catastrophic” 150 mph winds, driving rain and a dozen feet of storm surge. It was already one for the record books, setting historic storm surge...
Texas A&M’s fall 2022 enrollment approaches 75,000
Texas A&M University recently reported a fall 2022 enrollment of 74,829 students. This figure represents an increase of 1,546 students, a 2.1% increase since the fall 2021 semester. A&M’s enrollment remains the largest in Texas and one of the largest nationwide. “We are proud that students from across Texas,...
Gov. Abbott deploys Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he has deployed Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impending landfall on the Sunshine State. Texas A&M Task Force 1 has deployed a Type 3 urban search-and-rescue team comprised of 45 people, four boats and two canines. "The...
Report: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena to testify Tuesday in an abortion access case, according to court documents. A process server wrote in an affidavit...
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 5
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 5 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Thomas earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after running all over Georgetown in a 48-34 win. The junior rushed for 175 yards and two scores, while also showing off his hands with a receiving touchdown.
Olympian Chaunte Lowe provides words of hope at 19th annual Surviving and Thriving luncheon
Just before the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pink Alliance hosted its 19th annual Surviving and Thriving luncheon Wednesday at Hilton College Station where hundreds of Brazos Valley women heard from U.S. Olympic track and field medalist Chaunte Lowe, a breast cancer survivor. “We don’t get to choose the...
