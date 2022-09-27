ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Hill

Sentencing delayed for ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars

The sentencing for “Chrisley Knows Best” stars Todd and Julie Chrisley has been delayed, according to court documents obtained by People. The husband-and-wife reality show duo were found guilty in June on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. Their sentencing, originally scheduled for Oct. 6, will now be held Nov. 21.
Page Six

RHOBH star Sheree Zampino defends ex Will Smith: ‘I ride with him’

Now that she’s on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Sheree Zampino acknowledges that being a Hollywood ex — her first husband is actor Will Smith — is easier than being famous herself. Appearing as a “friend” on “RHOBH,” airing now, the 54-year-old has faced intense scrutiny. Throughout Season 12, she’s shared many laughs with her bestie, longtime cast member Garcelle Beauvais, who threw Zampino’s name into the mix when producers were looking to add a fresh face to the show. For her first season of “RHOBH,” Sheree was very comfortable in the friend zone. “Being a friend, I’m literally just...
