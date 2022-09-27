Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Todd Chrisley Makes Plea to Fans While Awaiting Fraud Sentencing
Todd and Julie Chrisley want a ton of prayers from fans and supporters after their respective fraud convictions, calling them the best gifts for fans to send out. According to InTouch Weekly, fans and supporters of the reality couple have reportedly tried to send money, prompting Chrisley to plead with fans to keep their money and send those prayers instead.
Lindsie Chrisley Debuts New Boyfriend Thomas Mollura After Will Campbell Split: His Age, Job, More
New man! Lindsie Chrisley is dating boyfriend Thomas Mollura, Life & Style can exclusively confirm. The Chrisley Knows Best alum debuted her relationship on Wednesday, September 28, more than a year after her split from...
Chrisley Knows Best’s Lindsie Chrisley Reveals New Man 1 Year After Will Campbell Divorce: He ‘Swept Me Off My Feet’
UPDATE 9/28/22 6: 15 p.m. ET. Chrisley’s new beau has been identified as Thomas Mollura, who is a 33-year-old father of two. Life & Style was the first to report the news. Making it official! Lindsie Chrisley went public with her new boyfriend after teasing her relationship for months.
Sentencing delayed for ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars
The sentencing for “Chrisley Knows Best” stars Todd and Julie Chrisley has been delayed, according to court documents obtained by People. The husband-and-wife reality show duo were found guilty in June on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. Their sentencing, originally scheduled for Oct. 6, will now be held Nov. 21.
RHOBH star Sheree Zampino defends ex Will Smith: ‘I ride with him’
Now that she’s on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Sheree Zampino acknowledges that being a Hollywood ex — her first husband is actor Will Smith — is easier than being famous herself. Appearing as a “friend” on “RHOBH,” airing now, the 54-year-old has faced intense scrutiny. Throughout Season 12, she’s shared many laughs with her bestie, longtime cast member Garcelle Beauvais, who threw Zampino’s name into the mix when producers were looking to add a fresh face to the show. For her first season of “RHOBH,” Sheree was very comfortable in the friend zone. “Being a friend, I’m literally just...
