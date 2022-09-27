ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, CA

CITY OF ARCADIA NEWCASTLE PARK CEREMONIAL GROUNDBREAKING

Join us in celebrating the Ceremonial Groundbreaking of the City of Arcadia’s Newcastle Park. The City of Arcadia received a grant for Land and Water Conservation Fund in the amount of $2.2 million. The renovation of the park is targeted to begin in 2023 and completed by 2024. Newcastle Park renovation will include a new playground, pickleball courts, a lighted walking path, and restrooms. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 5:30pm at Newcastle Park, 143 Colorado Boulevard in Arcadia. We hope to see you there!
Serge For Water - Upper District Division 1

"With this unprecedented drought worsening, it is imperative we have representatives that genuinely care about our environment and water usage. We need someone like Serge who has the qualifications, expertise, and passion about water. He is the perfect candidate for this role!. FELICIA WILLIAMS. PASADENA COUNCILMEMBER"
New Owner for Westfield Santa Anita Mall

In August, Westfield Santa Anita Mall was purchased by Riderwood USA Inc. for $537.5 million. Riderwood USA is owned by the Wen (William) Shan Chang family, who are based in the San Gabriel Valley and have miscellaneous retail holdings in the Los Angeles and Las Vegas areas. No other commercial property transactions were recorded in Arcadia this month. Commercial leasing activity in Arcadia was relatively light this month with the only commercial leases reported this month consisting of a lease renewal by West Coast Elite Gymnastics for the 18,320 square foot flex space at 900 S. Santa Anita Avenue and several new professional office leases signed at various locations around the city.
