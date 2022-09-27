ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, CA

arcadiasbest.com

Homeless Stakeholders

The City of Arcadia is organizing a group of homeless stakeholders to regularly meet to discuss. homelessness in Arcadia. Applicants for Homeless Stakeholders must be a resident of the City. of Arcadia, at least 18 years old, and committed to attending meetings and provide input on. Arcadia's homeless initiative. If...
ARCADIA, CA
arcadiasbest.com

New Owner for Westfield Santa Anita Mall

In August, Westfield Santa Anita Mall was purchased by Riderwood USA Inc. for $537.5 million. Riderwood USA is owned by the Wen (William) Shan Chang family, who are based in the San Gabriel Valley and have miscellaneous retail holdings in the Los Angeles and Las Vegas areas. No other commercial property transactions were recorded in Arcadia this month. Commercial leasing activity in Arcadia was relatively light this month with the only commercial leases reported this month consisting of a lease renewal by West Coast Elite Gymnastics for the 18,320 square foot flex space at 900 S. Santa Anita Avenue and several new professional office leases signed at various locations around the city.
ARCADIA, CA
uncoverla.com

12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views

The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This Year

What's happening for Oktoberfest celebrations in Los Angeles 2022. Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Los Angeles 2022Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfst is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
arcadiasbest.com

Serge For Water - Upper District Division 1

"With this unprecedented drought worsening, it is imperative we have representatives that genuinely care about our environment and water usage. We need someone like Serge who has the qualifications, expertise, and passion about water. He is the perfect candidate for this role!. FELICIA WILLIAMS. PASADENA COUNCILMEMBER"
PASADENA, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For October 2022

Fall is here, which means Pasadena ArtNight is right around the corner. Popping up on Friday, October 14, ArtNight coordinates free admission and community activations at over 20 Pasadena cultural institutions, galleries and venues, including USC Pacific Asia Museum, The Pasadena Museum of History, Armory Center for the Arts, The Gamble House, and Pasadena City Hall. So that’s my top news bulletin for month to come, but it’s far from your only option.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Politics
theregistrysocal.com

Los Angeles’ Mayfair Hotel Hits the Market with ~$70MM Asking Price

Even as hotel sales across California have slowed down this year compared to last, a group that owns the closed Mayfair Hotel in Los Angles is ready to test the market for investor appetite. The 294-room hotel, located at 1256 West 7th Street, has hit the market with a $69.8 million ($237,414 per key) asking price, according to sources that are familiar with the property.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Girl Reported Missing in Sun Valley Found

A 12-year-old girl reported missing in Sun Valley has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Daisy Mae Torres was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Los Angeles adopts new rental protection for low-income families

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness. The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program. Launched during the pandemic, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LAPD hopes to attract new officers with rent incentive program

LOS ANGELES - Andy Huynh and his girlfriend check out the custom kitchen in what could be his new apartment if he's hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. A new hiring incentive program called Housing For Hires could knock $1,000 off of his monthly rent. Huynh wants to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA

