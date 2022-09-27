Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
arcadiasbest.com
Homeless Stakeholders
The City of Arcadia is organizing a group of homeless stakeholders to regularly meet to discuss. homelessness in Arcadia. Applicants for Homeless Stakeholders must be a resident of the City. of Arcadia, at least 18 years old, and committed to attending meetings and provide input on. Arcadia's homeless initiative. If...
arcadiasbest.com
New Owner for Westfield Santa Anita Mall
In August, Westfield Santa Anita Mall was purchased by Riderwood USA Inc. for $537.5 million. Riderwood USA is owned by the Wen (William) Shan Chang family, who are based in the San Gabriel Valley and have miscellaneous retail holdings in the Los Angeles and Las Vegas areas. No other commercial property transactions were recorded in Arcadia this month. Commercial leasing activity in Arcadia was relatively light this month with the only commercial leases reported this month consisting of a lease renewal by West Coast Elite Gymnastics for the 18,320 square foot flex space at 900 S. Santa Anita Avenue and several new professional office leases signed at various locations around the city.
uncoverla.com
12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views
The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
L.A. park closed after ‘aggressive mountain lion’ spotted, child attacked
Wildlife officials are warning the public of an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling around, prompting a park closure on Tuesday. Pico Canyon Park, which is located in Stevenson Ranch, has been temporarily closed until further notice, according to The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. The closure comes after a 7-year-old child was attacked […]
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This Year
What's happening for Oktoberfest celebrations in Los Angeles 2022. Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Los Angeles 2022Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfst is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.
Lightscape returns to the LA County Arboretum for the holidays
Lightscape—a trail of illuminated art installations—returns to the 127-acre Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8. The illuminated trail will span one mile and feature new installations along an expanded trail. “In response to the success of its inaugural run, we are...
kclu.org
Iconic, but little known lake in Santa Monica Mountains celebrating 100th anniversary
We just climbed into a boat which left a little dock at Malibou Lake. As we slowly cruise across the lake… you might be saying what? Malibou Lake? It might be one of the best kept secrets around. But, it shouldn’t be. It’s a more than 350 acre...
arcadiasbest.com
Serge For Water - Upper District Division 1
"With this unprecedented drought worsening, it is imperative we have representatives that genuinely care about our environment and water usage. We need someone like Serge who has the qualifications, expertise, and passion about water. He is the perfect candidate for this role!. FELICIA WILLIAMS. PASADENA COUNCILMEMBER"
Irwindale Speedway Sold to LA Developer, Could Turn Into Industrial Park
Larry Chen/Formula DriftThere are no plans to change anything about the iconic track—for now.
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For October 2022
Fall is here, which means Pasadena ArtNight is right around the corner. Popping up on Friday, October 14, ArtNight coordinates free admission and community activations at over 20 Pasadena cultural institutions, galleries and venues, including USC Pacific Asia Museum, The Pasadena Museum of History, Armory Center for the Arts, The Gamble House, and Pasadena City Hall. So that’s my top news bulletin for month to come, but it’s far from your only option.
One Month Late On Rent? In LA County, You May Soon Be Protected From Eviction
If enacted, the county’s proposed ban on evictions for renters behind on rent would be the first policy of its kind in the Los Angeles area.
theregistrysocal.com
Los Angeles’ Mayfair Hotel Hits the Market with ~$70MM Asking Price
Even as hotel sales across California have slowed down this year compared to last, a group that owns the closed Mayfair Hotel in Los Angles is ready to test the market for investor appetite. The 294-room hotel, located at 1256 West 7th Street, has hit the market with a $69.8 million ($237,414 per key) asking price, according to sources that are familiar with the property.
UCLA Acquires Defunct University In Rancho Palos Verdes And San Pedro
The $80 million purchase will enable the instruction of 1,000 students.
Palos Verdes Fault Line Could Create Quake ’45 Times’ Stronger Than ’94 Northridge
What else could possibly go wrong for Southern California?. Oh yeah, there’s this: New discoveries surrounding a fault line in the South Bay may be capable of producing an earthquake that is “45 times stronger” than the devastating ‘94 quake in Northridge, according to KTLA. This...
NBC San Diego
Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Donates Two Beverly Hills Mansions to the California Community Foundation
Two Beverly Hills mansions, jointly valued at roughly 55 million dollars, now belong to the California Community Foundation, after they were donated by billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is one of the world’s most philanthropic people. “We are one of many, many...
mynewsla.com
Girl Reported Missing in Sun Valley Found
A 12-year-old girl reported missing in Sun Valley has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Daisy Mae Torres was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles adopts new rental protection for low-income families
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness. The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program. Launched during the pandemic, the...
CA slaying suspect killed in high desert shootout
A fugitive in a Southern California slaying was killed in a shootout Tuesday with law enforcement in the high desert after he allegedly fled with his 15-year-old daughter, authorities said.
foxla.com
LAPD hopes to attract new officers with rent incentive program
LOS ANGELES - Andy Huynh and his girlfriend check out the custom kitchen in what could be his new apartment if he's hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. A new hiring incentive program called Housing For Hires could knock $1,000 off of his monthly rent. Huynh wants to be...
