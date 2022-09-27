ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The US Sun

Ukraine news latest: Putin demands ‘ceasefire’ but won’t ‘negotiate’ with annexed regions after sham referendum result

VLADIMIR Putin has made calls for Ukraine to "sit down at the negotiating table" as the dictator tries to exit war on his "own terms". After the sham referendum outcome on Friday saw the annexation of Kherson, Mariupol, Donetsk and Luhansk, a Russian political scientist has claimed the dictator wants to back out of the war as soon as possible.
AFP

At least 174 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede

At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when  thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences. 
Reuters

IAEA head seeks release of Ukrainian nuclear plant head

KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A Russian patrol has detained the director general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said on Saturday, and the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Russia had confirmed the move.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian defeat in Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US

The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has welcomed Ukraine’s capture of Lyman and said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Putin.Mr Austin told a news conference on Sunday he was “very encouraged” after Saturday’s success by Ukrainian military forces.He noted that Lyman was positioned across supply lines that Russia has used to push its troops and materiel down to the south and to the west, as the Kremlin presses its more than seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine.“Without those routes, it will be more difficult. So it presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward.”Ukrainian soldiers announced the capture on Saturday in a video recorded outside the town council building in the centre of Lyman and posted on social media by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.Hours earlier, Russia’s defence ministry had announced it was pulling troops out of the area “in connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement”.
forkast.news

Hong Kong seeks suitable use case to sell public on retail CBDC: report

The director of Hong Kong’s de facto central bank, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), Eddie Yue Wai-Man, said the HKMA will launch a series of trials of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) in testing, the e-HKD, in the fourth quarter this year with banks and technology firms.
forkast.news

The US Dollar vs Crypto

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 29, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. The US dollar is the biggest bet in the world right now. What does that mean for Bitcoin and crypto?. The dollar milkshake theory and where it leaves crypto is the focus of this...
forkast.news

Europe cancels AML amendment that would have forced identity verification for non-custodial wallets: report

Amendments drafted by European Parliament members on anti-money laundering (AML) regulation removed provisions seeking compulsory identification for crypto transfers involving non-custodial wallets, according to crypto news outlet The Block reported on Thursday. Fast facts. Non-custodial wallets refer to those wallet addresses where users own the private key. In June, the...
forkast.news

SEC charges Hydrogen Technology for selling unregistered securities

The SEC has filed charges against Hydrogen Technology Corporation and former chief executive Michael Ross Kane for alleged sales of unregistered “crypto asset securities” in the form of Hydro tokens. Fast facts. Moonwalkers Trading Limited CEO, Tyler Ostern, is also being charged for allegedly manipulating markets to help...
forkast.news

Binance sets up shop in New Zealand in global push

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has launched a local branch in New Zealand after becoming a registered financial service provider, Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao announced on Friday. Fast facts. “New Zealand is an exciting market with a strong history of fintech innovation, and our team of Binancians...
forkast.news

Busan taps K-pop metaverse to win 2030 World Expo bid

Busan, South Korea’s second-largest city, is opening a virtual space on Naver Z’s Zepeto metaverse at 12 p.m. on Friday, Korea time, to promote the city in efforts to host the World Expo in 2030. Fast facts. The metaverse lot, named the ‘2030 World Expo X4 Entertainment World,’...
forkast.news

Terraform cofounder Daniel Shin to testify in South Korean parliament

South Korea’s National Assembly has summoned Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd. cofounder Shin Hyun-sung, also known as Daniel Shin, to testify at its upcoming parliamentary audit of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), the country’s top financial regulator. When Shin testifies on Oct. 6, he will likely be probed on...
