Authorization to draw blood will be a case for the supreme court to make a ruling. Until a ruling by the supreme court is heard no person should submit to a blood draw other than for medical reasons and not for drug and alcohol screening. Citizens in the United States have the right to not provide blood, urine and hair samples for testing for drugs and or alcohol. The first person to be forced into giving a blood sample and caused that individuals vein to collapse or cause injury to the blood draw site will sue everyone and anyone involved in their blood draw.
Most people don't know that. When you do the DMV application. one of the boxes say you are giving the police the rights to draw blood if you refuse to take a breathalyzer. That would be one of those check boxes fir the state of NV.
