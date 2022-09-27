ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

Neighbors rattled by double shooting at encampment near I-5 in Seattle

Two men are recovering at the hospital after being shot on the freeway in Seattle on Friday morning, and neighbors who live near where it happened are now speaking out about their concerns. According to the Seattle Fire Department, a 55-year-old man and a 64-year-old man were taken to Harborview...
SEATTLE, WA
SR 520 closed over Lake Washington through Monday for Montlake Lid Project work

SEATTLE, Wash. — State Route 520 over Lake Washington is closed through Monday for work and it could mean another weekend of headaches and frustration for Seattle drivers. Work started Friday at 11 p.m. and will last until 5 a.m. Monday. During these work hours, SR 520 will be closed in both directions between I -5 and the east side, and the Montlake Boulevard on-ramp to westbound SR 520 will be closed as well. The SR 520 Trail and I-90 across Lake Washington will remain open during the weekend closure.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle Police investigating deadly North Seattle shooting

SEATTLE, Wash. — Officials are investigating after a 21-year-old male was hit and killed by a driver who was attempting to escape a shooting in North Seattle on Saturday morning. Upon arriving at the 4200 block of Brooklyn Avenue NE, SPD officers received information indicating that a car had...
SEATTLE, WA
Kent to discuss stronger ban to address homeless camping

KENT, Wash. — A push to strengthen a camping ban will be considered by city leaders next week to keep people from pitching tents near businesses or in environmentally sensitive areas. The Kent City Council will meet in a committee session on Tuesday to talk about what changes could...
KENT, WA
Seattle mayor nominates new parks and recreation superintendent

SEATTLE, Wash. — The new leader of Seattle's Parks and Rec department is announcing his lofty goals for improving city parks and community centers with a large budget, and his plan for addressing the homeless in parks. That includes maintaining the work the city is already doing to help...
SEATTLE, WA
15-year-old arrested in Edmonds after bringing loaded handgun to school

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 15-year-old student at Edmonds Woodway High School has been arrested after Edmonds police say he was armed with a loaded 40-caliber handgun in a classroom. The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday and Edmonds police were notified by the school principal. A student had...
EDMONDS, WA
Seattle Kraken unveils 'Buoy,' a six-foot tall sea troll as new mascot

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Kraken unveiled their new mascot Saturday evening. "Buoy," is a six-foot-tall blue sea troll living in the caverns of Climate Pledge Arena. Officials with the NHL's 32nd Franchise said they wanted to pick a mascot that was "distinctly Seattle," and that Buoy is inspired by the Fremont Troll, a 32-year-old Seattle landmark that's visited by thousands of people every year.
SEATTLE, WA
Police arrest 2 men suspected of murdering 24-year-old man in Tacoma in May

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men were arrested in connection to the murder of a 24-year-old man in May. According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers arrested a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old man for the murder of Samuel Garza-Gonzalez on May 7. Both suspects were booked into jail for second-degree murder, police said.
TACOMA, WA
Review: Iron Maiden drops the heavy metal on Seattle

Colorful hues, flying hair from headbangers, and waves of mosh pits filled Climate Pledge Arena Thursday night for a band that expects nothing less. Iron Maiden brought the heat for their visit to Seattle as part of their "Legacy of the Beast" World Tour and showcased their first album in six years, Senjutsu, which is loosely translated as "tactics and strategy." This concert and live experience kicked off intensely with Bruce Dickinson on lead vocals, Steve Harris as the bassist, Nicko McBrain on drums, and Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, and Janick Gers all shredding on the guitar.
SEATTLE, WA

