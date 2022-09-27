ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Tahoe researcher Sudeep Chandra to headline first Talks@Tahoe event

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe hosts the first event in its new public speakers series Wednesday. Talks@Tahoe encourages the community to join together for conversations on topics relevant to the local region. The first speaker of the series is Sudeep Chandra with...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Get ready for the 5th annual Construction Career Day happening in mid-October

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars for Friday, Oct. 14 when a coalition of Reno Construction Industry Associations, trades and contracting companies will come to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Clint Stitser, Board President from Builders Association of Northern Nevada, Randy Canale from Building Trades and Theo Jasper representing AGC...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local nonprofit receives $130,000 to help homeless youth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Children’s Cabinet Inc, a Reno based nonprofit agency, is getting a $130,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help deal with the local homeless youth population. With the money, they will set up a program to reach runaway and homeless...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada during the Battle Born Burger Showdown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is Hunger Action Month. With one more event to recognize the work the Food Bank of Northern Nevada does for our neighbors, the non-profit is hosting the Battle Born Burger Showdown!. FBNN director of marketing and communications, Jocelyn Lantrip, and Mellow Fellow Gastropub owner, Ryan...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Options Veterinary Clinic: providing pet care for low-income families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Options Veterinary Care makes sure no pets suffer from any owner’s financial hardships. This nonprofit has helped thousands of animals in need. From the start of this year to now they have helped a total of 84 pets. Shot records are kept up to date...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno

Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno Parents upset over UNR dining conditions Readers' top choices for brunch Two free and relatively cheap things to do this week ...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Cabela’s is hosting its first Community Appreciation Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Live music, demonstrations and family-friendly fun will take over the parking lot of Cabela’s on Saturday. It’s free and open to the public. Shane Martin and Mike Biselli visited KOLO to talk about what people can expect at this inaugural event and what sparked the idea for it.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Coffee with a Cop coming to South Lake Tahoe this October

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Coffee with a Cop is coming to South Lake Tahoe on Oct. 5. Members of the community can come meet with members of the CHP South Lake Tahoe Office, the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and the El Dorado County Sheriff.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
hotelbusiness.com

WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada

WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno to close City Plaza Thursday for 6 weeks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing City Plaza to the public starting this Thursday. The plaza will be closed for approximately six weeks so the city can perform maintenance. The plaza is expected to reopen on Nov. 10. Work on City Plaza will include replacement...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County offering flu vaccine clinics throughout October

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County will be offering four flu vaccine clinics throughout the county in the month of October. The county says the events have limited vaccine availability and will operate on a first-come, first served basis. People of all ages are welcome. They also urge you...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCHD offering flu vaccine clinic this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is offering a free drive-through flu shot event this weekend. No insurance is required for this event. The flu-shot event will be on Oct. 1 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Reno Sparks Livestock Events Center. The shot will be available for anyone six months and older.
RENO, NV
tahoequarterly.com

Jewel Tones of the Sierra

A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
RENO, NV
2news.com

More than 500 Jobs Available at EmployNV Job Fair

EmployNV Business Hub invites job seekers to the “Get a Job EmployNV Job Fair.” A large variety of employers in Northern Nevada will be in attendance. This is an opportunity for job seekers to meet employers and learn about career options and resources available to them. Employers will...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Andrew Haskin appointed interim manager of Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Board of Commissioners in Lyon County have voted to appoint Andrew Haskin as the county’s interim manager. For the past year, Haskin has served as the Community Development Director, and spent nearly eight years with Northern Nevada Development Authority. The motion was made...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Genoa Candy Dance Fair likely draws record crowd

Genoa’s annual Candy Dance Craft Fair likely brought a record of people into the tiny town over the weekend. “It seems like there’s three times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and...
GENOA, NV

