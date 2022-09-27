Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Tahoe researcher Sudeep Chandra to headline first Talks@Tahoe event
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe hosts the first event in its new public speakers series Wednesday. Talks@Tahoe encourages the community to join together for conversations on topics relevant to the local region. The first speaker of the series is Sudeep Chandra with...
KOLO TV Reno
Get ready for the 5th annual Construction Career Day happening in mid-October
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars for Friday, Oct. 14 when a coalition of Reno Construction Industry Associations, trades and contracting companies will come to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Clint Stitser, Board President from Builders Association of Northern Nevada, Randy Canale from Building Trades and Theo Jasper representing AGC...
KOLO TV Reno
Local nonprofit receives $130,000 to help homeless youth
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Children’s Cabinet Inc, a Reno based nonprofit agency, is getting a $130,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help deal with the local homeless youth population. With the money, they will set up a program to reach runaway and homeless...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM, Northern Nevada Correctional Center, announce wild horse adoption event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and the Northern Nevada Correctional Center will hold a wild horse adoption event this October. The adoption event will be held on Oct. 8. As many as 16 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained filly will be offered up for adoption.
KOLO TV Reno
Support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada during the Battle Born Burger Showdown
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is Hunger Action Month. With one more event to recognize the work the Food Bank of Northern Nevada does for our neighbors, the non-profit is hosting the Battle Born Burger Showdown!. FBNN director of marketing and communications, Jocelyn Lantrip, and Mellow Fellow Gastropub owner, Ryan...
KOLO TV Reno
Options Veterinary Clinic: providing pet care for low-income families
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Options Veterinary Care makes sure no pets suffer from any owner’s financial hardships. This nonprofit has helped thousands of animals in need. From the start of this year to now they have helped a total of 84 pets. Shot records are kept up to date...
Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Reno Parents upset over UNR dining conditions Readers' top choices for brunch Two free and relatively cheap things to do this week ...
KOLO TV Reno
Cabela’s is hosting its first Community Appreciation Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Live music, demonstrations and family-friendly fun will take over the parking lot of Cabela’s on Saturday. It’s free and open to the public. Shane Martin and Mike Biselli visited KOLO to talk about what people can expect at this inaugural event and what sparked the idea for it.
KOLO TV Reno
Coffee with a Cop coming to South Lake Tahoe this October
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Coffee with a Cop is coming to South Lake Tahoe on Oct. 5. Members of the community can come meet with members of the CHP South Lake Tahoe Office, the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and the El Dorado County Sheriff.
Behind the scenes of video where Mayor Schieve dunked in Truckee River | Greater Reno
You can subscribe to the Greater Reno Newsletter for free right here to get it in your inbox every Tuesday morning. Here’s a roundup of my latest local government and political stories, plus a look behind the scenes at Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s new video where she dunks herself in the Truckee River to call...
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno to close City Plaza Thursday for 6 weeks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing City Plaza to the public starting this Thursday. The plaza will be closed for approximately six weeks so the city can perform maintenance. The plaza is expected to reopen on Nov. 10. Work on City Plaza will include replacement...
KOLO TV Reno
Following resignation, Delgado attends last Reno City Council session
Expect breezy conditions one more day, followed by a quiet, pleasant weather pattern through the weekend. No storms are expected through most of next week. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County offering flu vaccine clinics throughout October
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County will be offering four flu vaccine clinics throughout the county in the month of October. The county says the events have limited vaccine availability and will operate on a first-come, first served basis. People of all ages are welcome. They also urge you...
KOLO TV Reno
WCHD offering flu vaccine clinic this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is offering a free drive-through flu shot event this weekend. No insurance is required for this event. The flu-shot event will be on Oct. 1 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Reno Sparks Livestock Events Center. The shot will be available for anyone six months and older.
tahoequarterly.com
Jewel Tones of the Sierra
A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
2news.com
More than 500 Jobs Available at EmployNV Job Fair
EmployNV Business Hub invites job seekers to the “Get a Job EmployNV Job Fair.” A large variety of employers in Northern Nevada will be in attendance. This is an opportunity for job seekers to meet employers and learn about career options and resources available to them. Employers will...
KOLO TV Reno
Andrew Haskin appointed interim manager of Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Board of Commissioners in Lyon County have voted to appoint Andrew Haskin as the county’s interim manager. For the past year, Haskin has served as the Community Development Director, and spent nearly eight years with Northern Nevada Development Authority. The motion was made...
Country-themed restaurant Cracker Barrel breaks ground on west Reno location
Country-style restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has broken ground on its long-awaited Reno location. The restaurant at 935 West Fifth St. is slated to open sometime next spring. The 10,000-square-foot building will accommodate over 160 guests, according...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Genoa Candy Dance Fair likely draws record crowd
Genoa’s annual Candy Dance Craft Fair likely brought a record of people into the tiny town over the weekend. “It seems like there’s three times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and...
