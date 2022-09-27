ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CeeDee Lamb the difference as Dallas Cowboys defeat New York Giants

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27b0CI_0iBdfkro00
Sport

A spectacular one-handed touchdown catch from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sealed a 23-16 win for the Dallas Cowboys over the New York Giants.

After a dour first half in which the NFC East rivals were only able to trade field goals, the New York Giants finally broke the game open halfway through the third quarter in New Jersey on a 36-yard touchdown run from running back Saquon Barkley.

The Cowboys immediately hit back through a one-yard touchdown rush from back Ezekiel Elliott, before Lamb’s spectacular reception in the end zone put Dallas in front with 8:34 left on the clock.

A quick exchange of field goals kept things close, but a late interception from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones ultimately sealed New York’s first loss of the season.

Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush posted 215 yards through the air and a touchdown, while Jones finished with 196 passing yards to go along with 79 yards on the ground.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschain

Posts ‘promoting’ suicide viewed by Molly Russell were safe – Instagram exec

Instagram content viewed by Molly Russell which her family argued “encourages” suicide and self-harm was safe, the site’s head of health and wellbeing has said. Meta executive Elizabeth Lagone was taken through a number of posts the schoolgirl engaged with on the platform in the last six months of her life, which she described as “by and large, admissive”.
INTERNET
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Local
Texas Football
ESPN

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Cooper Rush’s Wife Savagely Trolls Giants After Dallas Cowboys Win

No longer putting up with the critics, Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn savagely trolls the New York Giants following the Dallas Cowboys’ big win. In her latest Instagram Story, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s wife declared, “No better play in football than victory formation. Two years ago almost to the freaking day, the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see’. Lolz. Fast Forward.. Monday freaking night in MetLife starting for AMERICAS TEAM. Look at God.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
ClutchPoints

Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Has Cowboys QB Cooper Rush put more pressure on Dak Prescott? | SPEAK

Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and LeSean McCoy discuss Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones' comments toward QB Cooper Rush. Jones was quoted saying Rush "has the makeup of a top QB." Jones' comments prompted many to wonder if Dak Prescott is under more pressure as he heals from injury. Cowboys face the Commanders in Week 4.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football
newschain

As Kate and William head to Wales: 5 places you won’t believe are real

After the death of the Queen and the end of the period of national mourning, the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to visit the nation for their first official visit since taking up their new titles. William and Kate will spend the day travelling around the country, first...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Royal family to return to normal official duties when royal mourning ends

Royal mourning in memory of the late Queen will end for the monarchy and their households on Tuesday. Since the death of the Queen on September 8, the royal family has only carried out official duties where appropriate, and its members have dressed in black as a mark of respect when in public.
U.K.
newschain

Final day of referendum in Russian-held areas of Ukraine

The final day of voting was taking place in Russian-held regions of Ukraine on Tuesday, in a referendum that is expected to serve as a pretext for their annexation by Moscow but which has been rejected as a sham by Kyiv and its western allies. As the vote was nearing...
POLITICS
newschain

US rapper and former Big Brother star Coolio ‘dead at age 59’

Rapper Coolio, responsible for 1990s hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, has reportedly died aged 59. The US rapper, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, died on Wednesday, his manager confirmed to multiple US outlets. Coolio came third in the sixth series of UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 and went...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy