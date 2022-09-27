Read full article on original website
After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.
Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
Kiski Twp. Police Dept. now fully staffed after multiple resignations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Kiski Township Police Department is now fully staffed after multiple resignations earlier this summer.According to the Tribune-Review, township supervisors have approved two new full-time officers and one part-time officer since July.There's also a new police secretary.Those positions had been left open after employees left the department, citing harassment and intimidation.
