The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
One Of New Jersey’s Most Historic Sites Is Also One Of The Most Haunted In The State
I'm a huge history buff, and by that I mean I like to look at old buildings and go on tours when I'm on vacation. So, maybe not a buff but I love learning about the past. One of the best weekend trips I ever took was just about two Halloweens ago when my wife and I along with our two good friends went to Gettysburg, PA.
The FLIP Circus is coming back to New Jersey
The FLIP Circus will be coming to the Freehold Raceway Mall Oct. 13-17. After previous engagements at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus and at the Menlo Park Mall, the circus is coming back to New Jersey. According to a release:. Taking place inside its distinctive red and white-striped climate-conditioned...
These companies are employing the most NJ workers in 2022
No one is comparing quantity versus quality, but lists of New Jersey's "best" employers, like the yearly survey released by Forbes, only tell so much of the employment story in the Garden State. The statewide unemployment rate now hovers around 4%, with New Jersey having made up all of its...
Who makes the best milkshakes in New Jersey? (Opinion)
When was the last time you had a really great milkshake? The kind that was so smooth and creamy you didn't want to stop drinking it even though it was filling you up so much that you had to stop?. When I heard that Chick-fil-A has just come out with...
A store with trendy, hard to find items is expanding in NJ
It's called Showcase. If you're looking for something hard to find because it's new and trendy, Showcase is your go-to store. It's hard to define other than trendy. It could be health and beauty items. Toys. Candy. Home goods. It could be anything. The common denominator is stuff that's new and trending.
You’re not from New Jersey unless …
On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
NJ weather: September will end quiet and cool, still watching Ian
All eyes in the meteorological world are on Hurricane Ian, which made landfall along Cuba's southwest coast as a category 3 major hurricane early Tuesday morning. Florida is next. And then New Jersey could start to feel impacts from the storm as early as the weekend. But exactly what we'll see and when is still very much up in the air.
A new and mysterious disease in NJ is killing off certain trees
Beech leaf disease, which has been killing beech trees in New Jersey, is a new disease that was discovered in Ohio in 2012. Not much is known about it, said Rosa Yoo, forest health specialist with the New Jersey Forest Service. What is known, however, is that the disease is associated with a nematode, which is a microscopic worm.
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
Kid-friendly NJ trains transformed for Halloween are now open
Haunted houses and hayrides are all the rage during the Halloween season but some are not fit for the whole family. Kids’ scare-meters are still being tested and maybe it’s best to wait a while before you put them in that kind of situation. So other than pumpkin/apple...
This Could Be The Best Hidden Gem Italian Restaurant In New Jersey
If Italian food was an Olympic sport, New Jersey restaurants would be sporting gold medallions. The Garden State rises above most other places in the nation when it comes to the best Italian food. Since we have a multitude of delicious possibilities to choose from, finding a hidden gem Italian...
This New Jersey farmers market ranked 4th in the nation
One of my favorite parts of summer and fall are the farmers markets. I love to walk around and see all of the fresh produce, flowers, and all other offerings you can find in Jersey. The West Windsor Community Farmers Market first started in 2004 with just 8 farms and...
OMG! The Best Roadside Sub Shop in New Jersey to Get a 3 Foot Hoagie
Whether you call it a "sub" "hoagie" "hero" or "grinder" etc, they all mean the same thing, a delicious sandwich. Let's face it we all enjoy a nice hoagie and if you are really hungry we have just the place for you!. How about a sub, a three-foot sub? According...
Popular Foodie Website Has Named New Jersey’s Best Sushi Restaurant
If you love sushi, you know when you find a great place to get it, you want to share it with everyone you know, and now some experts have revealed their choice for the best sushi restaurant in all of New Jersey. You probably all have your favorite sushi restaurant...
Get Ready New Jersey, This Convenience Store Has Big Plans
I'm a pretty big fan of convenience store lunches. They're quick and easy, and there's usually something for everyone; whether you're looking for a hoagie, a wrap, salad, or snack. New Jersey is home to some great little convenience stores; Krauszers, Quick Stop in Lavallette has an awesome cheese steak,...
NJ man caught urinating on ex-wife’s grave in Hudson Valley, NY
A New Jersey family is seeking justice after discovering their late mother’s ex-husband, a resident of Bergen County, has repeatedly urinated on her grave not far across the state border in New York’s Rockland County. Michael Murphy, of Dumont, had set up video cameras to see who was...
Has Bachelorette/Wedding Culture Gotten Out Of Hand In New Jersey?
To anyone who is about to get married: please do not take offense. Oh and also, CONGRATULATIONS on the upcoming nuptials!. But I have a question to ask all of New Jersey: Has wedding culture gotten out of hand?. There is a reason I am asking. My neighbor has a...
New Jersey Vegetarian Restaurant Gets Huge National Praise
Anyone who is or knows a vegetarian is aware that it can sometimes be difficult to find a great place to eat with really good vegetarian choices. New Jersey, however, is full of great vegetarian options and it seems like the choices are growing for New Jersey vegetarians each and every year.
Iconic Local Bar & Grill Sold But Keeping Name in Hamilton, NJ
It's the end of an era, well sort of. The Trentonian is reporting that Rossi's Bar & Grill in Hamilton is in the process of being sold. This is a big deal. Thankfully, the new owner, a longtime friend of the Rossi family and area businessman, will keep the Rossi name for the new place.
