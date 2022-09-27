Read full article on original website
Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian after silence on devastating storm
Former president Donald Trump opened a political rally in Michigan by breaking his week-long silence on Hurricane Ian, the category five storm that has devastated his home state of Florida. Speaking in Warren, Michigan, Mr Trump said he wanted to send “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane”.“Not a good hurricane. This was a big one,” he said, adding that he wanted to “say hello to everybody” in the affected area. “We want to say we love you very much ......
Nix has 4 TDs and No. 13 Oregon downs Stanford 45-27
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — When Oregon quarterback Bo Nix took off running in the third quarter, teammate Chase Cota was cheering for him to keep going. Nix indeed kept going, and going — all the way for an 80-yard touchdown. “I remember when I saw him get out and he was like 40 yards down the field, I’m like `Please don’t slide, you got the touchdown!’” Cota said. “Sure enough, he made it.” Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more — including that 80-yarder — and No. 13 Oregon won its fourth straight game with a 45-27 victory over Stanford on Saturday night.
Caleb Williams runs, passes No. 6 USC past Arizona St. 42-25
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Caleb Williams and No. 6 Southern California never trailed against Arizona State, the Trojans also couldn’t pull away during a fairly average first half by their newly ambitious standards under coach Lincoln Riley. “It just wasn’t quite us,” Riley said. “Wasn’t quite the edge that we’re used to playing with, and that we expect to play with.” Williams and the Trojans found their edge in the second half, and they used it to slice straight through the Sun Devils on the way to another big win. Williams passed for 348 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score, keeping USC unbeaten in Riley’s first season with a 42-25 victory Saturday night.
