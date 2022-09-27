ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Meet The Chats: straight outta the bong shed and into the bar

By Dannii Leivers
Louder
Louder
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skR5M_0iBdeys700

In his position as lead singer/bassist with Australian slacker-punks The Chats, Eamon Sandwith admits that their gigs can sometimes get a little… wild.

“Recently there was this fucking weapon who did a back flip off the balcony, like two storeys up while we were playing,” he says. “Then we saw him laid out, he had his leg in a cast and we were like: ‘Oh, is that from the flip?!’ And he was like: ‘Nah, I had that on before.’” The almost comically nonchalant frontman considers the scene for a moment. “I kind of admired it though.”

The Queensland band, completed by drummer Matt Boggis and new-ish guitarist Josh Hardy (who replaced founding member Josh Price last year) have been presiding over the riot since they broke through in 2017 with their ramshackle hit Smoko .

The ragged ode to a cigarette break went viral – it’s currently sitting at 17 million views on YouTube – introducing the world to their unpolished, witty, Aussie slang-infused punk. Suddenly the trio, who started out practising in a friend’s “bong shed”, writing droll, raucous stompers about being bored, getting pissed and making rent, were one of the most exciting bands on the planet.

“I thought it would blow over in a day and no one would care,” says Sandwith. “But then they just kept caring.”

Two EPs followed, and the brilliant non-album single ACϟDC CD, along with slots supporting Queens Of The Stone Age and Iggy Pop , as well as jaunts across Europe and the US. And while their debut 2020 album High Risk Behaviour looked to push them to the next level, due to the pandemic they never got to tour it.

“Yeah, it was a bummer, but at the time everyone thought they were going to die, it seemed like the best thing to do,” Sandwith says with a shrug.

Their second record, Get Fucked , promises to be different, though. The band started writing new material towards the end of 2020, and headed into the studio in August 2021. They recorded it in six days, although Sandwith admits it could have been done in half the time. “We would set up and record for about an hour, go to the pub for two hours for lunch, come back, do another hour or two and call it a day,” he recalls. “Our work ethic was horrible on that record.”

Capturing that plug-in-and-go, barely contained energy, the album rattles through 13 tracks in less than half an hour. And while songs like I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane, Paid Late and Panic Attack sound like they could career off the rails at any moment, the band’s say-what-you-see stompers are tighter and cooler than ever before. It’s a far cry from when they recorded their self-titled debut EP on a laptop.

“We’re not getting as drunk before we play any more,” offers Sandwith, who explains that these days the band care more about the sonic quality of the music. “I think it’s doing wonders for everyone involved.”

Get Fucked is out now via Bargain Bin Records.

Comments / 0

Related
Louder

Watch this guitar hero duet Metallica's One with an adorable sausage dog

Here at Metal Hammer, we've been all over the world of 'pet metal' (AKA, metal created with the help of household pets). Last week, we discovered a metal band fronted by a cat (Cattera), and also, a husky with a phenomenally demonic howl who happened to be the perfect collaborator for an axe-slinging TikTokker with a love for diabolical riffs.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iggy Pop
hotnewhiphop.com

Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch

Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jamie Roy: Respected DJ and producer dies aged 33

Tributes have been paid to Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy, who has died aged 33. Roy, who was originally from Dumfries, made his name in Glasgow and went on to perform all over the world. Friends and music industry colleagues described the DJ, whose songs regularly featured on BBC...
MUSIC
tatler.com

King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.
HollywoodLife

Jordyn Woods Wears Absolutely Nothing As She Recreates ‘Birth Of Venus’ For 25th Birthday

Jordyn Woods is letting it all hang out for her 25th birthday! The Instagram model took to her favorite social media platform to give her 12 million fans a treat by recreating the iconic Birth of Venus painting by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli. Rocking nothing but her own birthday suit while posing on a clam shell in images (below) created by Bonnie Nichoalds, the former BFF of Kylie Jenner looked sensational.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chats#Bong#Australian#Aussie#Ac Dc#Queens Of The Stone Age
hotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Speaks On Dubai Brawl, "DJ Got Smoked"

On Friday, September 23, Hollywood Unlocked revealed that 6ix9ine had gotten into a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai. According to sources, the rapper asked the DJ to play one of his songs for the crowd, but he refused. This allegedly led to the artist, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, attacking the DJ on the spot.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Akademiks Responds To Backlash Over 'Dusty' Rapper Comments

Akademiks has addressed the backlash he’s received from the likes of LL COOL J and Hot 97’s Ebro Darden over him calling Hip Hop pioneers “dusty.”. The controversial media personality responded via his Off The Record podcast on Friday (September 23) in an episode titled “Letter to LL Cool J.” During the 48-minute episode, Akademiks explained that his original comments were tongue-in-cheek and they have been blown way out of proportion.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Attends Jayda Cheaves' Birthday Party

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves' relationship hasn't always been the best. The two dated for nearly six years and, throughout that time, produced a son named Loyal, traveled the world, and bought each other expensive gifts. While everything appeared to be fine between the two, infidelity ultimately ended their companionship.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Killed In Triple Shooting

The 23-year old was gunned down in his Compton neighborhood along with two others. Los Angeles murders have been at all time high in recent years. Just weeks after PNB Rock was shot and killed at a Roscoes Chicken and Waffles in South L.A., Compton rapper Kee Riches was gunned down in the notable California neighborhood. According to reports, police were responding to a report of a gunshot victim in the area when they discovered the 23-year rapper fatally shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Bone-Chilling Pic of Whale Graveyard Wins Scuba Diving Photo Contest

A chilling underwater photo has won a scuba diving photo contest. The photo features a whale graveyard. A Swedish photographer shared the photos. Alex Dawson won the first place prize in Scuba Diving’s 2022 Underwater Photo Contest Wide Angle category. Dawson shared the photos in a tweet. He wrote: “I’m very honored that Scuba Diving Magazine choose my image as a winner of 2022 in the wide-angle category. Last but not least another image also got awarded with an honorable mention. And a big thank you for the first prize onboard the luxurious Red Sea Aggressor III in 2023.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
Guitar World Magazine

15 reclusive guitar greats who went off the grid

From once-in-a-generation talents to hair metal heavy hitters, here are some of the biggest unsung heroes of the guitar world whose time in the spotlight was all too brief. Over the decades, droves of unassuming six-stringers have ascended to heights once thought impossible. Once steeped in limelight, these guitar heroes...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To BM Daphne Joy Hanging With Diddy

The Power creator poked fun at the rumored relationship on Instagram. Diddy is living his best life and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. The 52-year old mogul recently made headlines after buying Yung Miami a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV. While the City Girl reveled on a recent episode of Caresha Please that she and the Bad Boy founder are seeing other people, she also made it known that they are very much in a situation-ship, telling XXL, “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”
CELEBRITIES
Louder

Louder

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy