Hurricane Ian knocked out power to all of Cuba and is now heading toward Florida where officials urge evacuations

Read full article on original website
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Florida governor defends the timing of Lee County officials' evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Lee County officials acted appropriately when they issued their first mandatory evacuations on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state, and a day after several neighboring counties issued their orders. "They were following the data, and you remember people...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Power in parts of Florida could be out for more than a week as flooding lingers in Ian's wake
It could be more than a week until power lines are fully restored in some parts of Florida as residents deal with major flooding after the deadly Hurricane Ian, expected to be the most expensive storm in the Sunshine State's history. At least 66 people are believed to have died...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Florida expects flooding for days in Ian's wake as the Sunshine State and the Carolinas turn to recovery
Floridians are still dealing with major flooding Saturday and likely will for days as they try to recover from deadly Hurricane Ian, expected to be the most expensive storm in the Sunshine State's history. At least 65 people are believed to have died because of Ian in Florida alone, and...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Georgia congressional delegation lobbies Air Force for new Dobbins mission
ATLANTA – Democrats and Republicans don’t agree about much in election season. But Georgia’s congressional delegation joined forces Friday to push for a new mission for Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Californians will soon be able to turn their remains into soil with human composting
California has become the latest state to provide its residents with an eco-friendly, if unorthodox, option for their remains after death: composting. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law last Sunday, according to a news release from the bill's author, state Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia.
Comments / 0