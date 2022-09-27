Read full article on original website
Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition
While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
NHL
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 09.27.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed locally on www.pittsburghpenguins.com. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'. GOALIES. 1...
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 67 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by five players and added F Cal O'Reilly on a professional try-out (PTO), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have released forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard from their amateur try-out contracts...
NHL
Blues 4, Stars 0
DALLAS -- Josh Leivo had two goals and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday. Logan Brown had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which has won its first two preseason games. Thomas Greiss made 10 saves in the first period, and Colten Ellis made 23 saves to complete the shutout.
NHL
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens will open the 2022-23 preseason with a game against the Devils at the Bell Centre on Monday night. A few new Habs will be donning bleu-blanc-rouge for the first time in the outing, including 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and newly-signed forward Kirby Dach, both of whom weren't in the lineup on Sunday for the team's Red vs White intrasquad scrimmage presented by IGA. Jake Allen is expected to get the start in net for the home team.
NHL
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 26.09.22
On Monday, Andrew Mangiapane was a full participant in practice after being held out of group skates for the first four days of training camp. The winger, who signed a three-year extension with the club in the off-season, was sidelined with a minor lower body injury, prompting the club to take a cautious approach to his first team skate of the year.
NHL
Blues assign 5 players to junior teams
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned five players to their junior teams. Players assigned were forward Landon Sim (London, OHL), defensemen Michael Buchinger (Guelph, OHL), Tyson Galloway (Calgary, WHL), and Marc-Andre Gaudet (Chicoutimi, QMJHL) and goaltender Will Cranley (Flint, OHL).
NHL
Perunovich leaves game with upper-body injury
Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich left Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win against the Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury and did not return. Perunovich appeared to be injured late in the first period after a collision along the glass and was slow to skate off the ice. "He's had a tough go...
NHL
MTL@TOR: Game recap
TORONTO - The Canadiens dropped a 3-0 decision to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday and continue to look for a first win this preseason. Prior to puck drop, an on-ice ceremony was held to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the 1972 Canadian Summit Series team. Yvan Cournoyer, Serge Savard and Ken Dryden were among the former Habs on-hand at Scotiabank Arena.
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES VS. OILERS
WATCH LIVE - FLAMES VS. OILERS. Watch as the Flames battle the Oilers in preseason action LIVE from the Scotiabank Saddledome. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 12:06 AM. 'IT'S HOCKEY SEASON AGAIN'. Kadri to make Flames debut tonight on a line with Backlund and Coleman. by RYAN DITTRICK...
NHL
Lightning thinking of those back home affected by Hurricane Ian
NASHVILLE -- The Tampa Bay Lightning are in Nashville preparing for two preseason games against the Nashville Predators, but their hearts and minds are with Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. "We're thinking of them," defenseman Zach Bogosian said Wednesday. "Obviously we just hope everyone is taking the proper steps...
NHL
Five prospects to watch during preseason
Preseason is under way and there are plenty of young Habs hopefuls vying to catch the eye of the Canadiens brass until Oct. 8. From a first-overall pick to an undrafted heavyweight, prospects looking to make a name for themselves will be suiting up in front of packed Bell Centre crowds - don't miss your chance to see the future unfold live.
NHL
'I'LL BE READY'
Vladar looking to take his game to another level this year. The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 28 degrees this Wednesday. That's positively scorching, around these parts, this close to October. Even then, Dan Vladar might have to bundle up after what he and his...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames
The Oilers visit the Flames on Wednesday night for a pre-season Battle of Alberta at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Oilers visit the Flames on Wednesday night for a pre-season Battle of Alberta at the Scotiabank Saddledome. You can watch the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Flames at Kraken
Mix of 2021-22 scorers and top draft choices from this summer make preseason debuts against division foe Calgary Tuesday, plus forward depth personified. Coach Dave Hakstol split his squad during early training camp because it's difficult to fit nearly 60 players on one sheet of ice for the fast-moving drills, repetition and individual instruction that all NHL coaching staffs seek. That's why two primary groups have been skating and training at Kraken Community Iceplex over the last week.
NHL
Jones Counting Down the Days to NHL Return, Ducks Opening Night
Throughout the corridors of Great Park Ice and Honda Center, there is a boisterous, urgent energy surrounding the Ducks with mere weeks between the club and its season opening action, Oct. 12 against Seattle. Sure, every team would say the same with building anticipation for games that actually matter, but...
NHL
Preseason: Sharks vs. Ducks
Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Game livestream can be found here. Live stats for the game can be found here. Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/Listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. Find the Sharks lineup here. Live stats for the...
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Capitals
Playing the third match of their six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-1-0 in exhibition play) return home on Wednesday to host the Washington Capitals (0-1-0) at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP+ and nationally on NHL Network....
NHL
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
NHL
Blue Jackets down Sabres in preseason action
Bemstrom, Marchenko, Voracek, Meyer score in victory at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets earned a 4-1 win Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena in preseason action. Game in a Paragraph. In the team's third preseason game of eight, Columbus came out hot and led by two after...
