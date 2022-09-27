ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, ID

'Doily Bench' to honor Garden City official

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
 1 day ago

Garden City resident Pam Beaumont, long active in state and local politics, passed away last fall. Beaumont served on the city council and as Garden City Council president.

Bereaved friends, loved ones and colleagues, wanted to do something to honor her so they enlisted the help of local artist Ken McCall, who created a “doily bench.” It will be dedicated on Saturday, Oct. 1.

On Sept. 16, the city of Garden City posted an announcement about the event on Facebook:

“Pam Beaumont, long-time Garden City Urban Renewal Commissioner and former City Council President who passed away last November, will be remembered with the dedication of the ‘Doily Bench’ in her honor on Oct. 1 at noon at Heron Park in City of Garden City, Idaho, 3858 Reed St.

This effort has been coordinated and funded by her many friends, spearheaded by a local group who call themselves the Doilies. These friends have worked together on various community issues for nearly 30 years. To this group, Pam was their ‘President for Life’ and a bench in her name along the river in her beloved Garden City seemed an appropriate reminder for them and her community. The bench was designed and fabricated by Garden City artist Ken McCall.

All are welcome to attend.

Please email her friend, Marilyn Sword, at marilynbsword@gmail.com so they’ll know how many to expect for refreshments.”

