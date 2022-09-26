Dominic Fike Announces Los Angeles Concert Date at Hollywood Palladium As Part of his ‘Out of Order’ North American Tour

N8NOFACE has released a new music video for his song “Doesn’t Count Here” from his album Homicide, he will also be performing at The Hollywood Palladium on Oct. 29 with Cypress Hill. If you’ve yet to be fully introduced to the fiercely genre-hopping ragers of the Los Angeles-based artist — buckle up — he doesn’t make music for the faint of heart. On “Doesn’t Count Here” he is at his most deliriously catchy, delivering a giddily driven and bass-rumbling as he dully laments a world on fire. But the music video directed by Abraham Rasmussen dutifully cranks the anxiety effused in the song to unbearable levels.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO