Art Exhibit continues at Vista in Surprise

Ground Floor Artists sponsors a juried art exhibition and sale located in The Vista Center for the Arts lobby through late October.

The Vista is at 15660 N. Parkview Place, Surprise.

The exhibit has more than 100 pieces. Entrance is free and open to the public during regular box office hours.

The exhibit will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays through Oct. 29.

Ground Floor Artists is a studio based at 13343 W. Foxfire Drive, Suite 3, in Surprise.