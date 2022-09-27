ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Art Exhibit continues at Vista in Surprise

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UCyW_0iBdcmSD00

Ground Floor Artists sponsors a juried art exhibition and sale located in The Vista Center for the Arts lobby through late October.

The Vista is at 15660 N. Parkview Place, Surprise.

The exhibit has more than 100 pieces. Entrance is free and open to the public during regular box office hours.

The exhibit will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays through Oct. 29.

Ground Floor Artists is a studio based at 13343 W. Foxfire Drive, Suite 3, in Surprise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WzN7e_0iBdcmSD00

Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

