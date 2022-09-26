Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian tracker: Latest maps, projections and possible paths
A major hurricane has made landfall in Florida, bringing with it the threat of high winds, dangerous storm surge and even tornadoes. After traveling north through the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida around 3:05 p.m. ET as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds near 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
WATCH: Harrowing videos of Hurricane Ian as the category 4 storm moves in on Florida
Houses floating away, palm trees battered about and other mayhem from Hurricane Ian — The devastation being wrought by this nearly category 4 storm as it hit Florida is being recorded, and broadcast on social media, in real time. Here are some of the most jarring videos we’ve come...
How Nevada could doom Democrats' hopes of holding Senate
Nevada knows how to put on a good show. But in a year of buzzy U.S. Senate races, the Silver State is far from the top of the list. Georgia has a local college football hero and political neophyte challenging the South’s first-ever Black Democratic senator. Pennsylvania has a Republican celebrity TV doctor going up against a hoodie-wearing champion of the populist left. In Arizona, the young, hard-right protegé of Trumpist tech billionaire Peter Thiel is challenging Gabby Giffords’s astronaut husband. And in Ohio, a Rust-Belt Democratic congressman could beat a wealthy Republican whose hardscrabble upbringing was the subject of a Ron Howard movie.
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card SNAP Benefits Schedule for October 2022
Households in Louisiana that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can get food assistance through regular SNAP or the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP). SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services, which also determines when payments are sent to SNAP recipients. Payments in the state begin on the 5th of each month — including in October — and continue through the 23rd.
NAACP says Jackson’s water problems are civil rights issue
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a federal complaint Tuesday, the NAACP said Mississippi officials “all but assured” a drinking water calamity in Jackson by depriving the state’s majority-Black capital city of badly needed funds to upgrade its infrastructure. The organization asked the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the state’s alleged pattern of steering money to white communities with less need.
Massive raid should lead to a significant reduction in dog fighting in SC. What more can be done?
A massive raid that broke up what investigators described as a dogfighting operation shows that such a barbaric practice can be happening in our own metaphoric backyard, and we might not know it. As reported by The State’s John Monk and Noah Feit, the raid rescued 305 dogs, of which...
Free money for junior college students. Here’s how to grab some.
You wouldn’t be wrong if you picture an image of Dr. Daisy Gonzales throwing fistfuls of dollars to those willing to take advantage of the state’s generosity. The interim chancellor of the California Community Colleges system sounded like Oprah Winfrey during a telephone interview earlier this month. “Here’s money for you! And, more money for you! Money, money, money!”
