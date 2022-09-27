Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble, Dow Ends Below 30,000, Bond Yields Extend Surge; U.K. Pound In Meltdown
Stocks extended declines into a fourth consecutive session Friday, while global stocks fell to the lowest levels in two years, as investors retreated from risk markets amid hawkish central bank rate signaling and slumping global growth. Stocks were also hit by the spillover impact of Britain's first budget under new...
The Dow sheds 300 points and bond yields climb amid warnings about the global economy
US stocks dropped, with the Dow shedding more than 300 points to open Friday's session. Goldman Sachs slashed its year-end S&P 500 target to 3,600 on expectations of a hard landing. Meanwhile, Treasury yields climbed to their highest mark in over a decade on Friday. US stocks tumbled Friday and...
Global markets are tanking because they see signs that the global economy is tanking
The past two weeks on global financial markets have been brutal. Monday was no exception, and that’s in the U.S., in Asia and in Europe. Of course, the stock market is not the economy. But in this case, stock markets are looking at the economy and not liking what they’re seeing.
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 300 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.03% to 29,563.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.67% to 10,983.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.19% to 3,698.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Home prices are falling in these 98 major housing markets—only 50 markets remain at the peak
Not long after mortgage rates spiked this spring, the U.S. housing market slipped into what the industry likes to call a housing recession. It means housing activity levels, like home sales, are contracting sharply. That’s hardly surprising: History tells us an inflation-fighting Federal Reserve means a so-called housing recession is right around the corner.
There are now 210 U.S. housing markets at risk of 15% to 20% home price declines, says Moody’s
We’re beyond questioning whether the housing correction will push home prices lower. Falling home prices are already here. Heading forward, there are just two big questions: How many regional housing markets will see home price declines? And how far will those markets fall?. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi...
US Stocks Look Set To Snap Out Of 5-Session Losing Streak Today As Fed Official Tempers Hawkish Tone — Twitter, Tesla In Spotlight
U.S. stocks look set to snap a five-session losing streak, as indicated by trading in the major index futures. Bargain hunting could generate some buying interest even as traders remain concerned about growth and interest rates. On Monday, the major U.S. averages opened slightly lower but turned modestly higher in...
Oil prices hit 9-month lows on recession fears
LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday before recovering some ground in choppy trade, as recession fears and a strong dollar spooked markets. Brent crude futures for November settlement were down 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $85.78 a barrel, having fallen as far as $84.51, the lowest since Jan. 14.
U.S. consumer inflation expectations fall in September; sentiment rises
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September and the outlook over the next five years also improved, easing fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week.
US stocks slip deeper into a slump as recession fears grow
Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday and put major indexes deeper into a slump as recession fears grow. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 2:19 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 291 points, or 1%, to 29,297. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.2%. The British...
Dow sinks to 2022 low as recession fears roil world markets
Stocks fell sharply worldwide Friday on worries an already slowing global economy could fall into recession as central banks raise the pressure with additional interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%, closing at its lowest level since late 2020. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, close to its...
Consumers are growing more optimistic about the US economy
CNN — Consumer confidence rose for a second straight month in September, as moderating gas prices and the hope that inflationary pressures might be easing helped lift the nation’s collective mood. The Conference Board reported on Tuesday that its baseline index rose to 108 from a revised 103.6...
What cheaper lumber means for the housing market
It’s pretty hard to find anything in this economy that is as cheap as it was before the pandemic, but two-by-fours may now be in that category. That’s right — unexciting wood boards that, like all lumber, saw their prices skyrocket over the last couple of years, spawning jokes about engagement rings set with pine-stones and people hoarding their used Popsicle sticks.
Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street soared to their first gain in more than a week as some calm returns to financial markets around the world. The S&P 500 jumped 2% Wednesday for its best day in seven weeks. That snapped Wall Street’s longest losing streak since the coronavirus crash in February 2020. Bond markets globally also relaxed after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. Treasury yields fell sharply, easing some of the pressure that has sent stocks down more than 20% on Wall Street this year.
Oil prices drop as dollar strengthens, demand weakens
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday after gaining more than $3 in the prior session, with a strong dollar capping oil demand and concerns over the faltering global economic outlook clouding market sentiment.
World shares sharply lower after wobbly day on Wall Street
TOKYO — (AP) — World shares tumbled Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street as markets churned over the prospect of a possible recession. U.S. futures and oil prices declined and China’s yuan weakened sharply. Trading has been volatile since the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed...
A culprit behind rising prices? Remote work.
As stocks flag and home prices dip, consumers spend less, spend different. It's called the wealth effect: Household spending decisions tend to be influenced by the ups and downs of asset prices. Federal Reserve finds working from home has been a big driver of inflation. by Lily Jamali. Sep 27,...
The heavy cost of a strong dollar
Strong U.S. dollar presents problems for much of the world. Good for U.S. tourists and importers. Bad for exporters and fragile world economies. After raising rates to combat inflation, the Bank of England is buying bonds to bring rates down. by Justin Ho. Sep 28, 2022. The BoE seeks to...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slump Amid FX Turmoil, Weak Bond Auction: Dow Tumbles Into Bear Market Slump
Stocks finished firmly lower again Monday, while the dollar extended its relentless march against its global peers, as investors retreated from risky global markets amid widespread disruption in currencies and increasing concerns of a near-term recession. An overnight slump in the pound, which briefly dragged the British currency to an...
Apple falls on fears of slowing iPhone 14 demand
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) shares fell more than 4% on Wednesday after a report that the tech giant was ditching its plans to boost production of the latest iPhone fueled demand worries.
