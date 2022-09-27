ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 300 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.03% to 29,563.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.67% to 10,983.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.19% to 3,698.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Reuters

Oil prices hit 9-month lows on recession fears

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday before recovering some ground in choppy trade, as recession fears and a strong dollar spooked markets. Brent crude futures for November settlement were down 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $85.78 a barrel, having fallen as far as $84.51, the lowest since Jan. 14.
960 The Ref

US stocks slip deeper into a slump as recession fears grow

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday and put major indexes deeper into a slump as recession fears grow. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 2:19 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 291 points, or 1%, to 29,297. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.2%. The British...
CNN

Consumers are growing more optimistic about the US economy

CNN — Consumer confidence rose for a second straight month in September, as moderating gas prices and the hope that inflationary pressures might be easing helped lift the nation’s collective mood. The Conference Board reported on Tuesday that its baseline index rose to 108 from a revised 103.6...
marketplace.org

What cheaper lumber means for the housing market

It’s pretty hard to find anything in this economy that is as cheap as it was before the pandemic, but two-by-fours may now be in that category. That’s right — unexciting wood boards that, like all lumber, saw their prices skyrocket over the last couple of years, spawning jokes about engagement rings set with pine-stones and people hoarding their used Popsicle sticks.
The Associated Press

Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street soared to their first gain in more than a week as some calm returns to financial markets around the world. The S&P 500 jumped 2% Wednesday for its best day in seven weeks. That snapped Wall Street’s longest losing streak since the coronavirus crash in February 2020. Bond markets globally also relaxed after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. Treasury yields fell sharply, easing some of the pressure that has sent stocks down more than 20% on Wall Street this year.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

World shares sharply lower after wobbly day on Wall Street

TOKYO — (AP) — World shares tumbled Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street as markets churned over the prospect of a possible recession. U.S. futures and oil prices declined and China’s yuan weakened sharply. Trading has been volatile since the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed...
marketplace.org

A culprit behind rising prices? Remote work.

As stocks flag and home prices dip, consumers spend less, spend different. It's called the wealth effect: Household spending decisions tend to be influenced by the ups and downs of asset prices. Federal Reserve finds working from home has been a big driver of inflation. by Lily Jamali. Sep 27,...
marketplace.org

The heavy cost of a strong dollar

Strong U.S. dollar presents problems for much of the world. Good for U.S. tourists and importers. Bad for exporters and fragile world economies. After raising rates to combat inflation, the Bank of England is buying bonds to bring rates down. by Justin Ho. Sep 28, 2022. The BoE seeks to...
