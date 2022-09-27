Read full article on original website
voguebusiness.com
Acne Studios CEO on the journey to becoming a €500 million brand
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Acne Studios, the high-end Swedish brand known for its wearable...
voguebusiness.com
Botter’s sustainability at scale: Caribbean couture made with algae and ocean plastic
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. At Botter’s Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris yesterday, guests were given a wobbly edible water capsule created using an algae membrane made by startup Notpla. Models then walked with water-filled condoms over their hands and bouncing from under their sleeves. Both represented the designer brand’s broader focus: the collection featured garments produced from algae fibres, ocean plastic and kelp.
Slowear Teases Womenswear Ambitions at Milan Fashion Week
SLOW-WOMEN: Slowear is testing the waters for its womenswear range, currently accounting for between 5 percent and 10 percent of its sales. And for the first time it hosted a Milan Fashion Week presentation to unveil the spring collection. Welcoming guests at Slowear’s flagship in the arty Brera district —...
voguebusiness.com
Vogue Ukraine enters the metaverse to support the country’s fashion talent
This article originally appeared on Vogue.co.uk. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Vogue Ukraine is taking its first steps into the metaverse as it puts support for the Ukrainian fashion industry at the heart of its revised mission, as war continues to blight the country. Vogue has partnered with the NFT marketplace The Dematerialised (DMAT) to highlight the work of three designers: Bevza, Gudu and Ienki Ienki. All three brands will showcase their designs in Paris on 28 September during fashion week, before those physical garments are translated into NFTs, which will be able to buy via DMAT.
voguebusiness.com
Guided by legacy: Parfums Christian Dior CEO on its sustainable future
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. It’s going to be a busy few months for Parfums...
Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Hypebae
Vaquera SS23 Brings the Subversive American Dream to Paris Fashion Week
New York-based label Vaquera has returned to Paris Fashion Week for the second time to showcase its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Dover Street Market. When models stormed down the runway, unbothered and at a fast-paced techno beat, Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee’s mission to bring the subversive American dream to the French capital was effortlessly achieved. Under the hazy light of the catwalk, acid-washed denim pieces, dramatic marine-inspired shapes, rock n roll tights, fussy pleated tops, four-finger fringe globes, teddy bear keychains, subverted puff sleeves, ruffled skirts and oversized sweaters swayed the audience’s mind.
hypebeast.com
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
In Milan, Gucci, Sunnei and Missoni focus on transformation
Milan Fashion Week's third day, mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer, was all about transformation.Sometimes inner transformation, like at Gucci, or brand transformation, like at Missoni. And sometimes it was about upgrading the style game, like at Sunnei.Here are some highlights from Friday’s shows.GUCCI'S ‘TWINSBURG’ Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele constructed a parallel universe on the runway with a surprise theatrical reveal.For his Spring-Summer 2022-23 collection dubbed ‘’Twinsburg,’’ Michele staged side-by-side shows inside the Gucci Hub, each unbeknownst to the other, until a wall lifted, revealing sets of twins in identical looks in synchronic stride.For the final...
hypebeast.com
This Supreme x Louis Vuitton Trunk Is Selling for $90,000 USD
One of the most memorable and head-turning collaborations of the decade has surfaced on the resale market. In early January 2017, Kim Jones, then creative director of. revealed the unthinkable and show-stopping collaboration between Supreme and the French conglomerate, the first of its kind to see the amalgamation of streetwear and luxury.
voguebusiness.com
Why Harry Styles is putting his weight behind designer Marco Ribeiro
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Emerging Brazilian designer Marco Ribeiro may not yet be a household name in fashion, but his dramatic, gender-fluid designs are already known in certain circles. That includes the orbit of Harry Styles, who recently wore the designer’s clothing on his latest tour and artwork for his new album Harry’s House.
Kelela Suits Up in Blazer Dress and Strappy Mules for Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 Show at Milan Fashion Week
Kelela took a business-worthy approach to dressing for Salvatore Ferragamo’s Spring 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week. The “Take Me Apart” musician arrived in the red sand-filled courtyard of the Archbishop’s Seminary on Corso Venezia on Saturday, wearing a slim-fitting black blazer dress. Featuring a mini-length hem and pointed lapels, the slick piece made a dynamic statement in its stark minimalism. Featuring a faintly overlapping front hem and curved seams, the dress effortlessly appeared to mimic an oversized blazer’s appearance as well. Completing the singer’s ensemble were silver circle stud earrings, a round “K” pendant necklace and Ferragamo’s own black leather...
voguebusiness.com
Balmain launches Web3 hub at Paris Fashion Week
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Balmain has created a Web3 hub, called Balmain Thread, to bring together its NFT projects on one platform and open access to exclusive products and experiences to members of the community. The hub was built in...
Prada plays with contrasts at Milan Fashion Week show
MILAN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Simplicity and contrasts were the main themes at the Prada catwalk show in Milan on Thursday, with the Italian luxury label stripping off "unnecessary complication" in its latest womenswear collection.
u.today
Shiba Inu Fashion Event Coming to Italy
Italian fashion brand John Richmond has shared a video clip to promote its recent collaboration with meme token Shiba Inu. A “very exclusive” event that showcases the results of the tie-up is expected to take place in Milano, the capital of the Lombardy region in northern Italy. The...
Why Paris Is Excited About the Return of Japanese Designers, Especially Comme des Garçons
Feeling excited by the start of Paris Fashion Week? You’re in excellent company.More from WWDKoche RTW Spring 2023Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Spring 2023Anrealage RTW Spring 2023 “It is exciting for me to see all kinds of people with interesting taste and a good eye together in Paris,” Rei Kawakubo, the maverick designer behind Comme des Garçons, told WWD. “But my aim remains always the same — to find something new, whenever and wherever it is.” For a very lucky few, that time and place is Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. in Paris, when the designer shows her spring 2023 Comme des Garçons collection. It...
hypebeast.com
Christian Dior SS23 Serves Baroque Grunge on the Parisian Runway
Under the Creative Direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, is the womenswear counterpart to Kim Jones’ Dior, and the two couldn’t be further apart if they tried. Whereas Jones welcomes frequent collaborators and artists to interpret his menswear with a thread of inspiration from Monsieur Dior’s past, Christian Dior‘s womenswear is highly indebted to the legacy of the house, while singlehandedly transforming the house as she has done with every label she’s worked at (notably holding Valentino down for 17 years before switching to Christian Dior following Raf Simons’ departure in 2015).
Complex
Livestream Rhuigi Villaseñor’s Debut Bally Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Show
Bally’s Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show, the first that is taking place with creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor, is going down in Milan, Italy. Villaseñor’s appointment to the position of creative director for the Swiss luxury fashion house was announced back in January of this year. “I have...
Donatella Versace Takes a Bow in a Sleek Black Dress & Sky-High Platforms at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Donatella Versace walked out for the closing bow of her spring/summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a sophisticated black evening dress. After her models walked the runway for another successful show for the designer, she took to the runway herself for the closing farewell wearing an asymmetrical collar gown with one single long black sleeve. Donatella paired this look with a pair of black platform boots that hit well above her ankle almost blending into the dress. Of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without some gold Versace jewelry, as she donned a pair of statement earrings. Donatella’s look...
