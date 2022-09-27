Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
PNM Resources (PNM) Gains on Investment Amid Regulations
PNM - Free Report) cost-effective power generation and initiatives to provide reliable, clean energy to customers will drive its performance in the long run. PNM Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. The...
Zacks.com
WashREIT (WRE) Expects 14% Core FFO Growth in 2023
WRE - Free Report) , popularly known as WashREIT, expects 2023 core funds from operations (FFO) in the range of 96 cents to $1.04 per share. This reflects around 14% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. The guidance is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share and...
Zacks.com
Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
SFM - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing earnings...
Zacks.com
Check Top 3 Bets From Transport Equipment & Leasing Industry
R - Free Report) , GATX Corporation (. TRN - Free Report) are well-poised to gain from the buoyant demand scenario. However, high operating costs and the increasing interest rate scenario act as deterrents. About the Industry. The Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry consists of companies offering equipment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 28th
PBF Energy Inc. (. PBF - Free Report) : This company engages in refining and supplying petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.5% over the last 60 days. PBF Energy Inc. Price and Consensus. PBF Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | PBF Energy Inc....
Zacks.com
Coterra Energy (CTRA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CTRA - Free Report) closed at $25.51, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company...
Zacks.com
Huntsman (HUN) Gains on Downstream Expansion, Acquisitions
HUN - Free Report) is benefiting from actions to grow its downstream businesses and acquisitions. The company also remains focused on generating healthy cash flows and has a strong balance sheet. However, it faces headwinds from higher input costs. The company’s shares are down 19.2% over a year, compared with...
Zacks.com
EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) Moves 7.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
EDAP TMS S.A. (. EDAP - Free Report) shares rallied 7.3% in the last trading session to close at $8.27. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% loss over the past four weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
4 Agriculture Operations Stocks to Watch Amid Mixed Industry Trends
The Zacks Agriculture – Operations industry is poised to benefit from innovations and improved consumer demand for healthy products. Investments in acquisitions, joint ventures and expansions are likely to fortify the prospects of the industry players. Logistic and supply-chain issues, higher input costs, and elevated operational expenses have been affecting the industry. Supply-chain concerns and commodity cost pressures have been affecting the profitability of agricultural companies for a while.
Zacks.com
Aspen Technology (AZPN) Soars 5.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
AZPN - Free Report) shares rallied 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $232.67. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.7% gain over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com
First Financial (FFNW) Surges 6.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
FFNW - Free Report) shares soared 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $15.66. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.2% loss over the past four weeks. The performance of banks...
Zacks.com
4 Restaurant Stocks to Buy Amid Ongoing Industry Challenges
The retail sector is struggling as soaring prices continue to hamper sales. However, people are aggressively spending on restaurants and bars. This, at the same time, shows that spending on services has continued to expand in spite of people tightening their purse strings. The restaurant industry took a beating during...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Chemed (CHE) Roto-Rooter Business Grows, VITAS Admission Dips
CHE - Free Report) Roto-Rooter business has been registering robust performance over the past few quarters. A good solvency position buoys optimism. Yet, headwinds like seasonality in business, competitive landscape and dependence on government mandates are intimidating. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Over the past year, Chemed...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Suzano (SUZ) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Now
CAH - Free Report) is well-poised for growth on the back of a diversified product portfolio, acquisition-driven strategy and a robust pharmaceutical segment. However, margin contraction remains a concern. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 37.2% on a year-to-date basis against the industry's decline of 11.8%....
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy W.W. Grainger (GWW) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com
Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag
CBRL - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 29, 2022) results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year and the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Cracker Barrel president and chief executive officer...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Surmodics (SRDX) Stock Now
SRDX - Free Report) has been gaining on the back of its solid prospects in the thrombectomy business over the past few months. A robust third-quarter fiscal 2022 performance and consistent efforts to boost research and development (R&D) are expected to contribute further. Yet, concerns related to regulatory headwinds and data security threats persist.
Zacks.com
Paychex (PAYX) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, EPS View Up
PAYX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.03 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and increased 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $1.2 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.8% and increased 11.4% year over year.
Zacks.com
Why Trip.com (TCOM) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
TCOM - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
Comments / 0