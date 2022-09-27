MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota rookie Matt Wallner drove in a career-high three runs and Gio Urshela and Jake Cave each had three hits as the Twins beat Chicago 7-4 on Wednesday night, sending the White Sox to their eighth straight loss. Jose Miranda added an RBI double for the Twins, who tied the White Sox for second place in the AL Central at 76-79 after spending the last 19 days in third. Cleveland blew by both of them over the last three weeks to clinch the division with 10 days left on the schedule. The Guardians have an 11-game lead on the Twins and White Sox, who have been two of baseball’s most disappointing teams this season. Twins starter Josh Winder, just like teammate Bailey Ober a night earlier, took the mound with an eye toward building off a solid start last week and strengthening his case to be in the 2023 rotation after an injury-ruined season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 MINUTES AGO