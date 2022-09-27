ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NECN

Patriots Mailbag: Evaluating Mac Jones, the Gameplan Vs. Packers and More

Perry's mailbag: Evaluating Jones as the answer, the Packers plan and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Our Patriots insider Phil Perry answers your questions each week in his mailbag. Here's the latest edition... Good question, Matthew. My personal opinion of Mac Jones -- based on everything I've seen...
GREEN BAY, WI
NECN

Patriots Vs. Packers Week 4 Injury Report: Mac Jones Misses Practice

Mac Jones, Lawrence Guy miss practice ahead of Patriots-Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots had two important players miss Wednesday's practice as the team prepares for its Week 4 road game against the Green Bay Packers. Starting quarterback Mac Jones missed the session due to...
GREEN BAY, WI
NECN

Multiple MLB Insiders Peg Giants as Aaron Judge Landing Spot

Multiple MLB insiders peg Giants as Judge landing spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As the 2022 MLB season arrives at its final week, all eyes are on Aaron Judge. Sitting at 60 home runs, the New York Yankees slugger is one dinger away from tying Roger Maris for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

