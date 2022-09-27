Read full article on original website
NECN
Patriots Mailbag: Evaluating Mac Jones, the Gameplan Vs. Packers and More
Perry's mailbag: Evaluating Jones as the answer, the Packers plan and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Our Patriots insider Phil Perry answers your questions each week in his mailbag. Here's the latest edition... Good question, Matthew. My personal opinion of Mac Jones -- based on everything I've seen...
NECN
Patriots Vs. Packers Week 4 Injury Report: Mac Jones Misses Practice
Mac Jones, Lawrence Guy miss practice ahead of Patriots-Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots had two important players miss Wednesday's practice as the team prepares for its Week 4 road game against the Green Bay Packers. Starting quarterback Mac Jones missed the session due to...
A Closer Look at the Jaguars with 5 Questions and Answers
SI Eagles Today takes an closer look at the Jacksonville Jauars with some questions for John Shipley, the publisher of SI's Jaguar Report
NECN
Multiple MLB Insiders Peg Giants as Aaron Judge Landing Spot
Multiple MLB insiders peg Giants as Judge landing spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As the 2022 MLB season arrives at its final week, all eyes are on Aaron Judge. Sitting at 60 home runs, the New York Yankees slugger is one dinger away from tying Roger Maris for...
