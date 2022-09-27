Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho Driver Stumbles Upon Two Wolves Attacking A Moose In Broad Daylight
This isn’t something you see every day. Moose are one of my favorite animals. They are just so large, cool and if you’ve ever had the opportunity to try moose meat, it’s very tasty. Meanwhile wolves are an outstanding predator who seem to have similar tastes to...
Hunter Stays Insanely Calm as Black Bear Climbs Hunting Stand in Wild Video
Following and prior to hibernation season, black bear and human interactions are becoming more frequent. Sometimes the interactions can turn absolutely deadly while other times, they can end up being more intense. In a video on TikTok that was posted last spring, a hunter is seen staying insanely calm as...
WATCH: Bald Eagle Goes for Grizzly Bear’s Eyes in Shocking Attack on Banks of Alaskan River
In this viral video from August 2010, a bald eagle attacks a grizzly bear‘s eyes in this stunning encounter on the banks of Naknek River in Alaska. In the footage, a bear climbs up a steep hill as a man films from a boat on the river. As the bear makes its way up the incline, a huge bald eagle quickly swoops in the frame. It exits about as quickly as it moved in. The bear winces as the bird flies away.
Bowhunter Tags Huge 300-Pound Alberta Whitetail
John Cassimus really loves hunting mule deer. The Birmingham, Alabama, native grew up with a whitetail obsession that transformed into a mule deer obsession when he started hunting in Alberta around 2006. So when a nontypical whitetail with muley-esque bodyweight and massive antlers came trotting toward his treestand in the last five minutes of Alberta’s shooting light on Aug. 31, he couldn’t believe his luck. Could this deer be the best of both worlds?
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Group of Hikers Try Their Hardest to Scare Bear Away, Bear Is Completely Unbothered
When you’re in the great outdoors, sometimes you run into bears. This group of hikers thought they could scare it off… they were mistaken. Big ole bears aren’t scared of much. While these animals do have a natural fear of people in most cases, some just don’t care at all. That can lead to some bad results if the animal gets aggressive.
The Milo Hanson Buck: How Long Can the Whitetail World Record Stand?
The most celebrated record in all of hunting is, without question, the world record typical whitetail buck, held by Milo Hanson. He killed the buck in November 1993, which means that if it survives this fall, it will see a 30-year anniversary. What’s almost as remarkable as the deer itself...
Crossbow Hunter Tags 175-Inch East Tennessee Buck in Velvet
Scotty Burke knew the Tennessee buck he was after was special. East Tennessee isn’t a regular producer of world-class whitetails, but it certainly has some, and the giant 10-pointer that Burke had on trail camera proves it. It was the biggest deer that he, or any of his hunting buddies, had ever seen in that part of the state. He’d been watching the buck for four years and has had it on camera for three of those.
Hunters Sound Off on Killing of Extremely Rare Michigan ‘Spirit Bear’
Earlier this month, trail cam footage captured an extremely rare sight as a spirit bear—a black bear boasting an all-white coat—was seen feeding at a bait pile in Michigan. The MI spirit bear sighting marks the first ever recorded in the Midwestern state. But, sadly, days later, the unique creature reportedly died, resulting in an online uproar. Now, a week later, hunters and outdoorsmen have begun sounding off about the killing of the bear. However, they’ve more specifically begun arguing the ethics of its death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massive Bull Moose Seen Shedding Velvet Of His Paddle Antlers
Holay molay… what a smasher. As an outdoorsmen, there’s not much that I personally love more than an absolute monster of a bull moose. They’re huge, they taste good, and they have antlers that are pretty unique compared to anything else around. Moose shedding their velvet is a sign that their antlers are done growing and mating season (and hunting) is right around the corner. Velvet is literally a velvet layer that grows over all antlers while they are growing. […] The post Massive Bull Moose Seen Shedding Velvet Of His Paddle Antlers first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Rutting Whitetail Buck Backs Down Big Ol’ Bull On Illinois Farm
Size, speed, skill, giant spikes sticking out of your head… there are a lot of things that can give you an advantage in a fight. And then there are the intangibles. Heart, determination, the kind of stuff you can’t teach. Having the right combination can make all the difference, and even overcome some obvious areas of weakness.
Will Straight-Wall Deer Rifles Kill the Slug Gun?
I grew up in the heyday of slug gun hunting. Whitetail populations began to explode in the 1980s and 1990s, especially in suburban areas, like in my home state of Ohio. Since centerfire rifles were deemed to be dangerous for whitetail hunting in populated areas, shotgun slugs were the best option.
Wyoming Hunter Bags Massive Once-in-a-Lifetime Mule Deer Buck
Hunting season’s in full swing across many regions in the U.S. But, in Wyoming, one lucky hunter bagged a massive non-typical once-in-a-lifetime mule deer buck. And, after a difficult stalk, the experience promises to give way to some incredible hunting tales. Photos of the massive buck can be seen below.
The Best Chokes for Pheasant Hunting of 2022
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Aftermarket chokes have proven to increase shotgun pattern density at the target. But it’s not that common to see pheasant hunters using these specialized steel tubes that are engineered to take advantage of shotgun bore diameter. For instance, my Beretta A390 has a bore diameter of .720 inches at the muzzle, tight for a 12-gauge. So, I pair it with a light modified or modified aftermarket choke to get an even pattern at 40 yards that won’t fringe (cripple) birds. My Winchester SX4 has a larger bore diameter of .742, so I use a tighter improved modified or full choke for best results.
Mature Bull Elk Gets Tripped Up By Fence & Tragically Pays Ultimate Price
Something so gorgeous just absolutely eating it and paying the ultimate price for a simple miscalculation…. This is as crazy as it gets, one of those moments you can’t believe you happened to catch on video. You’re filming something spectacular but fairly common in that of an elk herd running across the countryside when the completely unexpected happens.
The Best Bear Hunting Dogs
Most hunting pursuits have a rich history, but few can compare to following behind a hound as it skillfully tracks wild game. And when it comes to hunting with hounds, no animal in the country will run a dog as hard, or far, as the black bear. You can hunt bears over bait, or shoot them from a stand at distance. But if you want the best that bear hunting has to offer, you must run them with hounds.
Is Hunting with Cellular Trail Cameras Fair Chase or Cheating?
Earlier this week we published a story about the best cellular trail cameras, for which two colleagues and I reviewed a variety of cell cameras over the course of several months. The setup process was a bit daunting (linking up every camera on an individual app and plan was a bit of a pain), but the testing process was fun and the results were illuminating. You can now get a high-quality cellular camera for about $100, which is right in the price range of decent standard trail cameras. The plans for each camera are an additional cost, but they can be set up monthly for about $10 to $30. In other words, cellular trail cameras are now more affordable and offer more performance than ever before.
Why I Hunt the Whitetail Rut by Moon Phase—and You Should Too
A flash in the spruce. The glint of an antler beam thick as an axe handle. When you peek a 170-inch rack, there’s no need to glass, you just know. I leveled my .30-06 and pressed the trigger, the concussion of the shot was deafening in the Canadian stillness.
outdoorsfirst.com
Great Fall Fishing Begins with LIVETARGET
Fall is a great time to target some of the largest predators swimming in Alaska’s lakes and rivers: northern pike and lake trout. Cooling water temperatures trigger predictable changes that make these fish easy to find – and easy to catch. With help from LIVETARGET lures, some of the biggest and most aggressive fish of the year are well within your reach.
I Ditched a Bogus Outfitter for a Real Trophy Moose Hunt, From the Archives
This story, “I Wanted It Wild,” first appeared in the October 1971 issue. It’s the first of the author’s stories from a series of moose hunts. THERE WERE TWO MOOSE on the shore of the lake, both cows. One was a big old girl, so gaunt that her ribs showed. The other was smaller, probably a yearling, and looked in better condition.
Comments / 2