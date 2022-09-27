Read full article on original website
Police investigating 2 overnight shootings, 1 fatal, in Vallejo
VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) - Vallejo police announced investigations Thursday into two shootings the night before amid, which occurred during a streak of violent crimes there over the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital. At 11:07 p.m., another call came in about a shooting in the 1300 block of Santa Clara Street, a few blocks west of the Sacramento Street shooting....
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Dog Attacks on Pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center
SAN RAFAEL — James R. Kinslow, 58, was arrested for allegedly commanding his dog to attack pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center. One victim needed medical treatment at a hospital for a severe dog bite. Police responded to reports of a man with a dog attacking persons downtown during...
Two dead in separate Vallejo shootings minutes apart Wednesday
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Vallejo Wednesday night, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The shootings happened just three minutes and two blocks apart from each other, and VPD believes them to be related. The first homicide happened on the 1500 block of Sacramento Street […]
SFist
Mission District Attack Victims Can Identify Their Attackers, Denounce Police Inaction on Cases
Two recent assault victims in the Mission District say they can point out or even name their attackers, yet both attackers continue to roam the neighborhood without consequences. A new story in Mission Local today highlights a pair of brutal Mission District attacks, which are unrelated. But they have a...
NBC Bay Area
King Estate Shooting Target Was Hunted Down by Rivals From Old School
Authorities believe the intended target of Wednesday’s Oakland school shooting was a newly enrolled student who was tracked down by gang rivals from his old school in Oakland, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned. “It appears that it was purposely done,” said Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Glen Park shooting
SAN FRANCISCO - A male victim suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco's Glen Park neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police.The shooting was reported around 5:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Addison Street.No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
San Jose police raid 2 brothels in residential areas; 1 arrested
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose broke up two brothels this week being operated out of residential areas, the department announced Thursday.The investigation began after police received multiple tips from community members about the brothels. Police said on was located on the 90 block of Bassett St. just north of downtown between Coleman Ave. and N. First Street. The second was operated out of a residence on the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue between Moorpark Avenue and Interstate Highway 280 in West San Jose.Police said the two brothels, about 12 miles apart, are believed to be associated with one...
San Jose police investigate alleged brothels; 2 arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police executed two search warrants at alleged brothels Tuesday, according to a press release. The reported brothels are in the 90 block of Bassett Street and the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue. “Detectives conducted the investigation after receiving multiple tips from community members,” the press release states. “It […]
Alleged stalker harassing women on SF streets; victims demanding action from city
An alleged stalker has been roaming the streets of San Francisco for months, targeting women - chasing, touching and even kissing them - but there hasn't been much action from the city. Now, the victims and the public are demanding the perpetrator be stopped for good.
Classes canceled today at school where six were injured in mass shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for at least one suspect after six people were injured in a mass shooting that occurred Wednesday at a school in Oakland. Early reports indicated that three people were in critical condition following the shooting, however, that number has since been revised to two. Police were called to […]
2 robbed with assault rifle after Portola while waiting for rideshare: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were robbed while waiting for a ride after the Portola music festival in San Francisco last weekend, the San Francisco Police Department said. Two suspects were arrested for the incident. The robbery happened at 3rd Street and Burke Avenue, according to police. The two suspects used an “AR type […]
Rape suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in East Bay Nordstrom
An over 13-hour long police standoff in Pleasant Hill is winding down after a rape suspect, who barricaded himself inside a Nordstrom Rack, was arrested.
NBC Bay Area
‘I'm Good:' Oakland Unified Employee Recovers From Gunshot Wound to the Head
A carpenter for the Oakland Unified School District is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head on the Kings Estate School Campus Wednesday. “Everyone is just shocked that I’m even walking and talking and just the way that I am,” said the victim, Jason Arbuckle. “People are just shocked.”
2 gunmen at large after Oakland school mass shooting
The Oakland police chief and mayor held a news conference Thursday morning to release more details about what happened when two students and four adults were shot at school and the gunmen slipped away.
sfstandard.com
SFPD Sergeant Pleads No Contest in Opioid Painkiller Robbery
A 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant has pleaded no contest to felony charges for robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said. Davin Cole entered the plea to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft on Nov. 3, 2021 at the pharmacy on Concar Drive, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Second inmate who escaped from Contra Costa detention center captured
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Pleasant Hill police have announced the capture of one of two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Center earlier this month. Jorge Garcia-Escamillia 28, of Pittsburg, escaped from the facility on Sunday, Sept. 4, along with fellow inmate, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond. Ramirez-Vera was arrested four days […]
Youth activist baffled, concerned, angry over East Oakland campus shooting that left several hurt
"We are baffled, we are concerned. Not only that, we are p***** off, because the people who need to be on the ground and in the streets and in the schools are not the ones being funded for this work," said a spokesperson from Youth ALIVE! in Oakland.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect flees after trying to stab Muni driver
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are looking for a man who they said ran away after he tried to stab a Muni driver Tuesday morning after the two had some sort of verbal fight on the bus. Police said the driver wasn't injured despite the man swinging an "edged...
sfstandard.com
6 Adults Injured in Shooting at Oakland High School, No Suspects in Custody
Six adults were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Oakland at a combined school campus, according to police, the mayor and fire officials. Police were called at 12:49 p.m. to a shooting in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street, near Interstate Highway 580. The shooting was at the King Estate campus in the Oakland Unified School District. The shooting occurred at the combined campus of Rudsdale Continuation and Newcomer high schools.
9-hour SWAT standoff continuing at Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack after suspect ran into store Tuesday
A nine-hour SWAT standoff at the SunValley Mall in Pleasant Hill is ongoing after police say a high-speed car chase ended in the area and a suspect ran inside of the Nordstrom Rack, forcing the store to be evacuated.
