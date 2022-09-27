ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Police investigating 2 overnight shootings, 1 fatal, in Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) - Vallejo police announced investigations Thursday into two shootings the night before amid, which occurred during a streak of violent crimes there over the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital. At 11:07 p.m., another call came in about a shooting in the 1300 block of Santa Clara Street, a few blocks west of the Sacramento Street shooting....
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Two dead in separate Vallejo shootings minutes apart Wednesday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Vallejo Wednesday night, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The shootings happened just three minutes and two blocks apart from each other, and VPD believes them to be related. The first homicide happened on the 1500 block of Sacramento Street […]
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

King Estate Shooting Target Was Hunted Down by Rivals From Old School

Authorities believe the intended target of Wednesday’s Oakland school shooting was a newly enrolled student who was tracked down by gang rivals from his old school in Oakland, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned. “It appears that it was purposely done,” said Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Glen Park shooting

SAN FRANCISCO - A male victim suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco's Glen Park neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police.The shooting was reported around 5:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Addison Street.No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police raid 2 brothels in residential areas; 1 arrested

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose broke up two brothels this week being operated out of residential areas, the department announced Thursday.The investigation began after police received multiple tips from community members about the brothels. Police said on was located on the 90 block of Bassett St. just north of downtown between Coleman Ave. and N. First Street. The second was operated out of a residence on the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue between Moorpark Avenue and Interstate Highway 280 in West San Jose.Police said the two brothels, about 12 miles apart, are believed to be associated with one...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police investigate alleged brothels; 2 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police executed two search warrants at alleged brothels Tuesday, according to a press release. The reported brothels are in the 90 block of Bassett Street and the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue. “Detectives conducted the investigation after receiving multiple tips from community members,” the press release states. “It […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sfstandard.com

SFPD Sergeant Pleads No Contest in Opioid Painkiller Robbery

A 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant has pleaded no contest to felony charges for robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said. Davin Cole entered the plea to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft on Nov. 3, 2021 at the pharmacy on Concar Drive, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Second inmate who escaped from Contra Costa detention center captured

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Pleasant Hill police have announced the capture of one of two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Center earlier this month. Jorge Garcia-Escamillia 28, of Pittsburg, escaped from the facility on Sunday, Sept. 4, along with fellow inmate, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond. Ramirez-Vera was arrested four days […]
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect flees after trying to stab Muni driver

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are looking for a man who they said ran away after he tried to stab a Muni driver Tuesday morning after the two had some sort of verbal fight on the bus. Police said the driver wasn't injured despite the man swinging an "edged...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

6 Adults Injured in Shooting at Oakland High School, No Suspects in Custody

Six adults were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Oakland at a combined school campus, according to police, the mayor and fire officials. Police were called at 12:49 p.m. to a shooting in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street, near Interstate Highway 580. The shooting was at the King Estate campus in the Oakland Unified School District. The shooting occurred at the combined campus of Rudsdale Continuation and Newcomer high schools.
OAKLAND, CA

