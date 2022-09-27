Read full article on original website
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
Maine Lobstermen Furious After Environmental Group Adds American Lobster to ‘Red List’
The environmental group Seafood Watch recently designated lobsters as a “red list” species. Now, they’re discouraging the sale and purchase of the Gulf of Maine lobster. However, lobstermen in the state are fighting back. Seafood Watch, which partners with big-box companies such as Whole Foods to classify...
Rutting Whitetail Buck Backs Down Big Ol’ Bull On Illinois Farm
Size, speed, skill, giant spikes sticking out of your head… there are a lot of things that can give you an advantage in a fight. And then there are the intangibles. Heart, determination, the kind of stuff you can’t teach. Having the right combination can make all the difference, and even overcome some obvious areas of weakness.
LOOK: Tennessee Angler Hooks Highly Unusual-Looking Piebald Catfish
A few miles downstream from Chattanooga, Tennessee, fisherman Daimon Drymon caught an interesting-looking catfish. While fishing on the Tennessee River on August 19, Drymon hooked a blue catfish with curious white patches all over its body. This is called piebald, and it happens when an animal has unpigmented areas over a usually pigmented surface of feathers, hair, or scales.
Fisherman Encounters Hundreds of Chinese Jellyfish in Minnesota Lake
A Minnesota angler recently captured something state biologists say is seldom seen in the Land of 10,000 lakes—a cloud of freshwater jellyfish propelling themselves through the water. James Hoffman runs JimmyOgraphy, a video production company in St. Cloud. He was fishing at Leech Lake near Walker, Minnesota when he spotted something odd in the water. After submerging a camera, he realized that the translucent, pulsing creatures he saw in great numbers were jellyfish.
Watch: Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales
A pair of boaters off the British Columbia coast received a shock when their small vessel was nearly capsized by a sea lion fleeing from killer whales.
Clip Shows Startling Moment Shark Jumps Into Boat, Crashing Into Fishermen
The two men managed to get away from the thrashing shark after it landed on the deck of the boat.
Bald Eagle Snatches Fisherman’s Catch Right Off The Hook In Alaska
Anybody that likes to fish has experienced “the one that got away.”. A fish that hits the lure hard and fights tough but ultimately never winds up in the net, hauled ashore, or pulled into the boat. Sometimes the line breaks, sometimes the hook slides out of its mouth, and sometimes a bald eagle swoops down, grabs the fish with its talons, and flies off into the wind to eat your fish.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Chases, Swims After Kayaker in Intense Video
A kayaker leading a rafting tour was in for a wild surprise when a small grizzly bear charged him out of nowhere, getting within mere feet of the kayak. The incident occurred on the Elaho River near Squamish, British Columbia in Canada. The juvenile charged from the bank of the river and started swimming toward the guide, who begins paddling backwards.
Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch
You got to love to see it. There’s nothing like pulling up a beauty from the depths of the river and having something completely shocking happen. Waterbodies support a lot of life, from the plant life that live in it, to the predators that use it to their advantage. Although water creates a mystery what goes on there is just as unforgiving as anything in the wild on land. Pike are a completely predator fish. Often stay still and attack […] The post Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Big Black Bear Gets Dropped By Electric Fence
In bear country, it’s not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it’s a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage).
Montana Man Finds Monstrous Elk Skull While Foraging For Mushrooms
Unfortunately, it seems as though a hunter didn’t get to experience of taking down such a majestic beast. The cause of death seems to be unknown, but one Montana man stumbled upon the remains of this old bull near Troy, Montana, while searching for mushrooms after a controlled burn last spring.
Bald Eagle Swims Muskie All The Way To The Shore
I could’ve gone my entire life without knowing that bald eagles can swim. I would’ve been too embarrassed to ask. But lo and behold, a Twitter user boating in Minnesota just so happened to capture footage of an eagle swimming in the St. Croix River. Seemingly injured, the eagle was floating about, sheepishly making his way to shore. But as it turns out, he wasn’t injured, no this eagle has a massive muskie in his talons, a muskie too big […] The post Bald Eagle Swims Muskie All The Way To The Shore first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WATCH: Mama Bear Snaps Entire Tree in Half to Rescue Her Stranded Cub
Most females in the animal kingdom provide their offspring with at least some level of care. Few, however, possess the maternal instincts exhibited by bears. There is nothing a mama bear wouldn’t do for cubs. Even the most non-confrontational of the species have been known to attack (albeit rarely), should an unwitting human (or another animal) get too close to her babies.
Bald Eagle Swoops Down & Drowns Whitetail Fawn Swimming In Lake
Nature is ruthless and equally as mesmerizing. Exhibit 1: this bald eagle coming in hot and drowning a whitetail fawn. According to MeatEater, the video was captured at Lake Noquebay in Marinette County, Wisconsin. A professor of conservation at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told MeatEater contributor Pat Durkin that this...
Fishermen Panic When Grizzly Bear Charges Across Alaskan River Looking For A Fish
A fisherman’s nightmare. Any fisherman who’s had a good day fishing out in grizzly country has them in the back of their minds. I mean, it’s hard not to when you’ve spent the day wrestling slimy and smelly fish, getting coated in a smell that draws those massive animals right in.
Wyoming Hunter Bags Massive Once-in-a-Lifetime Mule Deer Buck
Hunting season’s in full swing across many regions in the U.S. But, in Wyoming, one lucky hunter bagged a massive non-typical once-in-a-lifetime mule deer buck. And, after a difficult stalk, the experience promises to give way to some incredible hunting tales. Photos of the massive buck can be seen below.
Massive 300-Pound Sturgeon Flies Out Of Water, Nearly Lands On Fisherman’s Kayak
Talk about a thrill of a catch. It’s always fun to have a fish your fighting come clear out of the water and showcase its power and if you’re lucky… it’s size. Sturgeon are not different. Just one cool fish… these prehistoric looking monsters will grow...
Mother Bison Protects Her Dead Calf From Hungry Coyote At Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone is not for the faint of heart. Surely one of the most breathtaking places in the United States, and even the entire world, Yellowstone National Park is simply incredible. The stunning views, the wildlife, Old Faithful… it’s a vast land of endless beauty and wonder. It’s also...
‘Deadliest Catch’: Why Alaskan Crab Fishermen Were Initially Opposed to the Show
Alaskan Crab Fishermen explained why they were opposed to the show Deadliest Catch. The show follows crab fisherman in intense situations. Deadliest Catch is in the middle of their 18th season. The Discovery show follows “the hardcore lives of crab fisherman in various fishing vessels.” It is definitely an intense program to watch, but many love it. However, at the beginning, Alaskan Crab fishermen were not on board with the show.
