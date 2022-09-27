ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

LOOK: Tennessee Angler Hooks Highly Unusual-Looking Piebald Catfish

A few miles downstream from Chattanooga, Tennessee, fisherman Daimon Drymon caught an interesting-looking catfish. While fishing on the Tennessee River on August 19, Drymon hooked a blue catfish with curious white patches all over its body. This is called piebald, and it happens when an animal has unpigmented areas over a usually pigmented surface of feathers, hair, or scales.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Linus Fishing#Walleye Fishing#Dog Days#Eurasian
Field & Stream

Fisherman Encounters Hundreds of Chinese Jellyfish in Minnesota Lake

A Minnesota angler recently captured something state biologists say is seldom seen in the Land of 10,000 lakes—a cloud of freshwater jellyfish propelling themselves through the water. James Hoffman runs JimmyOgraphy, a video production company in St. Cloud. He was fishing at Leech Lake near Walker, Minnesota when he spotted something odd in the water. After submerging a camera, he realized that the translucent, pulsing creatures he saw in great numbers were jellyfish.
WALKER, MN
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Snatches Fisherman’s Catch Right Off The Hook In Alaska

Anybody that likes to fish has experienced “the one that got away.”. A fish that hits the lure hard and fights tough but ultimately never winds up in the net, hauled ashore, or pulled into the boat. Sometimes the line breaks, sometimes the hook slides out of its mouth, and sometimes a bald eagle swoops down, grabs the fish with its talons, and flies off into the wind to eat your fish.
SITKA, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Chases, Swims After Kayaker in Intense Video

A kayaker leading a rafting tour was in for a wild surprise when a small grizzly bear charged him out of nowhere, getting within mere feet of the kayak. The incident occurred on the Elaho River near Squamish, British Columbia in Canada. The juvenile charged from the bank of the river and started swimming toward the guide, who begins paddling backwards.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Whiskey Riff

Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch

You got to love to see it. There’s nothing like pulling up a beauty from the depths of the river and having something completely shocking happen. Waterbodies support a lot of life, from the plant life that live in it, to the predators that use it to their advantage. Although water creates a mystery what goes on there is just as unforgiving as anything in the wild on land. Pike are a completely predator fish. Often stay still and attack […] The post Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Big Black Bear Gets Dropped By Electric Fence

In bear country, it’s not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it’s a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage).
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Swims Muskie All The Way To The Shore

I could’ve gone my entire life without knowing that bald eagles can swim. I would’ve been too embarrassed to ask. But lo and behold, a Twitter user boating in Minnesota just so happened to capture footage of an eagle swimming in the St. Croix River. Seemingly injured, the eagle was floating about, sheepishly making his way to shore. But as it turns out, he wasn’t injured, no this eagle has a massive muskie in his talons, a muskie too big […] The post Bald Eagle Swims Muskie All The Way To The Shore first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mama Bear Snaps Entire Tree in Half to Rescue Her Stranded Cub

Most females in the animal kingdom provide their offspring with at least some level of care. Few, however, possess the maternal instincts exhibited by bears. There is nothing a mama bear wouldn’t do for cubs. Even the most non-confrontational of the species have been known to attack (albeit rarely), should an unwitting human (or another animal) get too close to her babies.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’: Why Alaskan Crab Fishermen Were Initially Opposed to the Show

Alaskan Crab Fishermen explained why they were opposed to the show Deadliest Catch. The show follows crab fisherman in intense situations. Deadliest Catch is in the middle of their 18th season. The Discovery show follows “the hardcore lives of crab fisherman in various fishing vessels.” It is definitely an intense program to watch, but many love it. However, at the beginning, Alaskan Crab fishermen were not on board with the show.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy