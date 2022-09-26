Read full article on original website
Related
Jameis Winston Absent From Saints Practice in London
New Orleans reportedly made a notable change with their quarterbacks at practice.
Saints at Panthers: Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down
Here are a few of the lone encouraging signs, and several concerning traits, from the Saints week three loss in Carolina.
WWL-TV
Forecast: I want the Saints to be boring
NEW ORLEANS — I want the 2022 New Orleans Saints to bore me. Being bored is preferable to watching a team that for 3 weeks is seemingly committed to eating paste, playing in traffic, and shoving their fingers into any electrical socket they can find. The Saints have committed...
Yardbarker
Saints get concerning Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry injury updates for Week 4
The New Orleans Saints got some concerning injury news from their wideout crew as Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry both did not practice on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Michael Thomas is dealing with a toe injury and Jarvis Landry is nursing an ankle injury. After missing all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eagles list 13 players on injury report, Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin limited
Jacksonville Jaguars starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin practiced on a limited basis Wednesday after missing a Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a hip injury. Griffin, 27, was a late addition to the practice report last week after participating fully in practice Wednesday and Thursday. He was...
Comments / 0