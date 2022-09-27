Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Governor debate: Noem for abortion ban, Smith wants changes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says that if re-elected she will uphold the state’s abortion ban that provides no exceptions for rape or incest. Her remarks came Friday during her reelection campaign’s lone debate with her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, The Republican governor explained her position simply as “pro-life.” She pledges to push for expanded parental leave in the state and alleviate the toll of inflation on people’s budgets. Smith called Noem’s stance extreme and said it was endangering women’s lives. He also said it was causing concern among physicians for its lack of clarity on when an abortion is allowed — only to save the life of a pregnant woman.
KEYT
Tudor Dixon seeks a culture war in campaign against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Tudor Dixon, the Republican taking on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November’s midterm election, is turning to tactics that have worked for other Republican winners in competitive governor’s races as she seeks to turn the race into a cultural battle over education, transgender athletes and more. But her...
KEYT
McMaster pauses campaign events as Hurricane Ian hits SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has temporarily suspended campaign activities as he leads the state’s response to Hurricane Ian. McMaster’s campaign told The Associated Press that the Republican incumbent would cancel a fundraiser scheduled for Friday night in Clemson, as well as an appearance for tailgating before the Clemson Tigers’ football game on Saturday. McMaster has been talking with officials across the state and holding daily briefings this week as the state made preparations for the storm, which ravaged Florida and barreled onward to South Carolina’s coast. Politics and campaigns often collide in South Carolina, where the final months before the November general elections can turn into busy storm seasons.
KEYT
Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut’s ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A new lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that overturned a New York law and expanded gun rights. The high court had earlier upheld assault weapons bans in Connecticut and New York passed in response to the school shooting that killed 20 first graders and six educators in 2012. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says the state’s gun laws save lives and he will defend them against the new lawsuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Michigan women fight to preserve abortion, 1 chat at a time
UTICA, Mich. (AP) — At a wine bar in suburban Detroit, about a dozen women strategized about how to preserve the right to abortion in their state. This was not a typical political event; there were no microphones, no literature to hand out and few who would consider themselves activists. Among them was a mother of four whose only previous political experience was pushing for later school start times, a busy medical student and a retired teacher who, at 75, has never felt comfortable knocking on doors or cold calling for a candidate.
KEYT
Trump fraud lawsuit goes to judge who held him in contempt
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general’s lawsuit accusing Donald Trump and his company of fraud has been assigned to a state court judge who repeatedly ruled against the former president in related subpoena disputes — including holding him in contempt, fining him $110,000 and forcing him to sit for a deposition. Trump’s lawyers are objecting to Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s continued involvement and accused Attorney General Letitia James’ office of attempting to “judge shop.” James’ office filed the lawsuit last week and is angling to get the case to trial by the end of next year — before the first primaries in the 2024 presidential election.
KEYT
Ian downgraded to post-tropical cyclone after striking South Carolina and leaving at least 42 dead in Florida
CNN, US COAST GUARD, DAN ALLERS, FRANK LONI, WKMG, WCSC. Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after pummeling South Carolina Friday afternoon with destructive winds and life-threatening storm surge, and after killing at least 42 people in Florida, leaving behind a trail of apocalyptic destruction. The storm, which...
KEYT
Official defends Mississippi Capitol Police pursuits
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s top law enforcement official said officers of a special police unit in the capital city of Jackson will not change the way they pursue suspects. Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell met with community members following a spate of recent shootings involving the Capitol Police. The unit patrols areas around state government buildings and other neighborhoods near downtown Jackson. A man was shot and killed in an encounter with the police Sunday night. Capitol Police officers have also been involved in two other nonfatal shootings since August. Tindell said there is a “criminal element” in Jackson “that is not used to being policed.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said during a debate against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities. O’Rourke on Friday pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting their only debate. The promises reflected how Abbott and O’Rourke are eager to spotlight vastly different issues with just three weeks before early voting begins in a competitive Texas governor’s race.
KEYT
Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down
PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida’s devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The...
KEYT
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from...
KEYT
Colorado’s state fish swims back from brink of extinction
The greenback cutthroat trout, Colorado’s state fish, was declared extinct over 50 years ago. But last week officials found the first confirmation that the trout are once again reproducing in the wild. Colorado Parks and Wildlife discovered that the trout are naturally reproducing in Herman Gulch in Summit County,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYT
Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile site in Montana that’s contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting. Under a legal decree filed Friday in U.S. District Court, the Atlantic Richfield Company committed to finishing cleanup work in residential yards in the towns of Anaconda and Opportunity. It also will clean up soils in the surrounding hills, address remaining piles of contaminated waste at the site and repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs.. Arsenic and toxic metals spewed from a 585-foot-tall smokestack in Anaconda for nearly a century. The pollution settled into the ground for miles around.
KEYT
Supply chain issues could slow fix of Florida electric grid
Crews are starting to fix Florida’s electric grid by repairing and rebuilding where lines were damaged or flooded by Hurricane Ian. Florida Power & Light said Friday evening that it had restored power to 1.2 million customers but 850,000 remained without power. The company’s CEO says Florida Power & Light has enough poles, generators and wire in stockpile to the repair work, but power-industry officials warn supply chain issues could threaten the grid if there’s another natural disaster somewhere else in the U.S. They say there’s a shortage of distribution transformers that take electricity from high-voltage lines and reduce it to levels that can be used in homes and businesses.
Comments / 0