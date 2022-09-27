A riot and stampede at a football match in Indonesia on Saturday has led to the deaths of 174 people and at least 180 injuries. The incident, which is being seen as one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, took place on Saturday night in East Java province’s Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.Police responded to the riot by firing teargas on the crowd, causing panic. Fifa has banned the use of teargas in stadiums.“We have already done a preventive action before finally firing the teargas as (fans) began to attack the police, acting anarchically and burning...

FIFA ・ 1 HOUR AGO