Read full article on original website
Related
Indonesia football riot: 174 dead and nearly 200 injured after stampede in east Java stadium
A riot and stampede at a football match in Indonesia on Saturday has led to the deaths of 174 people and at least 180 injuries. The incident, which is being seen as one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, took place on Saturday night in East Java province’s Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.Police responded to the riot by firing teargas on the crowd, causing panic. Fifa has banned the use of teargas in stadiums.“We have already done a preventive action before finally firing the teargas as (fans) began to attack the police, acting anarchically and burning...
FIFA・
EXPLAINER: What's behind Indonesia's deadly soccer match?
JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Violence and a deadly stampede that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Here's a look at how the chaos occurred and what is being done to prevent future incidents. ___. HOW DID THE CHAOS...
FIFA・
A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters
Police fired tear gas after riots broke out at an Indonesian soccer match in East Java province when Persebaya Surabaya beat Arema Malang 3-2
US News and World Report
New Zealand Welcomes Back Indigenous Remains From Austria
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - New Zealand on Sunday welcomed back the remains of around 64 indigenous New Zealanders that were stolen in the 19th century and sent back by Austria after more than 70 years of negotiations. In a ceremony at the country's national museum, Te Papa, a few hundred people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Extracts From Putin's Speech at Annexation Ceremony
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday presided over a ceremony at the Kremlin to annex four Ukrainian regions partly occupied by his forces. Following are extracts from his speech, translated by Reuters:. MESSAGE TO KYIV. "I want the Kyiv authorities and their real masters in the West to...
Comments / 0