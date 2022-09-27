ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Brick flies into northeast Fresno home after suspected DUI driver crashes into wall, police say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WdELI_0iBdU2ue00

A suspected DUI driver is under arrest after smashing through the front yard of a northeast Fresno home and into a brick wall.

The homeowner is shaken but says things could have ended much worse.

Fresno police say the force of that crash caused one of the bricks from the wall to fly into the living room of the home.

The crash happened on Utah and Cedar Avenues just before 7 pm Monday.

The homeowner tells Action News that no one was inside the room at the time and nobody in the home was injured.

Police say the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Car crashes into fire hydrant in North Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A car crashed into a fire hydrant Wednesday morning in North Fresno. Fresno Police responded to Shaw and Blackstone Avenues to find water spewing all over after a car crashed into a hydrant. There were no roads closed, but traffic was very heavy in the...
FRESNO, CA
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Fresno as Teen Mom and Newborn Baby Fatally Shot Inside Their Home

Fresno police announced that a teen mom and her newborn baby were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southwest Fresno home on Saturday morning, September 24. Cops received a call of a shooting at a residence on the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue, north of Jensen Avenue, at around 7:20 a.m, Fresno Bee reported. Family members heard shots fired inside the home, located in the middle of an orchard and fairly isolated.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Employee robbed at gunpoint at Fresno store, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for suspects accused of robbing a store employee at gunpoint on Wednesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the Sunrise Market on Fruit and McKinley avenues for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they found an employee who […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
State
Utah State
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMJ

Driver Tries to Flee After Pursuit, Leaving Woman Inside to Face Clovis Police

CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people were arrested following a pursuit in which the driver rammed into a police car in an attempt to get away in Clovis. Police say they were conducting a surveillance operation Tuesday afternoon, on a man wanted for several charges including felony child abuse. In the attempt to arrest the man, he took off at a high speed near a gas station on Fowler and Shields Avenues.
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Burglary suspects arrested after house set on fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been arrested after a house was burglarized and set on fire late Sunday night in Fresno County. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of South Mendocino, just outside of Selma, after homeowners called reporting a possible break-in.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested after pursuit through several cities

A man was arrested after he led law enforcement on a pursuit through several cities. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Mario Dorado was driving a BMW in Reedley when he failed to yield for a traffic stop near Manning and Del Rey Avenues around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
REEDLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Fresno Police#The Wall#Traffic Accident#Action News
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s worst mass murderer: Marcus Wesson

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Almost two decades ago, Marcus Wesson, known as the ‘vampire king of Fresno,’ carried out what authorities described as the worst mass murders in Fresno. On March 12, 2004, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Wesson’s home for what was described as a child custody issue, leading […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for a solo DUI collision, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE) – A Madera man was found to be driving under the influence with an alcohol blood level three times over the legal limit, according to the Madera Police Department. On Saturday in the 400 block of N. Schnoor Ave, police responded to a solo vehicle collision that nearly overturned. The officer […]
MADERA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KMJ

Employee Slashed At River Park Target In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — An employee was slashed on his head with a sharp object Sunday morning at the Target at River Park in Fresno. Fresno Police responded just after 9:00 a.m. to the Target at the River Park Shopping Center near Blackstone and Nees Avenue for reports of an assault against a Target Employee.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop

MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

6 homicides in 1 weekend in Fresno County: ‘People are so evil’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police and the sheriff’s office are investigating multiple homicides including finding the killer who shot an 18-year-old mother and her three-week-old daughter. Authorities are still interviewing witnesses and trying to retrieve surveillance video. Neighbors we spoke to are shaken, seeing the tragedy happening across the valley. “You never know you […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Children safe after man barricaded with two small children in Fresno

Fresno, Calif. — Police are looking for a man who they say is hiding after a domestic argument. Officers responded to a domestic assault near Harvest and Applewood in southeast Fresno around 8 Sunday morning. Detectives learned the victim escaped the home after being assaulted and was staying in...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Mother, daughter in Fresno double homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victims of Saturday morning’s shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old and her three-week-old infant daughter have been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, on Saturday 24, 2022, at 7:20 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Crime Stoppers Tip Helps Put Away Fresno Gang Member for 75 Years

A Valley Crime Stoppers tip relayed to police two years ago started the ball rolling on a 75-years-to-life sentence for Fresno murderer Reymundo Fernando Munoz. Munoz, 38, received the prison sentence Monday after being convicted last month of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joseph Garcia Lara, 31. The...
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
56K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy