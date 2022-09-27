ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

US women win record 27th straight game at World Cup

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHBhy_0iBdTxjf00

There's been a long legacy of success for the U.S. women's basketball team at the World Cup .

The names change over time, but the results don't.

Kelsey Plum scored 20 points, Chelsea Gray added 16 and the United States routed Bosnia and Herzegovina 121-59 on Tuesday to break the team record for consecutive wins at the World Cup.

The victory was the 27th in a row in World Cup play for the Americans, who haven’t lost since the 2006 semifinals against Russia. The U.S. won 26 in a row from 1994-2006 leading up to that game. The Soviet Union holds the World Cup record with 56 straight wins from 1959-86.

“It’s kind of amazing,” said Breanna Stewart, who has been part of the last three World Cup teams. “Obviously, been here for some of it, but you understand the legends before that who really kind of started the streak. It goes to show that no matter who is playing on USA Basketball, we’re always trying to chase excellence.

"This streak doesn’t mean much right now because we’re going into the quarterfinals and focusing on winning a gold medal, but it’s something to kind of hang your hat on later.”

What started with Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Sylvia Fowles has now been passed on to Stewart and A’ja Wilson. A legacy of excellence that doesn’t appear will end anytime soon.

“The players change and, you know, there was a lot of concern about who's next,” U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve said. “It was a concern when Dawn Staley and Lisa Leslie were playing and who was going to be next. Then it was Sue and (Taurasi) and then other great players, too. Now with this group they are saying, hey, we’re pretty good, too.”

After going unbeaten in pool play again, the U.S. hasn’t lost a game prior to the semifinals since 1983.

“We know the responsibility when you put on this jersey. There’s a lot more than yourself," Plum said. "Everyone puts pride to the side. We have a common goal. We have some amazing players on this team.”

The Americans (5-0) won their pool games by an average of 46.2 points and never trailed in any. They'll face Serbia in the quarterfinals Thursday. In other quarterfinal games, Puerto Rico will face Canada; China plays France and Australia takes on Belgium.

The U.S. was coming off a record rout of South Korea in which the team broke the World Cup record for points with 145. While the Americans didn't match that number, they put the game out of reach in the first 10 minutes, going up 33-15.

The lead ballooned to 63-31 at halftime. Bosnia and Herzegovina put together a small run to start the third quarter, but the U.S. scored the final 19 points of the period.

Once again they used a dominant inside performance, outscoring Bosnia and Herzegovina 84-28 in the paint led by Wilson, Stewart and Brionna Jones.

“It's a huge part of our identity,” Reeve said. “Ninety-whatever we had yesterday and 84 today, we just know what we're good at and we have players that are really understanding their opportunities for that.”

The U.S. was missing Jewell Loyd, who the team said was resting. Kahleah Copper started in her place and finished with 11 points.

Nikolina Elez scored 19 points to lead the Bosniaks (0-5), who were playing in their first World Cup.

SCOREBOARD

In other games Tuesday, Puerto Rico topped South Korea 92-73; China beat Belgium 81-55; Canada topped Mali 88-65; Serbia edged France 68-62. Australia defeated Japan 71-54.

UP NEXT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Tournament is over.

U.S.: Plays Serbia in the quarterfinals Thursday.

———

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

USA set basketball World Cup record as quarter-finals take shape

A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium, France and China all booked their place in the quarter-finals. Aiming to better their fourth place in 2018, they swept home 85-55 to join the United States and China in the last eight from Group A. Kyara Linskens and Julie Vanloo both chipped in with 13 points for their third straight win of the 10-day competition after an opening day loss to the United States.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Cheryl Reeve
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Chelsea Gray
Person
Brionna Jones
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Dawn Staley
The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
SOCCER
FanBuzz

FIBA Women’s World Cup: US Women Dominate in Run for 4th Consecutive Championship

Missing the electric excitement of the WNBA playoffs? Anxiously awaiting the return of NBA action? We're so close. May I suggest the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC). You might be asking, 'What's the Women's World Cup,' and 'Why didn't I know about it?' No worries. Here's a quick look at what it is and why -- if you love basketball -- you should be paying attention.
BASKETBALL
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Senegal stun France

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Senegal's shocking win over France in 2002. As far as World Cup upsets...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Womens#Americans
The Sault News

Arthur Cyr: Divided Korea symbolizes our world

Korea is in the news on several fronts, with even more noteworthy developments than usual. First, the negative news. In the latest outrageous declaration from North Korea, leader Kim Jong-un has decreed nuclear weapons may be used preemptively to defend the nation. The puppet parliament of his totalitarian nightmare state, the Supreme People’s Assembly, this month rubber-stamped a law confirming the point. ...
POLITICS
ABC News

Moscow tries to draft fleeing Russian men at the borders

LARSI, Georgia -- Long lines of Russians trying to escape being called up to fight in Ukraine continued to clog highways out of the country on Wednesday, and Moscow reportedly set up draft offices at borders to intercept some of them. North Ossetia, a Russian region that borders Georgia, declared...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
Japan
BBC

Jenni Hermoso: 'Worst moment for women's football in Spain' says striker

Spain's record scorer Jenni Hermoso says her international team-mates are "living through the worst moment" in women's football. Last week the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) claimed 15 players said they would resign unless head coach Jorge Vilda was fired. The RFEF said the players claimed Vilda's tenure was affecting...
SOCCER
The Guardian

‘I want Lula back’: Brazil’s leftist veteran could be poised for comeback

A mural of the legendary composer Monarco welcomes revellers to the suburban base of one of Rio’s most beloved samba schools, Portela. But the crowds that flooded the building this week came to hear another silver-haired celebrity: Brazil’s former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who could be just days away from one of the most stunning political comebacks in recent history.
AMERICAS
getnews.info

Plastic to Fuel Technology Market 2028 : Asia Pacific is Expected to Hold Highest Revenue growth during Forecast Period

The global plastic to fuel technology market size is expected to reach USD 648.1 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. The plastic to fuel technology market size is expected to reach USD 648.1 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing concerns regarding extreme environmental damage occurring because of high levels of plastic consumption across the globe is driving market revenue growth. Also, increasing awareness regarding conversion of plastic to fuel is expected to boost market growth in the near future.
ENVIRONMENT
Quartz

The IMF delivered an embarrassing blow to the UK government

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued an extraordinarily critical statement of the UK’s growth plans, which largely relies on unfunded tax cuts, on Tuesday (Sept. 27). It’s the latest blow to the Trussonomics school of thought espoused by the three-week old UK government. “We do not recommend large...
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

845K+
Followers
180K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy