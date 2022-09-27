FNF22 | Week 5 Schedule
Game of the Week: Cecilia at Notre Dame
Thursday 9/29
West St. Mary at Abbeville
St. Martinville at Lafayette
Menard at Opelousas Catholic
Mamou at Church Point
Ville Platte at Pine Prairie
Sacred Heart at Caldwell Parish
Friday 9/30
Cecilia at Notre Dame
Denham Springs at STM
West St. John at AES
New Iberia at Carencro
Comeaux at Acadiana
Breaux Bridge at Teurlings
Barbe at Southside
Jennings at Iota
Crowley at Rayne
Northwest at Port Barre
Leesville at Opelousas
Beau Chene at Kaplan
Lagrange at North Vermilion
Vermilion Catholic at Highland Baptist
Westminster at Delcambre
Welsh at Loreauville
Central Catholic at Jeanerette
Magnolia at Westgate
Eunice at Catholic NI
Merryville at Elton
Gueydan at Basile
LCA at Avoyelles
Erath at Vinton
North Central at Northwood Lena
Patterson at Franklin
St. Edmund at Oakdale
Northside at Peabody
Thrive at Berwick
Hanson Memorial at Covenant Christian
Ascension Christian at Centerville
Morgan City at Assumption
Lake Arthur at Pickering
(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)
