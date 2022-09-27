ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

FNF22 | Week 5 Schedule

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vi5Eu_0iBdTo2M00

Game of the Week: Cecilia at Notre Dame

Thursday 9/29

West St. Mary at Abbeville

St. Martinville at Lafayette

Menard at Opelousas Catholic

Mamou at Church Point

Ville Platte at Pine Prairie

Sacred Heart at Caldwell Parish

Friday 9/30

Cecilia at Notre Dame

Denham Springs at STM

West St. John at AES

New Iberia at Carencro

Comeaux at Acadiana

Breaux Bridge at Teurlings

Barbe at Southside

Jennings at Iota

Crowley at Rayne

Northwest at Port Barre

Leesville at Opelousas

Beau Chene at Kaplan

Lagrange at North Vermilion

Vermilion Catholic at Highland Baptist

Westminster at Delcambre

Welsh at Loreauville

Central Catholic at Jeanerette

Magnolia at Westgate

Eunice at Catholic NI

Merryville at Elton

Gueydan at Basile

LCA at Avoyelles

Erath at Vinton

North Central at Northwood Lena

Patterson at Franklin

St. Edmund at Oakdale

Northside at Peabody

Thrive at Berwick

Hanson Memorial at Covenant Christian

Ascension Christian at Centerville

Morgan City at Assumption

Lake Arthur at Pickering

(Please email the sports team at sports@katctv.com with any corrections or postponements)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
Ironton Tribune

DHBS invitational set for Saturday

COAL GROVE — Nine schools from across the region will compete on Saturday in Coal Grove. The Dawson-Bryant High School Marching Band Invitational is set to return to campus. High schools from around the Tri-State will take the field, followed by a performance from the host school under director Aaron Statler. The event starts at 5 p.m. and admission is $5.
COAL GROVE, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville ends season with loss to Tri-Village

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School girls’ golf fell to Tri-Village High School, 185-200, in their last match at Turtle Creek Golf Course. In their final match at Turtle Creek, seniors Kenna Jenkinson shot a 38 and Lexi Slade shot a 50. Vera Cox had a 55 and Sofia Chrisman had a 57. To round out the team, Taylor Trissel had a 58; Leah Curtis had a 66 and Callee Moore had a 67.
GREENVILLE, OH
WLFI.com

IHSAA releases boys soccer sectional pairings

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The IHSAA released boys soccer sectional pairings. Listed below are Greater Lafayette teams and their sectional opponents. "M" stands for Match, followed by a number indicating the order of games at each sectional. The sectional tournament will begin on October 3rd and 4th. A link to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
linknky.com

Weekend NKY sports round-up: Notre Dame soccer downs Highlands

It was a high-scoring affair between the only two programs to win the 9th Region crowns since the current format began in 2012. Notre Dame defeated Highlands on Saturday, 4-3 at the Buenger Sports Complex in Park Hills. The Pandas improve to 12-3-2 on the season while the Bluebirds drop...
PARK HILLS, KY
KATC News

KATC News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy